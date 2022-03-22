Top 10 Popular Game Development Companies in India 2022 – 2023

Game development is much more than just programming or coding. It is the art of making something special for someone by blending a good story, design, sounds, programming, development, release and everything in between. It is not as easy to develop as it seems. But trusting Top Game Development Company India can change the way one interacts with the games as they help to enhance the gaming experience keeping the user experience in the center.

Game development companies in India can deliver a complete automated gaming solution efficiently maintaining the entire game development life-cycle. Top Game development companies in India can build gaming platforms that are equitable across all platforms using advanced gaming technologies such as including 2D, 3D, Unity, Mobile, video, Metaverse games and many more.

So, TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of Top 10 game Development companies in India in 2022 - 2023 that provides best in class gaming development solutions blending next-gen technologies to the global audience based out in various cities of India such as Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai and many others. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co have considered game development experience, skills, customer reviews, team size and various other things to make the list of Top game developers in India 2022 – 2023 and coming years.

List of Top 10 Trustworthy Game Development Companies in India 2022 - 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem, an IT company with headquarters in India and various other offices in the USA, UK, Canada, UAE etc. offers ideal gaming solutions overpowered with graphics. Hyperlink InfoSystem game developers are delivering amazing gaming solutions for gamers around the globe leveraging nextgen technologies such as Unity, Unreal Engine, Metaverse, 2D, 3D, AR, VR and even casual gaming solutions. They have been developing dazzling visual encounters that can perfectly fit the client's requirements since 2011.

2. Unanimous Studios

Unanimous Studios provides various game design and development solutions for various platforms including iPhone, Android and even computer operating systems such as Macs and PCs. The game developers at Unanimous Studios are dedicatedly engaged in developing highly robust games.

3. Scientific Games

Scientific Games provides gaming solutions with relentless innovation, legendary performance and unwavering security. Scientific Games is a global leader when it comes to lottery games, sports betting and technology. They push the game designs to the next level with cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment gaming experiences.

4. Griptonite Games India Pvt. Ltd

Griptonite Games is the leading developer of high quality, fun games for handheld platforms. Griptonite has more than 100 people who are passionate about making handheld games. The game developers are not only experts at taking full advantage of each system's unique capabilities, but they are also experts at designing games that are perfect for gaming on the go.

5. Tech Mahindra

Ever since its foundation in 1945, Tech Mahindra provides various IT development solutions including game development, cloud services, data analytics services, SAP, cyber security and many more. Now Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest-growing IT services provider companies and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally.

6. Nautilus Mobile

Nautilus Mobile creates the best simulation based sports/cricket entertainment by making games that change the way people have fun. They follow the motto of it is not cricket if it is not real and simulate the same experience and enjoyment of cricket that people have while playing on the ground through mobile and video gaming solutions.

7. Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services including IoT services, blockchain, cloud gaming solutions and many more. Infosys has its client base in more than 50 countries helping them to navigate their digital transformation with over four decades of experience.

8. Timuz

TIMUZ is a leading interactive entertainment and game development company for the mobile world. Established in the year 2010 in India, Timuz gives its best in design, development, test and publishing a wide array of games crossing various genres whether it could be an arcade, Action, adventure casual RPG or even Casual across all platforms.

9. GSN Games

Holding all the aces, GSN Games create and publish social casino and casual games designed to fuel every player’s inner winner. Founded in 1999, GSN Games is a leading provider of cross-platform entertainment, including social casino games and skill-based cash tournaments designed to fuel every player's inner winner.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems have constantly delivered top-notch development with a mixture of logical tactics in all stages of game development with various technologies such as AR, VR, 2D, 3D, Unity and many more. The Game developers at HData Systems take innovative approaches in all stages like planning, creative design, coding, deployment, and testing the developed gaming solutions across diverse platforms.

Source: Top Software Companies.

