Top 3 Best Astrologers In Bangalore Ft. Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others

Let us know the list of the top three best astrologers in Bangalore.

Bangalore is home to the most famous and best astrologers in India . Every astrologer is good and makes a tough choice to find the best astrologer in Bangalore. While many of them are Vedic astrology experts, some have also studied other esoteric disciplines like Palmistry, Numerology, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, etc., to appeal to a broader range of clients and provide predictions more efficiently.



At difficult times, a piece of good advice or a good idea can be very supportive. Astrology is one such divine knowledge helping humans since ancient times. When India was ruled by Kings and their dynasties, they do appoint the best astrologer in the city as their advisor.



Indian astrology has a long history and got mentioned in Vedic scriptures. Based on practice and knowledge, an astrologer is considered as best and certified by the client's experience. Here goes the list of the top 3 best astrologers in Bangalore!

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda

Swami Ramananda is the best astrologer in Bangalore, with a large clientele from the USA and UK. He is a Yogi, Mystic, Spiritual Guru, and Telepathy expert.

Swamiji has been on a spiritual path for over 35 years now. He helped many people who turned to him with devotion and belief. Swamiji's predictions are perfect and accurate. People come to Swamiji with hope for Horoscope reading, Matchmaking, Vastu tips for home and office, Shalya Vastu, Vastu Yantras, Vastu Homam, and Manopravesh vidya.

Swamiji is a divine person himself and a scholar of Vedas. He is a strict practitioner of Vedic methods, like being a pure vegetarian, following Ahimsa, Yama, and Niyama from Patanjali Sutras. Swamiji is a regular practitioner of Yoga, and he can be able to enter into other people's minds and reveal their hidden secrets. He runs Yoga and meditation Ashram with the purpose of a healthy body for a healthy life. Swamiji Ashram is a hope for the hopeless and a home for homeless people. Ashram functions involve charity works like Annadan, Vidyadhan, Vastradan, and Vaidyadan to the poor and needy every year.

Swamiji received many awards and titles like Jyothishya Siromani, Jyothishya Ratna, and Jyothishya Bhayangkara from prestigious institutions. Swamiji feels the best award for him is the happiness on a person's face after coming out of their problem. He advises and gives solutions to life troubles like Marriage problems, Love problems, Job problems, Career problems, Business Problems, Medical problems, etc.

He is a confidant and trusted astrologer for Kollywood movie artists, celebrities, Karnataka Government officials, and IT professionals. Swamiji is equally available to the common man who seeks help with devotion.



Contact Swami Ji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685



Devanahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Sai Upasak Guruji is a well-known astrologer in Bangalore, Author, Columnist, and Spiritual leader. He comes from a South Indian family of renowned astrologers. Initially, he opted to become a Cardiac Surgeon, but later, he realized his inborn talent for astrology when many of his casual predictions for relatives and friends became true. He started his astrology career in the early 1980s. He received Jyothishya Ratna 1995 award from the Arts & Culture Trust, Government of Karnataka, for exceptional contribution to astrology. He has a renowned name as a love problem specialist astrologer and is able to solve relationship issues with divine help easily.

Over the years, Sai Upasak Guruji analyzed 25k + horoscopes in various aspects. He has studied and researched in detail Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, Gemology, Yantra Shastra and Mantra Shastra etc.



Suryavamsham Srinivasa Sharma Ji

Srinivasa Sharma is a traditional astrologer in Bangalore. He is a very old astrologer and famous among locals for his good predictions. He is offering his genuine advice with a big heart who wishes to listen to him. The good thing about him is that he is an expert in reading the Kundli by using a combination of modern and ancient methods to give the right predictions. He checks your Kundli report and will look for patterns and past life issues that you may not be aware of.