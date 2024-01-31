How to Find the Best Online Paper Writing Services
Top 5 Essay Writing Services In 2024 | Get Your Paper Done
The best online essay writing services reviewed for you. Which of them is worth your time and money?
Unlike the name suggests, essay writing services extend far beyond composing essays. Online writing assistance companies offer a wide selection of services, including writing essays, reports, speeches, composing poems, creating brochures, presentations, and videos, and virtually any assignment you ask them to complete. In 2024, time-constrained students have enough on their minds to waste their time on writing papers. Since the pandemic, the trend for online education has been growing, putting more and more pressure and stress on students. If you feel that the number of incomplete tasks and unanswered discussions increases daily, why not let professional writers manage this academic avalanche for you? Stay connected with your friends and focus on your major. With the academic writing websites we reviewed for you, you will always have some free time on your hands. Take your pick: the finest academic help websites have been evaluated for you based on their quality of writing, range of services, pricing, turnaround time, customer service, user experience, confidentiality, client feedback, and any additional features they offer. So, let’s get started.
Comparative Analysis
Website
Verdict
Rating
Totally Worth It
4.9/5
Top Quality in No Time
4.9/5
Worth Every Cent
4.8/5
Your Best Choice Ever
4.7/5
Select Your Expert
4.6/5
Top 5 Online Essay Writing Services
The abundance of options when searching for assistance with essay writing can make your head spin. To save you time and money, we researched the most popular and widely used websites that can craft your academic paper to define the best essay writing service in USA.
1. MyHomeworkDone: Totally Worth It
MyHomeworkDone
MyHomeworkDone has been on the market of websites to help with homework for 10 years and is much appreciated and cherished by customers. This service offers assistance with virtually every subject, including foreign languages, and for different education levels, from high school to PhD. Typically for the cream of the crop in this industry, this service can deliver your paper within 3 hours after the payment. Customer service and user experience are well-praised for quality, responsiveness of customer service representatives, and comprehensive privacy policy. It is among the best homework help websites. The service is recognized for its top-notch experts and outstanding quality (98 out of 100 at SiteJabber). MyHomeworkDone is loved and trusted by the users. Check myhomeworkdone reviews for customer feedback to learn what is the best homework help website.
Pricing
MyHomeworkDone has an average price range on the market, with prices starting at $17.55, $11.70, and $9.95 for writing, editing, and proofreading, correspondingly.
Pros
● Free plagiarism report, bibliography, and revisions;
● 24/7 support via phone and e-mail;
● 100% Confidentiality guarantee;
● Top-tier experts in all academic fields;
● Experts in some foreign languages;
● Experts in completing online classes (Cengage, MyEconLab, MyStatLab)
● 500+ experts available 24/7.
Cons
● No too many PhD writers available.
Verdict
A good and reputable company that can be trusted with the task of reaching academic excellence for you. The order process is seamless and causes no stress. A service representative can guide you through every step. The service offers a 1-minute tour for its customers to learn more about how things work there.
2. MyPaperWriter: Top Quality in No Time
MyPaperWriter is a brilliant service for research papers that delivers excellent quality on tight deadlines. It is one of the oldest services on the market of top paper writing services, with 15 years of satisfying customers and expanding services. Customer confidentiality and privacy are protected by a strict confidentiality policy. Check MyPaperWriter reviews to learn customers’ opinions about the services delivered by professional paper writers. The 24/7 customer support resolves any issues, finds the best experts in the field, and ensures excellent user experience for each customer. MyPaperWriter is often regarded as the best paper writing company. The service does not compromise quality to fit a huge paper into a tiny deadline. Be sure to order in advance to save money.
Pricing
The price depends on the type of work and starts at $17.55 for writing and $11.70 for editing. The prices for non-standard orders (not regular papers) and stack orders are calculated individually.
Pros
● Great reviews from customers;
● Wide range of service offered, including creative orders;
● Safe payment options;
● Double anti-plagiarism check;
● Business writing services;
● Writing, editing, proofreading, and rewriting available;
● 100% non-AI writing promised.
Cons
● Not always available for orders due in less than 3 hours.
Verdict
Some of the best experts in every academic field are ready and willing to assist with the projects. Whatever you need. Name it, and it will be done. Over 100,000 completed orders over the years and testimonies from satisfied customers prove how legit and high-quality MyPaperWriter is.
3. DoMyHomework123: Worth Every Cent
DoMyHomework123 offers you the services of multitalented experts in different areas of expertise. Among the websites that help with homework, this one is famous for its tech-oriented focus and programmers. Want to contract one of the best paper writing services? They offer a wide range of services, from writing a discussion post or solving a math problem for the customer, to taking your online class for you. Based on the DoMyHomework123 reviews, this is one of the top-choice homework help websites.
Pricing
DoMyHomework123 ranges its prices based on the requested deadline and the type of service. The price for writing starts at $17.55, which is the average price in the industry. Early birds can save up to 50%. The service offers a discount program for loyal customers. It is a valid opportunity to save from 5% to 15% on your orders.
Pros
● Variety of safe payment methods;
● A team of seasoned and experienced experts;
● A money-back policy is present;
● Double-check for plagiarism;
● Free plagiarism report on request;
● Flexible pricing options;
● 100% Money back and Originality guarantees;
● Provision of drafts and outlines upon request.
Cons
● Prices for editing and proofreading not available;
● Does not allow PayPal payments.
Verdict
You have come to the right place, where every customer is treated with due respect and appreciation. Your confidentiality, privacy, and security are safeguarded by a rock-solid privacy policy. Based on our own user experience with other homework help sites, this website is intuitive and comprehensive.
4. MyCustomEssay: Your Best Choice Ever
MyCustomEssay is the best college paper writing service that offers assistance with virtually any project you require. An essay, a thesis, a creative PowerPoint with a voiceover, an art project – you name it! Among the reviewed websites, MyCustomEssay is the best essay writing service for your needs.
Pricing
MyCustomEssay provides services at the same average price range, with writing from $17.55 per page and editing from $11.70 per page. Depending on your needs, a service representative can calculate an individual price for you if you need a non-writing project or have a stack order. The prices are tailored depending on your requirements, and you get some portions of your paper for free.
Pros
● Free title page, abstract, bibliography, and outline;
● Experts have an excellent command of various formatting styles;
● Double-check for plagiarism;
● 24/7 customer support;
● Have prices per page and per 100 words;
● Loyalty discounts;
● Accept American Express.
Cons
● Not too many positive reviews available;
● Provide limited time to request a free revision.
Verdict
It is our top choice on the market. Just press that ‘Write My Paper’ button, and you will be immersed in the best user experience, receive the most attentive customer support, and learn what smooth, coherent, and proficient academic writing looks like. Do not hesitate to order from the best. It will be your best choice ever.
5. QuickWriter: Select Your Expert
QuickWriter is a youth-oriented online writing service with an outstanding website design and a perfect reputation. It has a dedicated team of highly skilled and qualified experts holding Master’s and PhD degrees. Though it does not have the title of the best paper writing company, this service offers almost a unique opportunity to choose your writer and have a look at your expert’s record, which includes their rating, number of completed orders, and experience. You have an opportunity to select an expert from 500+ writers available yourself or have a company representative choose the perfect one for you. QuickWriter can help with anything from PowerPoints and essays, to research papers and dissertations. This is a confidential and secure online writing service.
Pricing
QuickWriter operates within the average market price range, charging $5.85 for writing per 100 words, $3.90 for editing per 100 words, and $3.32 for proofreading per 100 words. They also offer other non-writing services, and the price for them is estimated individually.
Pros
● You can select your expert;
● 24/7 customer support;
● Double-check for plagiarism;
● Can reach customer support via phone, online chat, and e-mail.
Cons
● No specifics about the payment methods;
● Sketchy and hard-to-find information about the types of papers;
Verdict
By purchasing the product from QuickWriter, you pay for essay but receive a full cycle of customer support and neat user experience. It is a good choice among the top paper writing services, especially with an option to browse through their experts’ profiles.
How To Recognize Top-Tier Online Writing Companies and Not Get Scammed
Everyone’s major concern about using online writing services is how to tell whether they are legit and deliver high-quality papers. You stumbled upon so many stories about scams and those poorly written essays. Reddit is full of negative comments, with users sharing their sob stories and unfortunate experiences. To avoid any mishaps, we checked out the most popular tutoring services for you and developed a ranking to help you see their strong and weak sides.
Quality of writing is of the utmost importance, as you won’t go far without coherent writing, academic standards, language proficiency, and accuracy. Pay attention to the range of services. Don’t believe those trying to assure you that these websites are high-priced. The best of them provide value for money and ensure service affordability. You need to consider the turnaround time of the paper, support quality and promptness. A good essay writing service should offer a genuine user experience through website usability and a simple order process. When searching for an ultimate writing company, your confidentiality and security are the cornerstones of the service because you do not want your data leaked. Want to see some honest opinions? Browse through real user reviews and ratings, especially to know the quality and timeliness of the essays. Finally, look for any additional features unique to the service. Be sure to pick the one that fits your requirements.
Is It Ethical to Use Online Services for Writing Essays?
Though colleges have honor codes labeling essay purchases ‘ethically wrong,’ formally and technically, if the essay follows the instructions and has all sources referenced properly, it cannot be regarded as plagiarism. The source of such essays does not really matter. Professional services for essay-writing are no different from ghostwriting, which is widely used in different industries.
Not to compromise your academic integrity, check that your essay contains references and in-text citations to avoid plagiarism. Think about the benefits the ready-to-use essay brings you, like managing your academic pressure, overcoming language barriers, or using those papers as model essays to develop a better comprehension of the topic.
Future of Online Writing Services
In the nearest future, writing services are likely to be challenged by the overwhelming impact of AI. However, professional writing experts do not exploit AI whatsoever. First, it is prohibited by the customer-provided instructions. Second, tailored writing is a product of expert’s efforts, knowledge, and skills combined with their experiences and intelligence. No AI will ever be able to reach that greatness. For colleges, the use of AI is cheating by default.
Final thoughts
To conclude, it is hard to choose the best writing essay service from the myriad of available options. To avoid getting scammed, it is important to read customer reviews about the service and evaluate it against such criteria as writing quality, pricing, range of services, customer service, turnaround time, client feedback, and the offered additional features.
