Top 3 Best Astrologers In Delhi Ft. Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others

Let us know the list of the top 3 best astrologers in Delhi

Delhi is home to the most famous and best astrologers in India . While many of them are recognised as best astrologer in Delhi, other astrologers are experts in astrology branches like Nadi reading, Palm reading and Numerology which are equally popular among Delhi people.



Vedic astrology has further diversified into Vastu Shastra, Gemmology, Palmistry, Nakshatra Ganam, face reading, and Marriage Compatibility. It's been a practice for Indians to consult an astrologer before starting new things.

These decisions range from marriage to childbirth to beginning a new business, purchasing a home, choosing auspicious dates and times to travel overseas, or purchasing property or stock investments.

There are many astrologers throughout the world. It is hard to know whom to approach and who is a good astrologer. But of course, there is a large segment of society that only wants to consult the best pandit in India. By the end of the day, it's all about life's big decisions.

Usually, a family astrologer will take care of these needs. As the world grows and moves towards Urbanization, Indian astrologers too upgraded and equipped with the latest technology to reach people of all lives. As we are in the transition phase of astrology, finding the right astrologer is nearly impossible. To simplify, here goes the list of best astrologers in Delhi for your reference.

This list of the top 3 best astrologers in Delhi is curated especially based on public feedback, experience, availability, problem-solving skills, and Social Media presence.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is the best astrologer in Delhi giving exceptional services in Vedic astrology. People greatly praise him for his accurate predictions and crystal clear readings. No wonder, Swamiji's 35 years of experience makes him a rare find astrologer in Delhi among others.

He is the only astrologer in the world and a record holder astrologer for his Manopravesh vidya. He does Horoscope reading which gives insights about life, Education, Career, Marriage, Business choice, Financial status, Home, Health, Past life astrology and connection to present life.

Swamiji runs an Ashram for Yoga, Meditation and conducts Satsang on how-to's, Spirituality, Indian traditions and Culture, Hinduism, and on other religions. His ashram is the first place for spiritual astrological seekers and true believers.

Swami is an expert in Vedic astrology, Horoscope Reading, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Palmistry, Tarot reading, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions.

Swami Ramananda Guruji received many international awards and accolades from prestigious institutions. His excellency in astrology has been recognized and praised by critics and nonbelievers.

Contact Swami Ji Assistance: Call or WhatsApp Number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivasa Sharma

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is one of the best astrologers in Delhi and famous among locals. The advice given by Astrologer Srinivasa Sharma is not dependent only on astrology horoscope chart reading, but rather on the perfect analysis of the problems faced by a person, by diagnosing his situation and then suggesting proper advice that includes his research, knowledge, and experience. His predictions combined with proper calculations were done keeping mathematical and scientific principles of astrology in mind. Thus, the solutions suggested by Astrologer Srinivasa Sharma have an overall impact on your life with an assured positive astrology effect.

Astro Shastry Ji

Astro Shastryji’s main specializations include Gemstone Consulting, Match Making, Traveling Abroad, Yantra, Mantra Shastra, Career, Marriage Consultation, Love, Relationships, and Childbirth. All these things make him one of the best astrologers in Delhi. He has a fantastic customer base in India. Astro Shastry Ji provides the most accurate predictions to clients. The astrology remedies that he suggests to people are easy, simple, and very effective in bringing positive results.