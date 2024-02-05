Evolution Gaming is the top provider of live casino games. This game provider has specialisation in live dealer games where the professional dealers conduct the game and improve coordination among players. The online casinos in Singapore are the best choice for playing Evolution Gaming games as their games provide quality interfaces and captivating gameplays. The streaming quality is superb and so are the security features.
Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games are the star attraction of the online gambling games. These games offer in-casino experience to the players with professionals conducting the game. But, where to find Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games? The prevalence of fake websites makes selection of Evolution Gaming online live casinos a bit tricky.
So, we have eased your job by reviewing the top online casinos in Singapore on the basis of collection of games, security features, bonuses and rewards, and payment methods. Our list of online casinos has the best Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games where the players get hefty bonuses and easy payout terms. Let’s take a look at the online casinos where you can enjoy Evolution Gaming in a secure environment and have welcome bonuses and other Singapore casino free credits too.
Top 10 Evolution Gaming Live Casino Singapore Sites for Real Money
With Evolution Gaming's stellar reputation in quality and innovation, you can anticipate the best live gaming experience. Discover top live casino Singapore destinations and enhance your gaming adventure with Evolution Gaming.
- 12PLAY – Best Evolution Gaming Live Casino for Mobile
- uwin33 – Best for Live Casino Cashback Bonuses
- BK8 – Best Exclusive Bonus for Evolution Gaming Live Casino
- Maxim88 – Evolution Weekly Lucky Draw up to SGD 46,264
- B9Casino – 150% Welcome Bonus up to SGD1,000
- Enjoy11 – Best Evolution Gaming Game Coverage
- MYBET88 – Best Live Casino SG for Blackjack & Baccarat
- Yes8 – Best for Poker Online & Deposit Bonuses
- AW8 – Best Live Casino for Android
- Livecasino.io – Best Crypto Live Casino
Top 10 Evolution Gaming Casino Singapore 2023: Full Review
12PLAY – Best Evolution Gaming Live Casino for Mobile
12Play is a highly secure online casino . All security features are verified by the top rating agencies. The site has its licence from PAGCOR which is the stamp of reliability and utmost safety.
At 12Play, players can enjoy a diverse selection of Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games, including Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. The collection is updated through games by using latest designs. Lightning Roulette, Speed Blackjack, and other games from Evolution Gaming are available here.
Live casino players can avail 100% welcome bonus. There is unlimited cash rebate of 0.5% to 1% offered to the punters. The 5% reload bonus can also be utilised in live casino games. All bonuses have wagering requirements, which are possible to fulfil easily.
Bank transfer, ATM deposits, SurePay88, TruePay and PayNow QR are the payment methods available here. Players can also use cryptocurrency to make deposits.
Customer support is available 24 by 7 through live chat and email. The staff is well-trained and responds to the queries quite fast, and helps in every step ranging from onboarding to settlement of bonuses.
uwin33 – Best for Live Casino Cashback Bonuses
uwin33 has all security measures in place. The site implements the best security features to ensure a safe gaming experience for the players. All transactions and customer data are covered from leaking by using SSL encryption. Also, the site ensures the fairness of all features by getting them checked by verifying agencies. The site is regulated and licensed by PAGCOR.
Live casino games hosted by professional dealers are the star attraction here. Players here can enjoy games like Live Baccarat, Live Blackjack, and Roulette are the engaging options available. When players need a change, they may try games like Fishing, Singapore pools online lottery, slot games and sports/esports.
The site engages the live casino players with 50% welcome bonus up to SGD388, unlimited 5% deposit bonus, and 6% weekly cashback up to SGD1688.
The transactions at uwin33 casino can be done through SurePay, bank transfers, ATM cash deposit, and cryptocurrency. Customers can get their queries resolved by WhatsApp or writing email to the customer support team. The live chat offers excellent service and is available 24 by 7.
BK8 – Best Exclusive Bonus for Evolution Gaming Live Casino
BK8 follows sophisticated security protocols to give a robust coverage to player data and transactions. The casino is regulated by the Government of Curacao. Players can enjoy a safe gaming environment made possible by SSL encryption and regular auditing.
Lightning Roulette, Live Baccarat, Live Blackjack, Speed Roulette, Craps and various other versions of these games feature at BK8. The players can also indulge in other games like slots, fishing, 3D games or buy 4D online lottery. Players can also bet on sports and esports competitions here.
Bonuses are a unique feature of an online casino and BK8 is no exception. It offers a 50% welcome bonus and unlimited 10% daily reload bonuses to live casino players. The site also offers Crypto & QuickPay deposit bonus, unlimited instant rebates, birthday cash bonus etc.
Bank transfer, HengPay, FastPay, DGPay and cryptocurrencies are the payment methods available here. The payout processing speed is fast and withdrawals are parked in the bank accounts only.
24/7 live chat service, and interactions through Telegram are the ways using which players can get clarifications whenever stuck. The service is fast and fully-equipped to solve all customer queries.
Maxim88 – Evolution Weekly Lucky Draw up to SGD 46,264
Maxim88 is a secure and legit online casino licensed by the Government of Curacao and PAGCOR. It ensures the security of user information through SSL encryption and has received important security certifications.
Players can enjoy live versions of Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack at the live casino section. All Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games are available here. Other games you can play at Maxim88 are Mega888 slots, lottery, fishing, etc. The sports betting and betting on esports competitions are also provided for the sports betting enthusiasts.
Live Baccarat 8 Lucky Streak is a promotional offer where live casino players have to win 8 games in continuation to be eligible for SGD1,888 bonus. There are also welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, and cash rebates available. It also runs a VIP program with exclusive offers.
Payment options at Maxim88 include cryptocurrency as well as methods like bank transfer, HengPay, DGPay, FastPay2, and TruePay. Payout processing is fast, ensuring quick access to funds.
Players are given full assistance at all steps by the agile and responsive customer support team. They can reach the customer support service through live chat and email.
B9Casino – 150% Welcome Bonus up to SGD1,000
B9Casino excels in security parameters and runs an exclusive protection program called ‘BE NICE To YOU’. The site has its security features and fairness of games verified by iTech labs. PAGCOR and Gaming Curacao licences ensure the finest safety features at this site.
The casino has an unending collection of casino games such as slot games, live casino games like Baccarat, Blackjack and Roulette. The games from Evolution Gaming provide an entertaining experience and their fairness creates earning opportunities for the players as well.
Various bonuses are offered to B9Casino live casino Singapore players to help them maintain their earning opportunities. Players can enjoy additional funds to bet by availing offers like 150% welcome bonus up to SGD1,000, 1st Bet Live Baccarat 100% Protection Bonus, up to 1% cash rebate etc.
Payment gateways like TruePay and SurePay, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether are accepted here. Bank transfer through OCBC, UOB, CIMB, Maybank, HSBC banks can also be used for facilitating transactions. The payout speed is fast and the winnings can be collected through withdrawals to the bank only.
For assistance, customers can contact via email, Skype, or 24/7 live chat support to get quick solutions to all their issues.
Enjoy11 – Best Evolution Gaming Game Coverage
Enjoy11 is a secure platform to play casino games. The site is regulated and licensed by Isle of Man and Kahnawake, Canada which confirms the use of advanced security features. Players’ information and transactions are covered with relevant encryption tools and SSL certificates.
At Enjoy11, you can find Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games and games from other providers. The live casino games are streamed using advanced solutions that ensure high quality of sound and visuals. Live Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette are provided in different versions here. Genting slots, and sports/esports betting are other interesting options available here.
The player experience reaches the next level with bonuses such as welcome bonus, weekly rescue bonus, cash rebates, referral bonus etc. To claim winnings, the players have to rollover bonuses as per the requirements mentioned in terms and conditions.
Bank transfers and FastPay are some of the payment methods available here for users. By offering different payment methods, the site caters to the varying needs of wider audiences.
Players can reach out to the responsive customer support team via live chat or email for quick assistance. Your queries will be addressed promptly with a friendly touch.
MYBET88 – Best Live Casino SG for Blackjack & Baccarat
MYBET88 has its platform checked for security by the top verifying and certification agencies. The security is guaranteed by SECURE SSL certifications and Cloudflare. This site offers safety of transactions and customer information by employing proven encryption methods.
MYBET88 has a plethora of games belonging to categories like live casino games, slots, and fishing. The site also maintains a sportsbook and offers the players esports competitions to bet upon. The collection of live casino Singapore games is offered by Evolution Gaming and other trusted providers.
Weekly rescue bonuses, referral programs, welcome bonus for new players, and cash rebate for regular members are engaging promotional benefits offered to both the new and existing players. The site also runs VIP programs for regular players who can enjoy cash rebates, Birthday Bonus and various other goodies announced from time to time.
Bank transfer, PayNow, FastPay TruePay, Coin2Pay and cryptocurrencies are some of the payment methods available here. The payouts are processed incredibly fast and can be withdrawn into bank accounts.
Players can count on their friendly and helpful customer support team, available 24/7 via email or live chat, to address your queries and provide satisfactory solutions.
Yes8 – Best for Poker Online & Deposit Bonuses
Yes8 is an incredibly safe site for enjoying live casino games. This casino has all its features like payouts reviewed by the trustworthy authorities. It is licensed by PAGCOR and BMM certification ensures the reliability of the games’ decisions.
At Yes8, players can try different kinds of casino games such as slot games and different variants of live dealer games like Live Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack. The live sessions are brought to the customer through quality streaming services. Other games available here for betting are slots, fishing, poker, lottery and sports/esports.
Welcome bonus, monthly deposit challenge, crypto deposit bonus, 10% daily deposit bonus are some of the promotional schemes offered to live casino players. Cash rebate bonuses are provided to regular players, which give the right reasons to associate with this casino.
Bank transfers, FastPay and cryptocurrencies are the payment methods available here. These payment methods enable quick transactions and are completely safe. Payout processing is done instantly.
Live chat, phone, email, WhatsApp, WeChat and Telegram are some of the mediums through which customer support service can be reached. The customer support responds quickly and solves the issue almost instantly.
AW8 – Best Live Casino for Android
AW8 offers a completely secure gambling platform. Its features have been evaluated by reputable authorities like BMM, GoDaddy, iTech, TST Global and Games Interactive International. The players’ information is protected by layered security and transactions take place in a completely encrypted environment.
AW8 casino offers all Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games such as Lightning Roulette, Speed Baccarat, Speed Blackjack and others. Apart from live casino games, the players may also enjoy games like lottery, fishing, slots, and poker. Sportsbooks betting like CMD368, M8Bet and esports betting options give additional options to explore and enjoy.
Newcomers to AW8 casino are greeted with a 150% welcome bonus up to SGD1,500. The promotion "Live Baccarat Prosperous 8 Lucky Streak" is specifically made for live casino players. Also, there is a daily turnover mission where players need to meet the daily turnover requirement to be eligible for this promotion.
Payment methods available here support fast transactions. Players can select from FastPay, DGPay and Tether as banking options available here. The payout speed is instant and can be withdrawn in the bank accounts.
Customers can get the support from trained representatives who are available at WeChat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Phone and Email. The players can also reach the representatives through 24/7 live chat feature.
Livecasino.io – Best Crypto Live Casino
Livecasino.io is a crypto-oriented casino that possesses certifications from Curaçao eGaming, guaranteeing the utmost security and safety of the website. Players can enjoy fair chances at winning and their information is saved in a leak-proof environment too, which allows gambling with no worries.
The casino has a rewarding collection of Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games. It also hosts other casino games like online slots and different game tournaments.
Since Livecasino.io caters to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, you’ll see a variety of cryptocurrency-related bonuses and incentives here. Monthly crypto cashback, loyalty rakeback, and 99 Club Mystery prize pool up to 15,000 USDT are some of the promotional offers available here.
Livecasino.io allows players to transact using a variety of popular cryptocurrencies. Some of the wallet currency options available here include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, TRON, Tether, Cardano, Ripple etc. Also, players have the option to have their inquiries addressed through round-the-clock live chat and email support.
About Evolution Gaming Online Casino Provider
Evolution Gaming is a leading provider in the online casino industry. This company specialises in live casino games and is known for delivering authentic in-casino experience to players reaching it for table games like live versions of Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and others. The graphics and sound quality are excellent, making players feel like they are in a real casino. Evolution Gaming provides games to online casino operators and earns commission and fees for dedicated tables. They are highly regarded for their focus on security and are a preferred choice for online casino sites.
Highlights of Evolution Gaming
As mobile gambling surges in popularity, providers like Evolution Gaming enhance games for a realistic experience. Evolution Gaming stands out with mobile-friendly features, including:
- Features-enriched software: The Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games comprise of all features that collectively offer a complete gaming platform. The players can find all features they expect in the game such as responsive code, that offers high-quality gaming experience on mobile devices.
- Easy to use controls: Evolution Gaming titles come with easy-to-use controls that make it easier for the players to enjoy games even on small screens.
- Licensed platform: Various authorities like MGA, the UKGC, the AGCC, etc. licence Evolution Gaming titles. Thus, the games are trusted for their fairness and randomness of results. It offers good earning opportunities to the players.
Live Casino Games Powered by Evolution Gaming
Evolution Gaming excels in classic games and innovates for variety. Some Evolution Gaming-powered live casino Singapore games include:
- Live Blackjack: Blackjack is a classic casino game which has been around since ages. It is given an electronic makeover with introduction of mobile-friendly features. Speed blackjack is one of the prime attractions that Evolution Gaming launched in 2020.
- Lightning Baccarat: It is another live game where the players get the quality experience to play Baccarat hands. The game is conducted by live dealers who are thorough professionals and conduct the gameplay in a very enjoyable manner.
- Live craps game: Evolution Gaming’s craps game offered live is the world’s first online live craps game. This game is made quick to learn and comes with easy rules, which offer the most entertaining experience.
- Lightning Roulette: Lightning Roulette has environments similar to game shows. It is mixed with advanced RNG gameplay and offers a unique play experience. The players can find all usual bets and other extra chances like lucky payout, instances like lucky numbers. The gold Art Deco ambience offers an engaging platform.
Apart from these, various versions of live poker have been introduced by Evolution Gaming, which are a treat for the casino games lovers.
FAQs About Evolution Gaming Live Casino Singapore Games
What is Evolution Gaming renowned for in the online gambling sector?
Evolution Gaming excels in online live casino games, including live Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, and diverse poker versions, delivering unforgettable experiences.
In what ways does Evolution Gaming enhance the live casino experience?
Evolution Gaming elevates live casino play with engaging gameplay, best-quality settings, simple rules, professionally trained live dealers, fast payouts, and occasional jackpots. Their top-quality video and seamless streaming create a real casino feel for players.
How does Evolution Gaming ensure the fairness of its gaming offerings?
Evolution Gaming holds licences from top authorities like Malta Gaming Commission, PGCB, the UKGC, the AGCC and New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, ensuring game fairness.
Which online casino is recommended for playing Evolution Gaming live casino Singapore games?
12Play, uwin33, and BK8 stand out as top choices as they provide players a complete gaming experience featuring user-friendly sites, enticing promos, convenient payment methods, and expert support.
Do Singapore online casinos offer bonuses when you play Evolution Gaming games?
Yes, Singapore online casinos offer welcome bonus, bonus rounds and free spins to play Evolution Gaming games.
Conclusion
The above-listed Singapore online casinos offer the best collection of live dealer games from Evolution Gaming. These casinos have dedicated tables for VIPs and high rollers, which offer an exclusive experience to these players. Select from the options listed to enjoy a joyful gaming experience.
