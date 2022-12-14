Today, Mobile application advancement is fundamental for an internet-based business. Mobile applications have changed the manner in which we perform business. Such applications have facilitated the clients to get business details quicker and at the same time stay associated and updated with their number one brands and offers. It is the most effective way to remain on the ball. It similarly works with organizations to develop a vigorous relationship with clients, allowing solid client loyalty and a veritable client base.

The top Mobile app development company offers businesses a chance to deliver functional access to products, information, process, and services that they would demand in real-time. Moreover, it enables the business to send notifications about changes in products and services or something new. Even without the internet, the apps perform simple functions. Putting it simply, hiring mobile app developers from top mobile app development companies increases the accessibility of enterprises effectively.

As finding the top app development company can be a tough task, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 app developers in Dubai to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of Dubai-based companies. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading web and mobile app development company that has provided various web and app development services since 2011. Their staff of 950+ provides end-to-end development support for app development, e-commerce development, game development, NFT marketplace development, Metaverse development, and so on. They have developed more than 4500+ mobile applications, 2300+ websites, and various other digital solutions for their 2700+ worldwide clients. Hyperlink InfoSystem has offices in the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, India, and Australia.

2. EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world.

3. Blink 22

Blink22 is a web and mobile development company that has been turning incredible ideas into innovative software for smart companies across the globe since 2015. With a team of over 50 highly-skilled technology and admin professionals, they work directly with your team to produce world-class apps from conception to launch, allowing you to focus on expanding your business ventures.

4. Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees. The Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence.

5. SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides cutting-edge technology. They reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, and more, they implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality and speed that our clients’ users expect.

6. Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is the world leader in connected commerce, with proven expertise and comprehensive portfolios in cutting-edge product technology, multi-vendor software, and service excellence for both financial and retail customers. Diebold Nixdorf employs approximately 22,000 employees in more than 130 countries around the world. They are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

7. Shakuro

Shakuro creates brand identities that connect with audiences. Their team specializes in delivering complex web platforms, developing mobile apps, custom design, illustration, and branding. Regardless of industry, when designing a brand, they focus on their clients’ aims, namely making their customers happy. For that, they study user needs and your business goals beforehand to make the development process as cost-effective as possible.

8. Intertec Systems

Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional IT services specialist in Digital, Business Applications, Managed Services, Cloud, Security and Infrastructure. They serve Governments, BFSI, Healthcare and Enterprises across the Middle East & India with the capability to execute $10M+ engagements. With local offices in 5 countries, they are supported by their ecosystem of 50+ technology alliances, Delivery capabilities, and Network Operations and Software Delivery Centers.

9. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science and web development technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goals easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Source: App Development Companies