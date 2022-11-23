Top 10 Proficient IT Companies In India 2023

IT development helps businesses to keep operations running continuously and without interruption. IT development helps businesses manage and safeguard valuable data that fosters innovation and efficiency. With this in mind, having a reliable IT development company that can help you play an integral role in the success of your business.

IT Development can help businesses to develop, maintain, and use computer systems, software, and networks to process and distribute data. Top IT development companies have years of experience and expertise with computing technology, including hardware, applications, networking, the Internet, app, web and software development services to global businesses.

But finding top IT companies in India is as difficult as developing websites. To save you from the trouble the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 IT companies to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of India-based IT service-providing companies. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on custom web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Most Trusted IT Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the top IT Companies offering customized digital solution development services to various global companies. The company explores its extent and works on the latest technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, AR/VR, Metaverse and many more. The company has specialization in Mobile App Development, software development, UI/UX designs, Web and CMS App Development, Blockchain Technology, and many others. Their 1000+ IT experts have delivered 4500+ Apps, 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and many more with more than 95% client retention rate.



2. Datamatics

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, the Datamatics portfolio spans Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence.



3. Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a data and digital engineering services company focused on delivering business outcomes with an agile, product-oriented approach. Their digital business methodology provides a blueprint to develop, scale, and launch new products to market faster. Their team of 5,500+ practitioners with software, data, and cloud engineering skills help create a culture of innovation and agility that optimizes team performance, modernizes technology, and builds new business models.



4. Nityo Infotech

Nityo Infotech is a Global Technology Solutions and Services organization. Headquartered in the US with deep imprints in LATAM, APAC, EUROPE/CIS & MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA. Nityo is powered by 21,000+ employees across 40+ countries serving enterprises across industries like Banking, Insurance, Finance, FMCG, Hi-Tech start-ups, Government enterprises, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and more.



5. Accolite Digital

Accolite Digital is an innovative, best-in-class digital transformation services provider, successfully delivering design-driven complex digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients. They do so by simplifying their client’s digital journeys with a human-centric design and product innovation approach by engaging a community of bright and passionate technologists.



6. Orion Innovation

Orion is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, they have a global team of 6,200+ associates, with engineers in 14 major delivery centers across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For over 25 years, Orion has been solving complex business problems for its clients.



7. Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Limited is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company that helps global companies across industries continuously accelerate their Digital Transformation and become Digital-First. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, their team of 4,100+ professionals is spread across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Singapore.



8. Impetus

Impetus Technologies is focused on enabling a unified, clear, and present view for the intelligent enterprise by enabling data warehouse modernization, unification of data sources, self-service ETL, advanced analytics, and BI consumption. The company brings together a unique mix of software products, consulting services, and technology expertise. Their products include the industry’s only platform for the automated transformation of legacy systems to any modern or cloud-native stack and Gathr – a self-service ETL and machine learning platform.



9. Xebia

Founded in 2001, Xebia was the first Dutch organization to embrace the Agile way of working, with gurus like Jeff Sutherland. Since then, they have grown from a Java company into a full-service digital consulting company with 4500+ professionals working on a worldwide ambition. They are organized in complementary chapters – teams with a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience within a particular field, such as Agile, DevOps, Data and AI, Cloud, Software Technology, Low Code, and Microsoft.



10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Source: Top Software Companies