Top 3 Best Astrologers In Mumbai Ft. Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others

Let us know the list of the top 3 best astrologers in Mumbai

India, 10th October 2022: Mumbai is home to the most famous and best astrologers in India. Finding the best astrologer in Mumbai is tough as many of them are very good experts in Vedic astrology. Some of them have also studied other esoteric disciplines like Palmistry, Numerology, Gemmology, Vastu Shastra, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, etc. to appeal to a wider range of clients and provide predictions more efficiently.

Astrology has been widely studied in ancient times and practiced well. A common man to the ruler of the world will take Vedic astrology knowledge into their lives. Not to mention, Indian astrologers are highly respected and given significant roles in society.

Modern Indian astrologers are too following the path laid by their ancestors and contributing to the people's well-being. Most of the Hindu families make a note of childbirth time which is the key point in the horoscope chart reading. An astrologer will read the child's life with the help of these details. Hence accuracy is a must and neither astrologer nor astrology is held responsible for the wrong predictions due to incorrect birth details.

However, an experienced astrologer can make birth time corrections and try to get perfect predictions which will be amazingly true. Hence being guided to a good astrologer is a must for the right astrology advice.

We have put up the Top 3 best astrologers in Mumbai based on experience, availability, accuracy, public recommendation and Trustworthiness.

Here goes the list!

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is the best astrologer in Mumbai,India giving exceptional services in Vedic astrology. People greatly praise him for his accurate predictions and clear-cut readings. No doubt, Swamiji's 35 years of experience makes them a rare astrologer in Mumbai among others. He is the only astrologer in the world and a record-holder astrologer who does Manopravesh vidya.

Swami is an expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Horoscope Reading, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Palmistry, Tarot reading, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions. He advises people to follow remedies like visiting temples and offering prayers, Shanti Homam as rituals.

Swamiji runs an ashram which is an abode of peace for people from all places and cultures. Swamiji Ashram was into charity activities including Food donations, Vidyadan and Vaidyadan for every occasion. He is undoubtedly a preferable astrologer for NRIs, Bureaucrats, Government officials, Diplomats, IT Professionals, and Doctors. He equally helps poor people and unemployed youth with his selfless heart. For those who are looking for a good astrologer in Mumbai, Swami Ramananda Guruji astrologer is the right choice.

Contact Swami ji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a priest and astrologer. He is very old and famous among locals for his good predictions. He is one such astrologer who looks good in every situation and makes a person strong from the inside. His advice is filled with astrological suggestions along with intuition power.

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is one of the best astrologers in Mumbai and is famous for his precise and correct predictions filled with in-depth knowledge. He is an expert in Vedic astrology, and he has been practicing for 10 years with mastery of the subject mixed with a deep perception and understanding of the practical aspect of life. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises many high-profile politicians, actors, sports persons, and other celebrities from various fields.