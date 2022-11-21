Top 5 Best Nootropics Of 2022

In today's day in age the traditional lifestyle of relaxing on weekends to working 24/7 has been detrimental in the house and well-being of our mind. Influx in working hours and overextending ourselves has caused many of us to lose focus and clarity. however there is a supplement unlike any other supplement that focuses specifically on our minds and our cognitive function. Those supplements are nootropics, more commonly known as smart drugs.

What are Nootropic Supplements?

Nootropics are a class of supplements With the ability to enhance cognitive function when used correctly. In most cases they tend to lean more towards executive functions in the brain and are able to Aid with attention, memory, creativity, and so much more.

While nootropics are still relatively new, they are heavily researched and show much promise for those suffering from various illnesses as well as those just looking for an extra kick in the cognitive game.

Differences in Nootropics

Most prevalent in the nootropic realm of smart drugs, are the racetam family of nootropic supplements. These supplements include piracetam, phenylpiracetam, oxiracetam, and aniracetam. Often these variations of nootropics can be found as over-the-counter supplements.

Another variation of nootropics that you may not have even realized are part of the category is caffeine. Caffeine is prevalent in everything from coffees and teas to sugars and candies. and While they are able to give your brain a boost, when too much caffeine is consumed it can actually be detrimental to your health and well-being. Causing things such as migraines on the milder side all the way to addiction of the substance.

But before we get too deep into our nootropics journey, let's take a look at some of the most popular varieties currently on the market.

Alpha GPC

Alpha-gpc is a naturally occurring compound that is often found in the brain. The compound itself is a culling compound as well as a parasympathomimetic acetylcholine precursor. Research around this nootropic supplement focuses its potential as a treatment for diseases such as Alzheimer's and other dementias. However, for those looking to increase green functionality, alpha-gpc is able to deliver choline to the brain through the blood-brain barrier. When taking alpha-gpc, one can expect to experience better cognitive function, improved work performance and memory as well as improvements in both concentration and alertness.

Noopept

Noopept is another nootropic supplement. Oh, its background is slightly different from most other nootropics. This is because unlike most other nootropics it is a derivative of a peptide and boasts higher bioavailability than other nootropics. It's more commonly used as a way to improve memory as well as concentration. However it also shows an affinity to improve moods in addition to these other areas of mental well-being.

Phenibut

In the world of nootropics, phenibut is a top contender when focused on cognitive function. Originally created and studied as a treatment for anxiety, its use has been expanded into other areas. On top of anxiety treatment, phenibut is commonly used as a way to strengthen an individual's cognitive functions and moods as well as their overall memory.

Phenylpiracetam

Phenylpiracetam, a nootropic created by Russian scientists from the addition of a phenyl group to piracetam, is a nootropic designed to improve cognitive functionalities. It improves cognitive functionalities, increasing the density of acetylcholine, dopamine, gamma-aminobutyric acid, and NMDA receptors. It has been used to treat a variety of medical conditions including everything from cerebrovascular disorders to more simple mood disorders. Because of its longevity and fast acting stimulative effects, phenylpiracetam is often incorporated into nootropic stacks.

NMN Supplement

Last but not least in the nootropic supplements you need to know about is the nmn supplement . This synthetic nootropic supplement is a derivative of niacin. and is known throughout the cognitive Health Community as a promising anti-aging agent. In a study from Harvard nmn powder was shown to reverse certain aspects of the aging process when administered to mice. In some cases this substance can be found in some of our foods however this is at lower levels and often is not sufficient. Therefore a need for a synthetic variation of the nmn supplement is necessary in improving cognitive health.

While most modern age individuals use nootropic as well as other smart drugs for improvement in their daily lives these supplements are capable of doing so much more. In the medical field, nootropics are constantly under study as alternatives to other medications currently used that have more concerning side effects than those of nootropics. Most specifically medications that treat illnesses such as Alzheimer's, narcolepsy, ADHD, or dementia.

