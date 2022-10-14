Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Development Companies In India 2023

IoT unlocks the door for endless opportunities in the business world. Devices, machines, apps, and even vehicles can connect and swap data through a wireless network. Almost every Internet-connected device in the workplace, smartwatches, buildings, homes and big offices can share data with other hardware and software. According to the latest report, IoT technology holds significant possibilities across diverse industries, with approximately 29 billion IoT devices installed in 2019. The study indicates that there will be approximately 50 billion IoT devices connected by 2030. That’s tremendous! As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to grow and spread around the world, many industries are beginning to invest in this cutting-edge technology, which is changing how people live and work.

The integration of the IoT with mobile applications and other devices allows businesses to offer a more promising customer experience, whether it is in the agricultural, energy markets, banks, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, or transportation. The promising user experience can help to enhance their target audience base globally and execute more profit or financial goals. But it also requires more promising actions from the IoT developers' end. So, it is essential for business owners to reach out to an experienced IoT development company that can deliver the best possible IoT solution at pocket-friendly rates.

The IoT development companies in India provide their best and efficient solutions using cloud storage, machine learning skills, and IoT services. Along with that, Indian tech development companies are widely known for their unique, budget friendly and on-time service. However, hiring the right partner from multiple companies is a tough task. Therefore, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co compiled a list of the top 10 IoT development companies in India 2023. The team has researched a number of IT companies from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Noida, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, and all major cities in India.

The List of Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem delivers the best Internet of Things apps to support smart initiatives from the various industries ranging from security to home automation to industrial IoT that can change business operations and change people’s lives. They develop smart connected products that provide the power of machine learning and advanced analytics to help people become more effective; providing integrated services to deliver and manage IoT services. Their highly skilled IoT developers have expertise in the IoT specific UI and UX that is determined to deliver value and make sense to clients.



2. LTI

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited is an Indian global information technology services and consulting company based in Mumbai, India. LTI helps Hi-Tech companies innovate faster & operate in real-time by leveraging IoT for vast business outcomes, including predictable yield & optimized cost. They imagine, forecast, and optimize asset operations through a true physical-digital convergence and realize faster ROI.



3. HCL Tech

A team of HCL Tech provides the best IoT environment for businesses to start an IoT project. With an organized system, the business's objectives are understood, and a fast ramp-up is provided to find your IoT needs and solutions, speeding your time to market with smaller risks and no lock-ins.



4. TCS

Tata Consultancy Services is an Indian information technology services provider and consulting company with its headquarters in Mumbai. The company delivers various services like mobile apps, IoT, Blockchain, enterprise apps, cloud solutions, automation & AI, & many more. It was founded in 1968 and now runs in 149 locations across 46 nations.



5. Kellton Tech

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is an Indian IT and outsourcing company headquartered in Hyderabad, India with offices in the United States and Europe. The company registered net revenues of Rs. 7.39 billion with more than 1800+ employees. They offer cutting-edge services for digital transformation in the fields of strategy, consulting, digital, and technology.



6. TVS Next Private Limited

The company partners with businesses to design, and develop software to create a better future. TVS next accelerates transformational results for clients using the connected brilliance of engineering, intelligence, and experiences. Their thinking and in-depth thoughts on the latest in technology matter the most.



7. VVDN Technologies

VVDN has been developing software for more than ten years. Their major goal is to assist international clients with their upcoming technological innovations in the fields of 5G, wireless, AI/ML on vision-based solutions, IoT, cloud, and apps. They have established R&D centers, testing lab infrastructure, and top-notch production facilities in India to make this possible.



8. Mphasis

At Mphasis, they develop a system for IoT-enabled blockchain-based automated claims administration in the insurance sector. With the use of blockchain technology, the problem detection, repair, and claims administration processes for IoT devices may all be automated.



9. NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a renowned leader in IT and business services including cloud, data, and applications. NTT DATA is a trusted global developer of IT and company services headquartered in India and Tokyo. They help clients transform via consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization, and managed services in over 50 countries.



10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a place where ideas are celebrated and tenacity is praised. They support their clients' breakthrough ideas with various development options, including Java development. HData Systems' experienced staff has years of experience, competence, and understanding of trending tools and technologies, which allows them to create unique solutions.

Source: Top Software Companies