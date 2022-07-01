Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In New York 2022

No business can survive without innovation and the right user base. Sticking to the old rigid working methods can hurt the businesses and diminish your chances of getting in touch with the target audience base. Mobile apps are helping various businesses to overcome the loopholes of traditional rigid working methods along with helping them to attract more user base than ever.

A mobile application not only adds value to the customers but also increases the visibility of your brand and also drives more sales and profit than ever. But it is important to find the right app development company for the development project requirements. The best app development company can help businesses to evaluate their business requirements and develop working strategies that can create an attractive and feature-rich mobile application.

Top mobile app development also guides businesses to integrate the latest technologies into the mobile app yet not stuff the mobile app with unnecessary features and functionalities. To help businesses find the right and best mobile app development company in New York, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of top 10 app developers in New York that help global businesses to get started on their digital journey with mobile app development. They have considered various things such as experience, expertise, location, team strength, and client base of the app development company before finalizing the list of app developers.

List of Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies in New York 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the best app development companies that deliver high-profile applications for a variety of clients and industries. With a focus on mobile applications for handsets and tablets, native development is their speciality while they also have in-depth experience with newer, cross-platform technologies such as React Native and Flutter. Along with that, they have expanded their working horizon to blockchain development, Metaverse development, NFT marketplace development etc.

2. iTechArt

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. They help VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love.

3. Kin+Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside its clients to build a world that works better for everyone. Their 1,700 curious minds make creative connections between people, data and technology to create connected outcomes across the full lifecycle of the product and platform ecosystems.

4. Andersen Lab

Andersen is a company with 3400+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals. They have been on the market for over a decade already and today represent a large and mature organization, which meets the highest standards and excels as an advancing and reliable business.

5. iCrossing

iCrossing builds seamless digital experiences that influence consumers to act. With unrivaled access to Hearst’s powerful consumer insights, they uncover the data-powered drivers that matter to their audiences and use them to build impactful, creative, consumer-first experiences that provide significant business growth.

6. Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner – part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, our experts deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience. They offer deep expertise across the entire customer journey, including communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production, and technology to provide end-to-end solutions that deliver revolutionary work.

7. Utility

Utility is an award-winning agency that launches digital products that scale. They partner with their clients to design and develop custom mobile applications and connected experiences. From global brands and media properties to innovative startups and funded ventures, they work with clients to bring their big ideas to life and transform their businesses

8. Dept

Dept is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for its global client base. Their team of 2,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. They are committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 have been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified.

9. ArcTouch

ArcTouch helps companies forge meaningful connections with their customers and employees through lovable apps, websites, and digital products. Since the dawn of the app revolution, They have helped businesses of all sizes, from the Fortune 500 to innovative startups.

10. HData Systems

The team of HData Systems leverages the combination of Creative, Technology and Consulting as part of their overall approach to helping ambitious brands to grow. They help brands build the foundations for growth across the end-to-end experience and throughout the entire sales cycle. They design, build, manage and run the complex audience, content, and technology ecosystems that provide the business capabilities to fuel the business growth.

