Top 10 Software Development Companies In India 2023

Software is making the lives of everyone around the world more easier and comfortable than ever. Whether it could be an individual or business belonging to any industry belonging to any industry starting from transportation, electrical grids, nuclear plants, or education. The feature-rich and innovative software development solution not only offers a better user experience but also helps an organization build its brand reputation and presence.

The software development services make it feasible for the brands to be more productive and efficient by offering various solutions to digitize the information and offering ways to store them online without saving up space on the physical device. Software development companies in India have expertise and experience in various domains of software development starting from cloud computing to data analytics.

As there are numerous companies actively offering outstanding software development services in India in various domains; it is a little challenging for anyone to find the most suitable software development partner for their custom needs. So, to help business seekers, The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has compiled a list of the top 10 custom software development companies in India 2023. The list was compiled after analyzing companies' global presence, service offering, work experience, expertise, skills and many more.

The List of Top 10 Most Popular Software Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the top trustworthy software development companies in India, having offices in the USA, France, UAE, Canada, Australia and the UK. The company has worked on different projects using the latest technologies, including CRM, AI, IoT, Data Science, Blockchain, AR/VR, NFTs, etc. They know the ever-changing world of technology and business expertise. They help various global enterprises in providing growing possibilities for creation & growth. They have developed more than 4000+ software solutions, 2000+ websites, and varied other digital solutions for their 2500+ worldwide clients.

2. Beyondsoft

Beyondsoft Consulting is a leading business IT and consulting company that combines emerging technologies and proven methodologies to tailor cutting-edge solutions that propel your business forward. Their team is made up of a diversely talented team of experts who thrive on innovation and pushing the bounds of technology to solve their customers’ most pressing challenges.

3. Kellton Tech Solutions

Kellton Tech Solutions is a global supplier of IT outsourcing services with technical and development centers in Virginia, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad, India. Despite being created in 1993, they currently employ more than 850 people. They are experts in managed IT services, ERP, IT strategy, and bespoke software development.

4. Globant

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. They are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. They have more than 25,924 employees and they are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

5. TCS

TCS, a member of the Tata Group, the biggest multinational company in India, employs nearly 500,000 experienced consultants in the world across 46 nations. The company, which is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India, reported combined sales of US $22.2 billion for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021.

6. GS Labs

Great Software Laboratory works with customers to build innovative products and services, helping them nurture their ideas, staying with them during market validation and scaling them into viable businesses. Their deep and varied technical expertise, complemented by a customer-centric engagement model helps their customers craft solutions for critical business and technological challenges. They are a partner to their customers, sharing their vision while mitigating their risks.

7. ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Product Development, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by The Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, They have expanded to 26 locations, 7,000 associates and 250+ clients worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Best Employer (2021), their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 74 and 88, respectively.

8. Accenture

Accenture provides the best supply chain and operations management, software engineering, blockchain, cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, and app development. It is a Fortune Global 500 company. Customers are served by more than 492K staff at 200 sites throughout 120 countries.

9. Infosys

A multinational company with headquarters in India, Infosys offers top-class services in business consulting, information technology, software development, and outsourcing. The firm operates 123 development centers and 82 sales and marketing offices globally. Approximately, Infosys had a total of 2,59,619 employees all over the world.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems provides businesses all over the world with a variety of data science, big data, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and other services to help them make more sound business decisions, increase ROI, and accomplish their objectives. The staff at HData Systems helps companies of all sizes to fulfill the business goals.

Source: Top Software Development Companies in India