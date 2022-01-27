Top 10 Engineering Colleges for best placement opportunities

Engineering has always been one of the most preferred career choices among students completing their schooling with a science background.

However, India has an overwhelming number of engineering and technical colleges which makes it difficult for the students to choose the right one.

Here is a list of some of the top engineering colleges in India in terms of higher study and placement opportunities.

1.Chandigarh Group Of Colleges, Jhanjeri

Established back in 2012 with engineering as a flagship program, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri has come a long way in its journey of delivering quality higher education committed to excellence. CGC-J, whose roots date back to 2001 and has evolved from CGC Group, is today one of the most reputed and North India’s Fastest Growing Educational Institute offering world-class education and endless placement opportunities to the students of all corners of the country.

Quality higher education, top placements and other traits inherited by enrolling into their programs is what makes them simply the best. Moreover, the college embraces seasoned faculty who are alumni of IITs and IIMs, a student-centric and research-intensive environment and, most importantly, an education model that blends the theory and hands-on exposure effectively. 40+ advanced practice-based and industry-par undergraduate and postgraduate programs in different fields, with their 360-degree pre-placement training makes CGC Jhanjeri an ideal option worth considering. Going deep into numbers, they have produced 7412+ campus placements in the presence of 757+ standardized firms with the highest package of INR 36LPA till the date.

2. New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore

New Horizon College of Engineering is an autonomous engineering institution located at the heart of Bangalore, India’s IT capital. The college also holds an ‘A’ grade accreditation from NAAC. The academic programs offered by NHCE include automobile, AI & machine learning, basic science & humanities, civil engineering, computer science & engineering, computer engineering, electronics & communication, electrical & electronics, information science & engineering, mechanical engineering, MBA, and MCA. Their Department of Training and Placement is dedicated to equipping the students with life skills so that they can clear the selection procedures of various companies visiting their engineering/ management campuses in Bangalore. In 2020, the college produced a 95% placement record with the highest CTC of INR 30LPA.

3.The Oxford College of Engineering, Bangalore

The Oxford College of Engineering is one of the leading technical institutions in Bangalore offering various courses in engineering and management. The college campus is located along the IT corridor in NH towards Electronics City (NH 7), 1 km from the silk board. The engineering college offers 10 undergraduate programs including B. Arch, 10 postgraduate programs, MBA, MCA, and 12 research programs. Their department of Corporate Relations, L&D attracts leading companies, organizations, and start-ups to ensure 95% campus placement with an average placement package of INR 3LPA.

4. AMC Engineering College, Bangalore

The AMC Engineering College was established by the Paramahamsa Foundation Trust in 1987 to provide world-class higher education facilities to aspiring engineering or management students. The AMC Engineering college offers multiple B. Tech, MTech, MBA, and MCA courses along with other development programs like the business plan, economy project, and marketing among many others. The placement cell of the college takes care of the placement drives conducted by the top companies like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, BIM Global Solutions, and many more.

5.Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun

Shivalik College of Engineering is a leading engineering college in Dehradun with a campus spreading across 18 acres. The college was established in 2008 and is affiliated with Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU). The college offers a total of 23 undergraduate and diploma courses including B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Sc in Agriculture, BBA, D.Pharm and Diploma in Engineering. The campus hosts 350+ reputed companies from all over the globe to conduct placement drives. Every year, Shivalik College yields valuable placements with INR 30 LPA being the highest package offered by Google in 2020.

6. ABES Engineering College, Ghaziabad

Located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, ABES Engineering College is a private self-financed engineering college. The engineering institution offers 14 UG and PG courses with a total of 10 departments. All the courses offered by the institution are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). ABES Engineering College is also home to a Centre of Excellence that offers a wide range of industrial certificate courses. According to the data provided by their placement cell, the college has hosted 279 companies on their campus for placement drives. The highest package offered was INR 18.20 LPA.

7.ITS Engineering College, Greater Noida

ITS Engineering College is a technical institution located in Greater Noida offering higher education courses in the streams of engineering and management. The college is accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). It was ranked 2 by Competition Success Review for Outstanding Engineering Colleges Excellence (2020-2021). The institution offers 12 UG and PG courses including the Lateral Entry programme in B.Tech. More than 350+ companies including Reliance, Wipro and TCS among others have conducted placement drives on its campuses. The highest placement package was INR 29.5LPA.

8.Jeppiaar Engineering College, Chennai

Jeppiaar Engineering College is under the umbrella of Jeppiaar Educational Trust and was founded in 2001. The college is located at Jeppiaar Nagar, Chennai in an area of 48 acres and is affiliated with Anna University. It offers 10 B.E/ B.Tech, 5 M.E/ M.Tech programs along with one MBA course under the departments of Aeronautical Engineering, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering and Business Management among others. The college placement cell works tirelessly to attract leading companies for campus placement. Their students are placed at companies like Byju’s, Tech Mahindra, Vagus Technologies and TVS, etc.

9. St Thomas College of Engineering and Technology, Kolkata

St. Thomas College of Engineering and Technology is a leading engineering college in Kolkata that was established by the Calcutta Diocesan Educational Trust in the year 2000. It offers 6 B.Tech courses across departments of Computer Science & Engineering, AI & ML, IT, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Basic Science & Humanities. Since its inception, the institution has placed 10,000+ engineers in major companies like Cognizant, Infosys, ITC Infotech and IBM, etc.

10. PSIT College of Engineering, Kanpur

PSIT College of Engineering was founded in 2008 in Kanpur under the aegis of Sahyog Jan Kalyan Samiti to impart a refined learning attitude among the students. The college offers higher education courses in streams like Civil Engineering, Computer Science, IT, and AI & ML. It also provides training in emerging areas like robotics, MATLAB, Python, and C language. Major companies like Infosys, Novac Technology Solutions, and MCM conducted some of the biggest placement drives on their campus in the last few years.