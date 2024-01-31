Top 3 Best Coffee Machine Descalers In 2024 (For All Models!)

Some newer machines have a light that comes on when it’s time to descale. Read the manual and see if your coffee machine has this feature.

What Ingredients To Look For In A Good Descaling Solution?

Descaling solution is generally an acidic chemical that is capable of dissolving mineral salts such as oxides and carbonates. Notable descaling agents include acetic acid, citric acid and lactic acid. These are all food safe chemicals, however acetic acid does impart a more noticeable taste to the machine, thus lactic or citric is typically preferred.

Lactic acid ✔️

Citric acid ✔️

Acetic acid ❌

Glycolic acid ❌

Formic acid ❌

Phosphoric acid ❌

Sulfamic acid ❌

Hydrochloric acid ❌

NB: some of these acids, whilst great at dissolving gunk off your coffee machine, aren’t really safe to handle or ingest. We recommend looking for a descaler that contains citric or lactic acid as these are safe to touch, and won't taint the taste of your coffee.

Can you use vinegar instead of descaling solution?

Yes.. but no.

The key to correctly descaling is to use a solution that is acidic enough to dissolve the calcified deposits on the kettle, but soft enough not to damage any of the pipework or seals in the machine.

Scientifically speaking, cleaning your coffee machine with vinegar is almost exactly the same as with a commercial descaler solution.



Unfortunately, we’ve found vinegar tends to peel off the scale and build up in flakes which could clog your machine causing irreparable damage. We’ve heard of people having to throw out their coffee machine because of this and therefore recommend sticking with a product containing pure citric, lactic or acetic acid.

What About Buying ‘Eco-Friendly’ Descaling Products?

If you look for a descaler on Amazon, for instance, you’ll be overwhelmed with different products to choose from. Some bottles, some sachets, some in tablet form, and others are marketed as ‘eco-friendly’ alternatives.

Since the ingredients are often the same, the term 'Eco' usually points to how the product is packaged. For example;

❌ Nespresso's descaler comes in single-use plastic sachets which are not recyclable

❌ Keurig and Delognhi's descalers come in plastics bottles which are only slightly better.

✔️The Green Pods descaler (which we recommend) comes in recycled paper sachets and recycled cardboard box which is 100% compostable when you're done with it. Therefore there is zero waste!

What About Machine-Specific Descaling Products?

Let me be blunt. Machine specific descaling products are a hoax.

There’s no secret chemical that descales a Breville machine better than a Keurig machine, or is safe for Nespresso but not for DeLonghi machines.

This is just cunning marketing, and unfortunately the big brand names products are often more expensive than the others. In fact, there are a number of reasons we recommend NOT buying these products.

Nespresso’s Descaling Sachets

Nespresso sells small sachets of descaler alongside their machines at most appliance stores and online. Each sachet will have just enough solution for one descaling run.

They are sold in packs of two, are readily accessible at the Nespresso online store, Nespresso Boutique, and all Nespresso appliance retailers we check with.

Number Of Doses – Each pack comes with two sachets, at one dose each.

Price - At $5 per sachet this is rather expensive. You can buy identical products under a different brand name on amazon which yields a much cheaper price per dose.

Sustainability –Unfortunately, the plastic sachets are not biodegradable, and since each sachet is only one dose, this is another single-use plastic-packed product. It’s a no from us

Keurig Descaler

Keurig coffee have their own product – the “Keurig Descaling Solution”. This solution comes premixed and ready to use.

We’re not a fan of this product for a couple of reasons.

Dose size - We always recommend filling the entire water tank with solution to get the best clean. With this 14oz bottle you need to use the whole thing

Price - At roughly $13 per bottle, and given that one bottle is only one dose, this is one of the more expensive products available.

Sustainability - This product is a single use plastic bottle. You may be able to recycle the bottle defending on your city’s recycling program, but it still seems wasteful to us.

Our Take:

Expensive and unsustainable. There are far better options available. I think these manufactures trick people into buying the same brand name descaler as their machine (because that makes sense right) so once people realse you can use any descaler you can save a lot of money.

Is Descaling Solution Toxic?

The descaling products listed here are all non-tox and eco-friendly. They are made from lactic acid or citric acid which is food safe in moderate doses. Other descaling solutions may use caustic chemicals such as sodium hydroxide which is highly toxic, so please check the label if unsure.

NEVER use an industrial descaler or one from a hardware store as these do use chemicals that are harmful when ingested.



Final Thoughts And Recommendations:

So what do we make from all this? You can use any brand of descaling product in your coffee machine, as long as you dilute it with the correct amount of water to the manufacturer's instructions. You don't need to use the overpriced name-branded descalers

We recommend using the Green Pods Eco Descaler. It comes with 4 sachets (1 year's supply) which are perfectly portioned. It's environmentally friendly, and it's also more cost-effective than the name-brand Descalers.

