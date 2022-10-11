Top 10 Blockchain Development Companies In India 2023

The World Wide Web has become a crucial element of people's daily lives. From exchanging information to executing financial transactions, the technological revolution has made lives simpler and more efficient. The blockchain industry has been enhancing the finance sector ever since the innovation. Blockchain implements the finance sector with the process of documenting financial transactions across a broad network through virtual. Being one of the advanced technological innovations of the finance industry, it offers a prominent solution for fraud detection, quick and secure transactions and trades, and ultimately helps to manage the risk of global financial transactions. The blockchain executes this through advanced cryptography that adds trust to the transaction ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency is one of the highest demonstrations of blockchain in the finance sector. The use of Blockchain lets the users exchange information securely without any mediators, and it provides a plethora of benefits to organizations as well. A report calculated that financial companies could save up to $12 billion a year using blockchain. That is one of the reasons that organizations around the globe are stepping forward to enhance their offering through blockchain development. Various industries such as education, pharma, finance, energy, e-governance, and so on are looking forward to bringing the changes in the future.

As many Indian companies are delivering promising results to the world with blockchain development, various organizations out there are reaching out to the blockchain development companies to facilitate the way for more rapid and smoother adoption of this new technology. Considering the complexity of the development, it is important to find a trustable blockchain development company in India. To overcome this dilemma, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of thetop 10 most trusted blockchain developers in India2023 based on their expertise, experience, employee strength, types of services they provide, and many more. All the below-listed companies have their presence in various parts of India, such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Jaipur, and many others.

Know The List Top 10 Trusted Blockchain Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading web and mobile app development company.Their team will give you the best support in the middle of the development and after delivering the final product. They have custom development modules that can be customized based on the client's needs. The company delivers the best web and app development, AI solutions, AR/VR, Salesforce development, Big Data Analytics, IoT development, Blockchain, CRM Solutions, and much more. Since its foundation, the company has worked with almost 2,500+ worldwide clients, delivering 4,500+ apps, 2,200+ website and various other projects based on clients’ custom requirements.

2. NTT Data

NTT DATA is a top 10 global IT services provider, headquartered in Tokyo and operating in more than 50 countries including India. For them, work is not only for technological innovation, it is about connecting people to create better solutions for everyday life. NTT DATA offers an advanced portfolio of consulting, application, business process, cloud, and infrastructure services to businesses and governments worldwide.

3. Accubits Technologies Inc.

Accubits Technologies Inc. is an AI and blockchain development company located in Kerala, India. Accubits Technologies, established in 2012, has 79 employees and primarily serves small and midmarket enterprises with blockchain, AI, and AR/VR development services. They have a team of skilled developers that have developed and connected blockchain-based technology with other technologies.

4. TCS

TCS is one of India's leading IT companies and one of the world's most valued IT services brands. Mobile applications, Enterprise Apps, the Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Automation, and AI are among the services provided by the organization. It was established in 1968 and today has 149 sites across 46 countries.

5. Talentica Software

Talentica Software is a high-growth company that develops new products with the latest technology. With 18 years of experience and 170 customers across diverse fields, the firm has gained extensive competence in AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain. Their Blockchain developers have good experience in developing cryptocurrency projects using Blockchain technology.

6. Infosys

After TCS, Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT company. The firm has 82 sales and marketing offices and 123 development centers around the world. The company helps clients unlock the true business value of blockchain in their digital journey by revving ecosystem-wide adoption, enabling enterprise integration, and innovating with next-gen technologies.

7. Capital Numbers

Capital Numbers is an award-winning digital consulting and engineering firm that provides full-stack development solutions to companies all over the world, including Silicon Valley founders, agencies, and startups. Their blockchain engineers can help you increase your organization's productivity. They provide blockchain consultancy and proofs of concept, as well as assistance in bringing clarity and mutual understanding to this technology.

8. Colan Infotech

Colan Infotech, an Indian offshore IT services organization, was established in 2009 with the purpose of delivering customized and peer-to-peer IT solutions to small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. Customers from all over the world can use their services to build programs and create wallets. Their expert team studies the demands of their clients and meets all business objectives.

9. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company that offers services including app development, Oracle, Blockchain, Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain and Operations, and so on. The company employs over 492K people and serves customers in 200 locations across 120 countries.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based data science company that uses analytical methodologies to help businesses boost their productivity and performance. The company offers app development, big data analytics, data science, AI, machine learning, blockchain, and automation, among other services.

Source: Top Blockchain Development Companies in India