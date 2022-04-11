Top 10 Trusted Game Development Companies In USA 2022

To grab the interest and attention of players worldwide, the gaming business in the area is constantly growing, integrating with the latest technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality. According to the International Telecommunication Union, the innovation of cloud gaming has enhanced an adult's average time spent across digital media to 94.6 percent as of May 2020. Along with that, it has also enhanced the region's game development business.

Mobile games have the largest market share in the area, with more than 200 million gamers in the United States alone last year. So if you have a trustable gaming firm working on your project needs, you may receive the best gaming solution. As a result, the TopSoftwareCompanies.co team has compiled a list of the Top 10 game development companies in the United States 2022, considering various locations of the United States such as San Francisco, New York, Texas, California, Washington, and many more. To make this list of Top 10 Game developers in USA, the team researched a lot about companies' experience, technical expertise, team strengths, services, and so on.

List of Top 10 Most Trustworthy Game Development Companies in USA 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem provides various custom development solutions that fit well with the customer's game development requirements. The team of 650+ experts has developed different gaming solutions empowered with graphics such as Ludo, Rummy, online Poker, Zombie Abomination, Alien shooters, Pool Games, Pet Universe and many more. Hyperlink InfoSystem incorporates various technologies such as Metaverse, Unity, 2D/3D, Unreal Engine, and so on to develop gaming solutions from their global USA, UK, UAE, Canada based offices.

2. Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile is a major mobile game developer and publisher. With a ten-year history, Glu's culture is built on taking calculated chances and encouraging innovation in order to provide gamers with world-class interactive experiences. Glu was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Foster City, Toronto, and Hyderabad.

3. [x]cube LABS

[x]cube LABS is a digital innovation and strategy consulting business pioneer. Founded in 2008, [x]cube LABS offers a variety of digital services, including social, mobile, gaming, analytics, cloud, wearables & IoT, and more. They've completed over 700 projects in a variety of sectors.

4. Machine Zone

Machine Zone is a worldwide pioneer in mobile gaming, having developed some of the most popular mobile titles such as Game of War, Mobile Strike, and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire. They use technology and artistic vision to create experiences that bring people from all over the world together.

5. Jam City

Jam City is a multi-award-winning entertainment firm that creates innovative and profoundly engaging mobile games that are enjoyed by tens of millions of people worldwide. The studios and teams are based in cities throughout the world, including San Francisco, Toronto, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Berlin.

6. Scopely

Scopely is a worldwide interactive entertainment and mobile-first gaming firm that has developed various gaming solutions, including "Star TrekTMFleet Command," "MARVEL Strike Force," "Scrabble® GO," "WWE Champions," and "Yahtzee® With Buddies," among other top-grossing, award-winning properties. In addition, Scopely develops, publishes, and manages immersive games that enable a consumer-directed experience.

7. N3TWORK Studios

N3twork is a freshly created game studio whose objective is to develop exceptional blockchain-based experiences. N3twork Studio, which was founded in 2021, presently employs around 100 game developers. They've created a number of popular mobile games that make use of web3 in various ways.

8. Zynga

Zynga has one goal in mind: to make gaming solutions one of the most core activities of the users ever since its establishment in 2007. So ever since the first day, the Zynga game developers have worked their best to make the games more simpler, accessible and social the world would love to play. Online Poker, Farmville, CityVille, FrontierVille, CastleVille, YoVille, and Cafe World are just a few of the games they've created.

9. iTechArt

iTechArt, a bespoke game development firm, assists clients in developing a solution that meets their product vision. Engineers at iTechArt have the stack fluency and platform understanding needed to bring concepts to life. Their team has been at the forefront of innovation for over 15 years, creating solutions to meet even the most unusual requirements.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems creates first-individual shooters, procedures, secrecy, and action-adventure gaming solutions that provide users with dazzling visual encounters and immersive gaming experiences. One of the fastest-growing tech companies, HData Systems, delivers next-gen solutions that users love.

Source: Top Software Companies.

