Top 10 Online Casinos USA - 10 Best US Casinos (October 2023)

Our industry experts have compiled a list of the top 10 online casinos for real money in the United States. On this page, you'll discover a collection of trustworthy, legitimate casinos that offer a variety of enthralling real money slots and secure payment methods.
Moreover, we'll explain how we arrived at our conclusion, revealing exactly what you should look for in an excellent online casino. So, if you're all set, let's dive into our guide to the top 10 real money online casinos for US players.
List of The Top 10 USA Online Casinos
We'll start with a list of the top 10 online casinos before moving into detailed reviews.
Here's the verdict in full:
- Wild Casino - Best online casino for US players
- SuperSlots - Best real money site for slots players
- HighRoller Casino - Great new real money casino
- Winport Casino - $7,000 signup bonus for new US players
- BetOnline - Best online casino for USA sports bettors
- Las Atlantis - Best for Crypto payments and bonuses
- Red Dog - Top casino online in the USA for bonuses and promotions
- Slots Empire - Best for enjoying hundreds of slots
- ComicPlay - Secure superhero-themed site launched in 2021
- Sportsbetting.ag - Best USA bookie with quality casino for real money
Best Online Casinos for US Players 2023 Reviewed
Okay, now you know our recommended top 10 US online casinos. You could sign up immediately, but we recommend checking out the following reviews if you have the time. These will explain more about why we chose these sites.
Our top-rated online casino for players in the USA is Wild Casino, which launched in 2017. Packed with nearly 600 games, all independently certified as fair and created by well-respected developers, there's something for everyone here. Enjoy a first-class live casino, old-school animated games, progressive jackpots, and even penny slots.
Whether you care most about speedy and reliable payments, customer support, or generous bonuses, all your boxes will be checked by this Panama-licensed site. We're confident you'll need help finding better, legitimate online casinos in the USA today.
What We Love
As the best online casino for real money players in the USA, several different payment options exist. Debit and credit cards like Visa and American Express are all on the menu, along with other traditional options like checks and bank wires. But there's also an impressive selection of 16 different cryptocurrency coins. Moreover, withdrawals are usually processed in under 24 hours, making Wild Casino one of the fastest-paying online casinos available in America.
The selection of bonuses and promotions is another big reason for this site sitting number one in our top 10 online casinos list. Firstly, a healthy signup offer is worth $5,000 for all new players. But crypto depositors can increase that to an incredible $9,000. On top of this, there's a fabulously generous reward for referring friends, plus countless reload bonuses, cashback deals, and slot tournaments.
Coming in at number two on our list is arguably the best US online casino for slots fans. As the name implies, SuperSlots focuses on video slots, with most of its games falling into this category. However, since its 2020 launch, the casino has grown considerably, notably integrating BetGames as a live casino supplier.
Another area where SuperSlots excels is cryptocurrency payments. With over a dozen tokens, including Bitcoin, you can fund your account for just $20. Payouts are lightning-fast, thanks to a minimalist cashier with few irritating identity checks.
What We Love
One of the critical reasons SuperSlots sits near the head of our top 10 online casinos list is the collection of bonuses. There's an impressive $6,000 welcome package to kick things off, but ongoing rewards for loyal players are plentiful, too. There's much to love here, with daily reload offers, cashback rebates, regular happy hours, and free spins on the latest slots. SpurSlots is also known as Chumba sister casino.
Our favorite bonus, though, is the special 400% cryptocurrency offer. Bank up to $4,000 simply by depositing for the first time using the likes of Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Cardano. If crypto isn't for you, don't worry. You'll still be eligible for every other promotion when depositing via card, bank wire, or other banking method.
At number three in this compilation of the best USA online casinos for real money, we have HighRoller Casino. This site is the newest casino site of our top 10 best online casinos, having launched in 2023. But it can already boast approximately 500 games, with titles supplied by several reputable developers, including BetSoft and Realtime Gaming.
Like most of our recommended online USA casinos, most games here are video slots. There's a nice mixture of high RTP games and volatility levels, with enough variation among the themes to keep everyone interested. But alongside the slots collection, there's also a live casino supplied by up-and-coming provider FreshDeck Studios, offering table games at various limits.
What We Love
User-friendliness is high on the agenda at HighRoller Casino. It starts with a straightforward registration form, allowing you to open an account quickly. But you'll also find the cashier relatively short. And there's just enough of a verification process to keep you safe without it being intrusive or annoying.
Like all of our top 10 online casinos, you'll find more bonuses and promotions than you can shake a stick at. The registration offer is standard compared to the other brands on this list, offering a generous $6,000 plus 150 free spins. But a weekly rebate of up to $500 on losses for all players is especially notable.
Winport Casino - $7,000 signup bonus for new US players
One of the newest brands to feature in this guide to the USA's top 10 online casinos, Winport Casino, launched in 2022. The site offers around 500 of the latest slots, table games, and live dealer products, with some innovative titles thrown into the mix. Our favorite is Kaboom!, which is loosely based on Minesweeper. Its best feature is that you can set your level of risk and reward.
Look for a solid collection of scratch-off games and other unique board-game-style products like Banana Jones. In addition, other highlights of this Curaçao-licensed casino are the 24/7 live chat support, cryptocurrency payments, and the latest on-site security.
What We Love
A critical factor in Winport Casino appearing on our list of top 10 online casinos is the generous selection of promotions. The signup offer, for instance, is an impressive $7,000. But 300% deposit bonuses are up for grabs daily if you're a high roller.
As one of the best online Bitcoin friendly casinos for real money US players, you can also expect to see a solid selection of payment methods. These include cryptocurrency and bank cards with reasonable minimum deposit limits and no sneaky terms and conditions attached.
BetOnline - Best online casino for USA sports bettors
Don't be put off by the name. Although BetOnline was born as a sportsbook in 2004, it's grown tremendously. These days, you'll find online poker games, esports betting, horse racing, and a complete casino at this Panama-licensed, real money gambling site.
BetOnline deserves its place on our top 10 online casinos list for various reasons. A varied catalog of products, which features progressive jackpots, live dealer tables, and even some unusual arcade-style games, is just one. But speedy withdrawals, first-class customer support, and advantageous bonuses help propel BetOnline toward the upper reaches of our recommended US no verification gambling sites.
What We Love
We already alluded to some of the more unconventional games in the BetOnline library. Our favorite is Space Invasion, inspired by the similarly-named 1980s arcade shooter. You'll need to launch missiles at the oncoming alien spacecraft to earn your real money rewards.
Like all of our top 10 online casinos, you'll find some absolute classics. European and American roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and craps are just a few examples. But many of these also come in multiple intriguing variations, such as Dragon Roulette. This is quite different from other roulette games we've seen before since Asian symbols appear on the wheel rather than numbers.
Las Atlantis - Best for Crypto payments and bonuses
The theme of this particular casino, which launched in 2020, is unique. It takes its name and theme from the mythical underwater world of Atlantis, combined with elements of Sin City. But the unusual presentation is one of many reasons Las Atlantis makes our compilation of the USA's top 10 online casinos.
With a Curaçao license, this site is ideal for relative newcomers to online gambling. First, depositing as little as $10 using some payment methods is possible. Secondly, there's a wide variety of penny slots, allowing for low-stakes gambling. It's also possible to play a large number of titles for free. Las Atlantis is also one of the most trusted online casinos similar to Bovada.
What We Love
Another reason we love this site is the selection of bonuses and rewards. Few of the top 10 online casinos featured in our guide can match the sheer number of deals found at Las Atlantis. Although there isn't one at the time of writing, this real money casino has even been known to offer no deposit bonuses before.
Admittedly, selecting payment methods could be better than some sites featured on this page. But it's still possible to fund your account using several major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Bitcoin, as well as the most significant credit and debit card processors. You can even use pre-paid vouchers like NeoSurf.
Red Dog - Top casino online in the USA for bonuses and promotions
Red Dog is one of the few casinos that can match Las Atlantis for the sheer number of bonuses. With its cuddly mascot, Red, and friendly 24/7 support, this is one of the more welcoming brands in our top 10 online casinos list. And depending on the time of year, you could find upwards of 30 different promotions in-store.
The game library is smaller at Red Dog, with roughly 250 titles. The reputable developer Realtime Gaming supplies all of the old-school animated games. Expect to find some progressive jackpots and classic slots, like Cleopatra's Gold.
What We Love
Launched in 2019 and licensed by Curaçao eGaming, Red Dog isn't the fastest-paying brand named on this page. That said, it promises to turn cashout requests around in under 48 hours, which is still in line with most US real money casinos. On top of that, the ability to withdraw via cryptocurrency means your funds could still be with you extremely quickly.
At the time of writing, the new player welcome bonus is an impressive $7,500. This puts it among the biggest of any signup offers featured among our top 10 online casinos. Keep your eyes peeled for plenty of seasonal offers, especially around holidays like Christmas, Easter, and the 4th of July.
Slots Empire - Best for enjoying hundreds of slots
Checking in at number seven on our list of top 10 online casinos is the Ancient Roman-themed Slots Empire. This Curaçao eGaming-licensed brand opened its online doors in 2019, focusing heavily on video slots. But the library has since expanded slightly to around 250 games, including a small live casino.
Slots Empire also has an excellent reputation for paying its players. You'll find faster than average withdrawal times here and a hassle-free process without intrusive identity verification protocols.
What We Love
Something we like about Slots Empire is the meaty $8,000 welcome bonus. You will find a few online casinos in the USA today offering bigger. But the simplicity of this particular offer also appeals. Unlike most of our top 10 online casinos, which spread their bonus across several deposits, this is a one time promotion.
The signup bonus is perfect for high-rolling players with large chunks of money. As is the potentially rewarding loyalty program, where you'll earn points as you play that can later be exchanged for rewards. Watch out, too, for the daily $150 reload bonus.
ComicPlay - Secure superhero-themed site launched in 2021
As we near the end of our top 10 online casinos list, it's time to shout at ComicPlay. One of the most creative USA online casinos, with its zany and colorful superhero theme, this reasonably new site launched in 2021. Around 400 titles include classic table games, slots, and a live casino.
A standout feature of ComicPlay is how seriously it treats the safety of its players. Despite the fun-loving theme, you'll find SSL encryption, many responsible gambling tools, and various trustworthy, reputable payment options. Despite this, the site still finds the right balance between identity checks and payout times.
What We Love
Like most of the top 10 online casinos featured on this page, cryptocurrency plays a vital role at ComicPlay. The giant tokens can be found here for deposits and withdrawals, and it's also possible to bank special cryptocurrency bonuses.
For instance, the regular welcome offer already stands at a more-than-reasonable $7,000 for all new players. But if you deposit for the first time using a digital currency, the bonus jumps to a staggering $9,000! There are many more terrific offers where that came from, though, many of which are tailored to specific payment methods.
Sportsbetting.ag - Best USA bookie with quality casino for real money
Finally, we round off our collection of the top online casinos in the USA with a long-established brand for real money. Launched in 1999, SportsBetting.ag began life as a bookmaker. These days, though, alongside a first-class sportsbook, you can enjoy online poker, horse racing, and, of course, one of the USA's top 10 online casinos.
Playing classic table games with charming hosts at various stakes is possible with up to three live dealer casino suppliers. Furthermore, the recent integration with BetGames means you can enjoy multiple lottery-style games and other engaging gameshow-type products.
What We Love
The casino holds around 500 table games and slots, with reputable suppliers like Rival, BetSoft, and Nucleus Gaming in the catalog. You'll find everything you'd expect to see here, including a vast selection of fun and exciting themes, casino classics, and even progressive jackpot games.
You'll find more significant welcome offers at our other top 10 online casinos. But the $3,000 new player reward from SportsBetting.ag is still not to be sniffed at. There's also an impressive 30% unlimited crypto reload bonus, which you can claim as often as you'd like. Other richly rewarding promotions include cashback rebates, friend referral bonuses, and special offers for the online poker room and sportsbook.
Identifying the Best Online Casinos USA
Okay, this guide tells you about our top 10 online casinos. But we still need to explain the thought process behind our decisions. The following section will be attractive if you'd prefer to research your real money casinos or want to know why we've recommended these sites.
Variety of Games
First, the best US online casinos need a good blend of games. It doesn't matter how excellent the user interface is, how big the bonuses are, or what the customer support is like if you can't enjoy the one game you want to play.
Our list of the top 10 online casinos in the United States only features sites that offer live dealer table games, their old-school animated counterparts, and a varied catalog of slots. In addition, we want to see betting limits tailored to high-rollers and casual players alike.
Operating License
Whenever real money is at stake, you need the peace of mind that your funds will be safe. Play at properly regulated sites is the only way to ensure your protection. If a casino doesn't have a license, there's no assurance that the operator will follow industry best practices regarding money management. In truth, there's no guarantee that the games will be fair.
Reputable international gambling regulators license all of our top-rated online casinos for players in the USA. So, in the unlikely event of a dispute, you'll always have someone to turn to.
On-Site Security
Similarly, the site would only make our list of top 10 online casinos if we employ the latest security technology. Encryption technology like Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) must protect transactions when depositing and withdrawing.
In addition, we also like to see the option of setting up two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of protection to their account. A solid privacy policy matters, too, as this guarantees that your data won't be passed around without your permission.
Customer Support
Our top 10 online casinos have well-trained, professional, and knowledgeable customer support staff. This hugely underrated quality is often overlooked when assessing an online gambling site since we don't tend to think the worst will happen to us.
As rare as it is, if there's ever a problem with a withdrawal or a game malfunctions, it can induce panic. That's when you'll want access to a reassuring human support agent at any time of day.
Payment Methods
Without cold, hard cash, there would be real money gambling. That's why banking methods are so important. None of our top 10 recommended online casinos for US players would be on the list if they didn't offer quick, secure, and reliable payments.
Since every player has their preferences, a variety of options is essential. We also like to see a mixture of high-tech and traditional payment methods covering all the bases. Only some understand cryptocurrency, for instance. A cashier's check must be faster for the younger, on-demand generation.
Bonuses and Loyalty
With so many sites in the United States today, there's never been a better time to play casino games. Once you've exhausted a site's welcome bonus, jumping ship and moving to the next brand is easy. That's why the best sites, such as our top 10 online casinos, ensure they look after their players with frequent rewards.
We always expect to see some VIP or loyalty program as a minimum requirement. On top of that, there are further brownie points for reload offers, cashback rebates, and friend referral bonuses. The more promotions, tournaments, and rewards in store, the better. Naturally, a generous signup bonus is non-negotiable.
How To Join a Top 10 Online Casino USA
You're dying to start if you've come this far through our top 10 online casinos guide. But if you need help with what you need to do, give the following step-by-step guide a look. You'll be off and running in next to no time.
Pick an Online Casino in the USA
The first step is to select a brand from our 10 top casinos online. Check the above reviews to find the right one for you. But they are all among US players' most trusted online casinos, so that you can go right. We suggest sticking with Wild Casino if you need help deciding which to choose.
Fill in the Registration Form
Click on our links to the casino's website and open the registration form. There will be a button marked "Sign Up", "Join Now", "Register" or similar. Our top 10 online casinos simplify the registration process, so you'll only need to fill in a few fields to open your account.
Make a Real Money Deposit
Once the account is open, head to the cashier to deposit funds. Each of our top 10 online casinos for players in the USA permits free gaming in demo mode. But to win real money prizes, you must deposit some cash. Select your desired payment method and follow the on-screen instructions.
Play Your Favorite Casino Games
That's all there is to it. You now have a fully funded account at one of our top 10 online casinos. The only thing left to do is browse through the lobby, choose a game, and enjoy!
Play at the Top 10 Online Casinos in the USA Now
We hope you've learned much from our guide to the USA's top 10 online casinos for real money. Not only are you now up to speed with the most secure and reliable gambling sites, but We've also explained how to find the best casinos, as well as the registration process.
All that remains now is picking out a brand, signing up, and enjoying real money gaming. Good luck!
FAQ - Top 10 Casinos Online USA
Is there a list of the top 10 online casinos in the United States?
Requests for an online casino list featuring the top 10 online casinos for US players are prevalent. And that's precisely why we created this guide! Scroll to the top of the page to see the recommendations of our expert analysts.
What is the best USA online casino for real money today?
Picking the best real money online casino for US players is quite tricky. After all, every player values different features. The selection of bonuses, the variety of payment options, and the number of games are just a few considerations. However, each of our top 10 online casinos would have an excellent claim to the title.
Can I win money at US online casinos?
Of course! You can win cash if you stick to legit USA online casinos that are properly regulated! Discover the top 10 real money online casinos in the United States on this page. Each is proven to be safe and will promptly pay out any real money winnings.
What is the best USA online casino for no deposit bonuses?
No deposit bonuses are increasingly difficult to come by. However, some of our top 10 online casinos have been known to offer such deals. Read the site reviews found in this article for details of the latest no-deposit bonuses.
Where can I play real money online slots in the USA?
Each of the recommended sites named on this page is an online casino that's available for real money play in the USA. These top 10 casinos offer hundreds of engaging video slots, including progressive jackpots.
What are the best mobile USA casinos?
If you want to play at an online casino in the USA for real money on your mobile, don't worry. All of the top-class sites featured in this article are designed mobile-first, guaranteeing you the best possible experience on smartphones and tablets.
How do I join an online casino for US players?
Easy! All brands featured in this guide to the top 10 online casinos make registration a piece of cake. But if you need help figuring out how to start, follow the step-by-step walkthrough seen earlier in this guide.
Can I get a welcome bonus at casinos online in the USA?
For sure! All real online casinos in the USA these days offer some signup incentive. Our compilation of the top 10 online casinos features sites with some of the juiciest bonuses.
