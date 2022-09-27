Top 3 Best Astrologers In Hyderabad Ft. Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others

Let us know the list of the top 3 best astrologers in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is home to the most famous and best astrologers in India. Finding the best astrologer in Hyderabad is tough as many of them are very good experts in Vedic astrology. Some of them have also studied other esoteric disciplines like Palmistry, Numerology, Gemmology, Vastu Shastra, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, etc., to appeal to a wider range of clients and provide predictions more efficiently.

Astrology is the study of stars and analyzing them for human behaviour and life. Mankind was fascinated by Indian astrology because of their curiosity to know the future. An astrologer notes the movement of the Sun, Moon, and Stars at the time of birth of a person on earth. Based on this, the person's birth chart will be drawn and used as a reference for horoscope reading.

Astrology is a divine science, and years of meticulous practice make an astrologer perfect in this science. Here is the list of the top three best astrologers in Hyderabad curated especially based on public feedback, experience, availability, problem-solving skills, and Social Media presence.

Here goes the list!

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is the best astrologer in Hyderabad, giving exceptional services in Vedic astrology. People greatly praise him for his accurate predictions and clear-cut readings. No doubt, Swamiji's 35 years of experience makes them a rare find astrologer in Hyderabad, among others. He is the only astrologer in the world and a record holder astrologer who does Manopravesh vidya.

Swami is an expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Horoscope Reading, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Palmistry, Tarot reading, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions. He advises people to follow remedies like visiting temples and offering prayers, Shanti Homam as rituals.

Swamiji runs an ashram which is an abode of peace for people from all places and cultures. Swamiji Ashram was into charity activities, including Food donation, Vidyadan and Vaidyadan for every occasion. He is undoubtedly a preferable astrologer for NRIs, Bureaucrats, Government officials, Diplomats, IT Professionals, and Doctors. He equally helps poor people and unemployed youth with his selfless heart. For those who are looking for a good astrologer in Hyderabad, Swami Ramananda Guruji astrologer is the right choice.

Contact Swami Ji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a priest and astrologer at Sri Mahalaxmi Temple, Secunderabad. He is very old and famous among locals for his good predictions. He is offering his genuine advice with a big heart who wishes to listen to him. One may find solace in his words. He may not solve the problem, but his words give him the strength to fight back. These are the words of a devotee of Sharma Ji whom he has been visiting for years. He is a well-known person and also learned Vedas, Vedantas, Shastras, and all Puranas. He has many clients, from the upper middle class to the lower class.



Dr. Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is one of the best astrologers in Hyderabad and is famous for his precise and correct predictions filled with in-depth knowledge. He is an expert in Vedic astrology, and he has been practising for 10 years with mastery of the subject mixed with a deep perception and understanding of the practical aspect of life. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises many high-profile politicians, actors, sports persons, and other celebrities from various fields.