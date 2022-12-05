Whether a business needs a portal that manages the business activity or needs to resolve security concerns or corporate security requirements or just needs to enhance the business offering; web development has the solution for everything. Gone are the days when a website was just used to offer the brand identity. Enterprise web development helps businesses to deal with the smallest to bigger business problems all at once.

Top web development companies offer various web development services to the global business. Their team of web developers hold years of experience and expertise to develop and deliver the website based on user requirements. The web development services of top web development companies also utilize various development tech stacks such as AI, ML, AR, VR, IoT and many more based on development trends to help the business flourish more and enhance their offering.

In this scenario, finding a reliable web development company from thousands of UAE-based companies is a little bit of a challenging task. Hence, to help business owners, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co started to research reliable and experienced IT companies. After analyzing tons of UAE-based companies; they have compiled the top 10 web development companies in Dubai, UAE that can help the business in the year 2023. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Web Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a web development company that offers world-class web application development and web design services to its global clientele since 2011. Businesses can hire web developers from their team of 950+ employees to get eye-catching web development solutions enriched with the latest trends and technologies that can suit best your project requirements. Since its foundation, the company has delivered 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace solutions, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and even 4500+ mobile apps to their 2700+ Global clients.

2. Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

3. Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Their mission is to deliver exceptionally engineered experiences for customers and employees today that continue to delight tomorrow. For over 35 years, they have cared for their customers’ customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Their proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation.

4. Intertec Systems

Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional IT services specialist in Digital, Business Applications, Managed Services, Cloud, Security and Infrastructure. They serve Governments, BFSI, Healthcare and Enterprises across the Middle East & India with the capability to execute $10M+ engagements. With local offices in 5 countries, they are supported by their ecosystem of 50+ technology alliances, Delivery capabilities, and Network Operations and Software Delivery Centers.

5. Intellias

Intellias is a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations and digital natives helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. For over 20 years Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes that meet their client's business needs. They are contributing to the success of the world’s leading brands.

6. Injazat

Injazat is a National Technology Champion, offering end-to-end digital solutions through partnerships with their clients to build digital businesses focused on great experience and outcomes. Located in Abu Dhabi, Injazat orchestrates a wide ecosystem that brings Technical design, Human Design and Business design together to create digital solutions & businesses that advance communities and delight those living in them. Injazat is an industry-recognized market leader in the region for Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security.

7. Eleks

ELEKS helps clients transform their businesses digitally by providing expert software engineering and consultancy services. They deliver high-tech innovations to Fortune 500 companies, big enterprises and technology challengers, improving the ways they work and boosting the value they create for the modern world. Their 2000+ professionals located in the Delivery Centers across Eastern Europe and sales offices in Europe, the US and UK, provide our clients with a full range of software services.

8. Blink 22

Blink22 is a web and mobile development company that has been turning incredible ideas into innovative software for smart companies across the globe since 2015. With a team of over 50 highly-skilled technology and admin professionals, they work directly with your team to produce world-class apps from conception to launch, allowing you to focus on expanding your business ventures.

9. Rubius

Rubius Gulf is the leading software development company with a focus on CAD/CAM, BIM, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Big Data, VR/AR solutions. The company is registered in Dubai mainland and represented by 200+ highly qualified professionals in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Almaty, San Francisco, and Russia.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science and app development technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achie10ve their goals easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

