Metaverse is an extensive virtual world where people can simulate their real-life experiences such as buying or selling products, attending events and many more. Metaverse is a concept to bring the virtual world through blockchain, web 3.0, AR/VR and cryptocurrency to transform the way people engage.

Whether one needs a platform for commercial purposes or even for training or research purposes, Metaverse is a future that everyone will be a part of one day. Metaverse development companies are bringing the future to the present providing an immersive experience for a digital twin based product or services for every existing industry.

It might be crucial to develop a metaverse platform for the specific industry so TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of Top Metaverse Development companies to work within 2022 - 2023 who have created Metaverse platforms for various industries. All these listed companies provide their clients with an immersive Metaverse experience regardless of the industry they belong to.

Here comes a list of top 10 trusted Metaverse development companies in 2022 – 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is recognized as one of the top IT & Software development companies in India having offices in USA, UK, UAE, France, and Canada. The company is known for their expertise in web and app development using latest technologies and tools. With the rise in demand of Metaverse solutions, Hyperlink InfoSystem worked on various projects and build multiple solutions for the clients based on their requirements. It has 650+ highly skilled resources who are always ready to build solutions using latest technologies that get maximum ROI for clients and as per the client requirements.

2. Decentraland

Decentraland is a decentralized platform providing a Metaverse experience to every industry. Decentraland is building a suite of supporting tools and applications that can help people to create three-dimensional content, games, applications and so on. Decentraland provides all the services including virtual reality, app development, game design, cryptocurrencies, and 3D art and design.

3. Unity

Unity platform provides a complete set of Metaverse software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for various digital devices including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles and so on. Unity has a talent pool of 1,800+ person research and development team that keeps up with the forefront of development.

4. Andersen

Andersen has more than 2700+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals providing digital evaluation services including web development, app development, cloud development, data science including Metaverse development services. Andersen provides top-notch solutions for various industries including financial, logistics, healthcare and many more.

5. Deloitte

Deloitte helps clients to understand and capitalize on the next massive wave disrupting business and society using next-generation strategies, tools, and technologies that can create and connect virtual worlds for the industrial, workplace, enterprise, and consumer contexts. Deloitte professionals leverage today's technologies such as AI, blockchain, IoT, metaverse to develop the most advanced computational infrastructure for the clients.

6. DataArt

DataArt has more than 20 years of experience providing innovative solutions with deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research. DataArt provides their clients custom development services with Metaverse technology that improves their operations and opens new markets for them.

7. WillowTree

WillowTree provides various design, development, testing and launching services to their clients for web, app, OTT, Metaverse voice technology and so on while ensuring that all recommendations are presented in the context of real-world build costs and timelines. Their client base includes various fortune 500 companies including 21st Century Fox, Synchrony Financial, ABInBev, PepsiCo and so on.

8. Globant

Globant is a Metaverse Studio that focuses on opening portals to digital spaces for their clients around the globe to provide a seamless pipeline for digital twin generation and enhanced content production systems that can provide results of a presence in the different virtual online worlds. They help their clients to develop and operate their new virtual space to expand their brand presence.

9. Everdome

Everdome provides a platform to everyone with an opportunity to create a very real-to-life version of the metaverse. Through their revolutionary technological capacity Everdome aims to create the most hyper-realistic verse that can bring brands and people together - all with the intent of building the highest quality web3 experience.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems provides users with a premium interface to experience the Metaverse. HData Systems developers create user-friendly Metaverse based applications, games, Marketplace, social media platforms, decentralized platforms featuring blockchain-specific attributes like automation, privacy, transparency, and user sovereignty.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co.

