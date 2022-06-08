Top 10 mobile app development companies in Los Angeles 2022

App development has played an important role for businesses, customers, investors and so on. And there are reasons for that. It provides an amazing interaction platform for every industry whether it could be the healthcare industry or e-commerce. Every industry out there is using different mobile apps for various reasons such as smooth in-house communication, better user engagement, precise business processes, and so on that enhance their brand recognition.

Apart from business, various individuals also reach out to the app development company with unique project requirements that can help them achieve their defined goals in a personalized manner. Various unauthorized app development companies around the globe scam various businesses and even individuals by making fake promises. One of the top reasons for scams has always been the greed of saving a few bucks. To save the people around the globe from falling for the scammers, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the most trusted app development companies in Los Angeles 2022. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has manually verified every detail of the listed companies including team strength, skills, experience, expertise, location and various other company details.

List of Top 10 Popular Mobile App Development Companies in Los Angeles 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the most trusted app development companies,Hyperlink InfoSystem provides end-to-end IT development support to their global clients since 2011. Hyperlink InfoSystem provides various development services including web development, software development, NFT marketplace development, game development, Metaverse development and so on. The team of Hyperlink InfoSystem is situated in various worldwide locations including the USA, UK, India, UAE and so on.

2. STRV

STRV is a software design & engineering team of 200+ experts working out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Prague. Established in 2004, offers full product delivery and team augmentation engagements for app and web development, UX/UI, web design, and app testing. They deal with customers large and small in areas such as financial services, e-commerce, and education, delivering over 70 apps every year.

3. Rootstrap

Rootstrap is a Los Angeles-based software development company with locations in New York, Montevideo, Uruguay, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Rootstrap was founded in 2011 and now has over 70 individuals with expertise in both consumer and commercial digital solutions.

4. Vincit

Vincit is the only custom software company that offers its clients a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Their 600+ employee design, software, strategy, and marketing company is located in Orange County & Palo Alto in California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Finland.

5. Wunderman Thompson

Globally, Wunderman Thompson is a team of 20,000 strong in 90 markets around the world, where their people bring together creative storytelling, diverse perspectives, inclusive thinking, and highly specialized vertical capabilities, to drive growth for our clients. They offer deep expertise across the entire customer journey, including communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production, and technology to provide end-to-end solutions that deliver revolutionary work.

6. Q agency

Q agency is a software development company that was established in 2013. The firm is headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia, with offices in Oslo, Zürich, Belfast, the United Kingdom, Toronto, and Los Angeles. They specialize in web and app development, UX/UI, bespoke software development, and mobile app development with a staff of over 120 individuals.

7. Dom & Tom

Dom & Tom is a product agency that helps Fortune 500 companies and next-generation startups build the future of digital. They support Their client's strategic initiatives first and foremost through open collaboration, forward-thinking user experience, engaging design, and cross-platform development for web, mobile, and emerging technologies.

8. Originate

Since 2007, Originate has been a premier digital innovation company composed of seasoned entrepreneurs, business strategists, and top product engineers. They combine business strategy, customer process mapping, and automation to build amazing customer and employee experiences that leapfrog competitors. From startups to the world’s largest enterprises, Originate accelerates businesses with a value-driven approach to Experience Automation.

9. Saritasa

Saritasa aims to empower companies with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. Saritasa offers full-service custom software development with robust experience in mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, systems architecture, and IoT Solutions. Saritasa efficiently implements the design, development, and integration of complex technologies.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the most trusted companies that provide various business analytics services equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Data Migration, IoT and so on that can deliver the desired outcomes to the worldwide organizations.

