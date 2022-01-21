Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other. Unlike cryptocurrencies, they cannot be traded or exchanged at equivalency. NFT is a market that has introduced businesses, investors, users, and ordinary people to great opportunities. NFT became a new reality in India seven years later, in 2022, when more and more Indian celebrities- including movie stars, sportspersons, musicians, and others turned their heads towards this digital token to launch their own NFT collections.

NFTs have become a popular way to sell and buy digital artwork in recent times. India is establishing itself as a technological powerhouse, making it an obvious choice for businesses looking to expand. The rapid expansion of startups into enterprise-level businesses in India has resulted in a significant demand for NFT developers and NFT marketplace development. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has compiled a list of the Top 10 NFT marketplace development companies in India for 2022 - 2023 where you will get a reliable NFT marketplace development partner.

List of Top 10 NFT Marketplace Development Companies in India | Hire Top NFT Developers in India 2022 – 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a top web and mobile app development company in India, USA, UAE, Canada & UK. The company provides the best blockchain solutions for almost all industries. They developed multiple successful NFT marketplace for clients in the past. They have a team of more than 650 developers ready to work on any complex requirement and build the best solutions using the latest technologies. The company has expertise in web & app development, AI solutions, AR/VR, Salesforce development, Big Data Analytics, IoT development, NFT marketplace development, Blockchain, Game development, CRM Solutions, etc.

2. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an India-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, & outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales & marketing offices and 123 development centers worldwide.

3. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company provides app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbot, etc.

4. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global company offering services like App development, Oracle, Blockchain, Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain and Operations, etc. The company has over 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

5. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading MNCs providing consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services with over 270K employees in 50 nations. They have expertise in Cloud Services, AI Solutions, SAP Solutions, Blockchain solutions, App Development services, and almost all industries.

6. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is one of the top software companies founded in 1991. The company has over 10,000 employees and has offices in 20 countries globally. They offer services like Digital Supply Chain, Cloud Infrastructure, AI and Automation, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies.

7. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, providing Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 1,25,000 employees across 90 counties and 900 plus active worldwide clients. It provides services like web & app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, etc.

8. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the world's top app development & digital product agencies. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, & software engineers have created over 1000 mobile and digital solutions for worldwide clients. In addition, the company offers web and app development, software development, chatbot development, UI/UX, and the latest technologies.

9. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT companies and is among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers mobile apps, Enterprise Apps, the Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Automation, AI, etc. It was founded in 1968 and now functions in 149 locations across 46 countries.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science firm that helps businesses increase their productivity and performance with analytical approaches. The company provides app development, big data analytics, data science, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

Source: TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com

