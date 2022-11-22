Top 10 Software Development Companies In Dubai, UAE 2023

We live in a Tech-savvy world, whether it could be an everyday life or a work life. In fact, without the use of updated technology and media, it’s practically impossible to be successful. Software development has a great impact on our lives. Along with making our lives easier, to live in software development boosts productivity, reduces costs on things such as training, licenses, and upgrades, increases the flexibility of your business and much more.

Any business can have all these just by reaching out to top software development companies in Dubai. Top software development companies help global businesses of any size to prepare them to gain a competitive advantage compared to other businesses no matter which sector they belong to. Along with that, they also help businesses to enhance and increase the value of their company, and improve the overall working and quality of the businesses.

As you might be aware, there are tons of software development companies in Dubai; finding the one that can deliver extraordinary results is not an easy task to deal with. So, to help you a bit with your selection process, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 software development companies to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of Dubai-based IT service-providing companies. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on software development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

Top 10 Most Proficient Software Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is the top software development company that offers custom software development services enriched with the latest trends and technologies like AI, ML, IoT, Metaverse, AR, VR and many more to their global clients. The team of Hyperlink InfoSystem interacts with the clients and provides a deep insight into the project, process, model, and necessary information. Their team of 1000+ experts acknowledge the demand and tries to meet the business need. As of this year, the company has developed various software development solutions including 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Gaming solutions, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and many more for their 2700+ global clients.

2. InterSystems

InterSystems is the engine behind the world's most important applications in healthcare, business and government. Everything they build is designed to drive better decisions, actions, and outcomes for the people who stake their lives and livelihoods on our technology. They are guided by the IRIS principle—that software should be interoperable, reliable, intuitive, and scalable. Their data platform and connected care solutions have received global industry recognition including the Leader position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Best in KLAS awards from KLAS Research, among other honors.

3. Liferay

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on the web, mobile and connected devices. Liferay works with Fortune 1000 companies across multiple industries to create a seamless experience for all audiences such as partners, employees and customers. Delivering excellent user experiences, especially for customers, is critical to organizational success. Liferay is built to support the entire customer lifecycle from cradle to grave and helps increase ROI and lower TCO by providing cost-effective digital transformation solutions.

4. Godel Technologies

Godel is a leading, next-generation technology partner, combining its unique agile delivery approach with some of the most exceptional software engineering talents in Europe. Businesses select Godel as their nearshore partner of choice to help fulfill their growing requirements and provide a lead of tech skills to bridge an ever-disruptive UK tech skills gap. headquartered in Manchester, UK, Godel has over 1.5k+ employees across the globe.

5. SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a leading global provider of mission-critical, cloud-based software and solutions for the financial and healthcare industries. Named to the Fortune 1000 list as a top U.S. company based on revenue, SS&C is a trusted provider to more than 18,000 financial services and healthcare companies, with over 24,000 employees and operations in 104 cities across 40 countries. Built upon a foundation of expertise, innovation and excellent customer service, SS&C powers some of the largest financial and healthcare firms in the world.

6. Intellias

Intellias is a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations and digital natives helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. For over 20 years Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes that meet their client's business needs. They are contributing to the success of the world’s leading brands, among which are HERE Technologies, LG, Siemens, Swissquote Bank, KIA, TomTom, HelloFresh, Xerox PARC, and Deloitte. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe, North America, and the Middle East to embrace innovation at scale.

7. Infobip

Infobip is a global leader in omnichannel engagement powering a broad range of messaging channels, tools and solutions for advanced customer engagement, authentication and security. They help their clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business and enhance the customer experience – all in a fast, secure and reliable way. Quality engineering is the backbone of everything they do. Building great customer solutions on the edge of innovation means they hire, grow, and retain the best engineering talent worldwide.

8. EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world.

9. First Bit

First Bit is a global IT integrator and software developer with 100+ branches. For over 23 years, First Bit has helped companies transform and streamline processes through comprehensive business management software and end-to-end IT services. Their international team of 5000+ professionals takes care of fulfilling business needs of varying complexity based on know-how and expertise gained in 270,000+ successful projects.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Source: Top Software Companies