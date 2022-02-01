Blockchain provides a shared, distributed ledger with the added characteristics of immutability, consensus, provenance, and finality, so participants know they can trust this view. In addition, rather than each participant maintaining their record of the state of the network, blockchain lets them all view and update a single ledger instead. This means less paperwork, less time spent trying to reconcile different points of view, less time dealing with disputes, and less need for third parties to adjudicate disputes. Dubai expects more than 1,000 cryptocurrency businesses to be operational by 2022 as it accelerates efforts to boost its digital economy.

With significant market growth, the number of service providers has also increased. So, are you looking for the best blockchain development services in Dubai, UAE? However, not all blockchain development companies in Dubai, UAE, can produce high bespoke bitcoin apps. As a result, we conducted extensive research and compiled a list of the top 10 blockchain development companies in Dubai, UAE 2022 - 2023.

List of Top 10 Trusted Blockchain Development Companies In Dubai, UAE 2022 - 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is the most trusted IT & Software development company for businesses based in Dubai, UAE, and other Middle East countries. With 10+ years of experience, the company has worked with more than 2,300 happy clients around the world. It has a team of 450+ highly skilled developers who are always ready to deliver the most secure and reliable tech solutions for clients' custom tech requirements. The company has built more than 200 Blockchain solutions for clients till date and has the expertise of working with any complex requirements of Blockchain. They offer world-class IT services like web and app development, custom software development, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, AI, IoT, Big Data, Salesforce, CRM, ERP, Metaverse, NFT Marketplace, Mobile Games, and many more.

2. TrendLine

The team consists of analysts, developers, business developers, marketers, and consultants with over 10 years of hands-on experience in commercial development, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. They work with large companies to digitize existing products and services or analyze, think through, create and support new solutions.

3. Timeline

Timeline Technology Solutions is a leading provider of industry-specific software solutions based in Dubai, UAE. They offer tailored innovative software solutions using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Cloud & DevOps, IoT, Cybersecurity, Extended Reality, and Experience Design.

4. Ethos Global Solutions

Ethos Global Solutions is a Dubai-based IT company. Their main aim is to make brand perception management and provide custom-built strategic resolution to help businesses maintain their positive web presence and reach success visibly in a short period. Their tactical, experienced, and dedicated team makes them one of the world's best IT firms.

5. Intertec Systems

Dubai-headquartered from 1991, Intertec is a leading IT solutions and services provider having offices in 5 countries. They are committed to Innovation, Responsive, Reliable, and Supportive of their customer's strategy. Intertec uses 35+ technology alliances to enhance its proposition to customer businesses.

6. Global Media Insight

Global Media Insight is a leading mobile app development and digital marketing company passionate about invention and technology. Since 2001, they have been providing the best solution by using the latest technologies. A pioneer web design company in the UAE can make stunning website designs.

7. ApphiTect

Founded in 2008, Apphitect is a top mobile app development company in UAE that is compelling innovations in the digital transformations arena. Developed by the skilled strength of 200+ employees, the company has been conducting several inventions in mobile app development, eCommerce, Magento, web development, and cloud solutions.

8. Whitehats Design

Whitehats is a top IT company in Dubai that supports IT network and infrastructure organizations. Since 2007, they have been at the forefront of supporting technological developments in IT/network solutions. Based in Dubai, they have a professional team of IT professional experts in all fields.

9. Jawahir

Jawahir is an IT company that offers unique one-stop solutions to all your marketing needs. It is the leading online marketing villa that hosts an ample amount of digital & web services for you. They aim to strengthen your business by providing the best service.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that helps companies boost their productivity & performance with analytical approaches. The company offers app development, blockchain development, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, data science, automation, etc.

