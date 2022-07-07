Top 10 Best iOS Game Developers In India 2022-23

iOS game developers in India have more scope than they probably realize. The gaming industry in India is booming. As per reports, the revenue earned by the online gaming industry in India is expected to reach 153 billion rupees by 2024. As such, if you are searching one of best iOS game development companies in India or an individual who develops iOS games, the time is now!

Several Indian gaming companies offer iOS 3d game development and 2d game development with exciting, never seen features. So, how do you choose the best iOS game development company for building games for macOS, watchOS, and tvOS? Don’t worry. Following is the list of top iOS game development companies in India 2022.

List of 10 Top iOS Game Development Companies in India

1. The NineHertz

The NineHertz is globally renowned as one of the best iOS game development companies in India, The NineHertz iOS game developers are exceptionally skilled and the best at what they do. As an iOS game app development company, it uses multiple tools like GameMaker, Unity, Godot, Cocos-2d, and more.

Having worked on 650+ projects with a team of 50+ mobile game developers, they promise to transform your imagination into reality. The NineHertz can assist you with a myriad of mobile video, iOS game design services, including asset creation, iTunes development, App store development, game centre integration, concept art design, and support and maintenance.

2 .Cognizant

Founded by Francisco D'Souza and Kumar Mahadeva in 1994, Cognizant is one of the leading gaming companies in India development. Besides iOS game development, it provides a wide range of services, including artificial intelligence, digital strategy, quality engineering & guarantees, and application service & modernization.

Cognizant enables you to function at superhuman speed with human insight. Additionally, Their engineers are talented, varied, and focused on satisfying customers!

3. L&T Infotech

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, established in 1996, has a significant presence domestically and abroad. It is a pioneer in consulting, outsourcing, and information technology. Their workforce is knowledgeable on experience design, digital runtime, and privacy.

LTI has assisted more than 485 clients and has operations in close to 33 countries. Having more than 45000 people working for it, all committed to providing value and quality, LTI offers one of the best iOS game development experiences in India.

4. Infosys

Founded in 1981, Infosys Limited is a multinational information technology company with its headquarters in Bangalore. They are the leading providers of several valued services, including iOS game design, application modernization, digital marketing, cloud, digital commerce, and more.

Furthermore, they cater to several sectors, including healthcare, media & entertainment, information services, and more. The workforce at Infosys is dedicated to turning their client’s dreams into realities and emphasizing customer satisfaction.

5. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra was founded by Mr Anand Mahindra in the year 1986. Operating under Mahindra Groups, Tech Mahindra is a leading service provider in sectors like data analytics, performance engineering, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and intelligent automation.

It recently announced the launch of Cloud Gaming as a service via Tech Mahindra’s cloud-based platform powered by Ludium Labs. By removing the need for expensive gaming consoles and high-speed internet connections to play popular compute-intensive games, this service will significantly increase access to gaming.

6. Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is a renowned name in technology services and consulting. Founded by Tata Sons in the year 1968, TCS operates in 149 locations across 46 countries. Their iOS game developers are well-versed with gaming knowledge and capable of building enticing iOS games.

Besides game development, they offer many other services, including analytics, AI, automation, consulting, IoT, digital engineering, cyber security, and more. Their services are top-notch and centred on customer satisfaction, enabling them to create the best games by bringing your imagination to life.

7. Hashbyte Studio

Founded in 2018, Hashbyte Studio is a trendsetter in the highly evolving Design and Engineering industry. Some of their expertise includes designing and developing board games, physical and digital.

Founded by Harsh Khurana and Bakshish Singh, the company lays great emphasis on quality and project transparency. Their iOS mobile game developers are passionate about creating games that users will love to play. Their other services include UI/UX, character design, concept art, animation, motion graphics, AR, and VR.

8. Spiel Studios

Spiel Studios is well-known for its experience and talented teams. With a publishing office in the United States and a development centre in India, it has ample resources to develop and deploy top-notch entertainment content to practically any gaming device.

The team at Spiel Studio greatly emphasizes passion, creativity, integrity, and quality. They were awarded "Game of the Year" by Apple in 2013 and 2014. Furthermore, they were also the first iOS game development company in India to develop a 3D racing game on iOS in 2010. To summarize, they have worked on more than 50 games and apps with a cumulative download of over 10 million.

9. GSN Games

Leading producer of cross-platform entertainment, GSN Games offers skill-based cash tournaments and social casino games. It is the mobile, social and online games division of the Game Show Network.

GSN offers 50 free games to play, including cards, trivia, and word games. It has 2 top 10 grossing iPad games with 5 top-notch social casino mobile apps. Some popular games include Bingo Bash, Fresh Deck Poker, GSN Grand Casino, Solitaire TriPeaks, and Wheel of Fortune Slots. Operating across several countries, GSN is an excellent iOS game development company with extensive hands-on experience.

10. Wipro

Founded by Muhammed Hasham Premji in 1945, Wipro is one of the many leaders shaping the domain of information technology services. Some well-known services include cloud computing, cyber security, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

It offers its services across 67 countries with the help of 230,000+ employees worldwide. Along with their game development services, they are also popular for custom software development. Armed with a skilled workforce, perhaps some of the best in the country, Wipro is undoubtedly one of the best Indian iOS gaming companies.

Conclusion

The iOS game development sector is bound to expand shortly, given the rise in the need for new games. It will also boost the demand for an ios game developer India. As a result, partnering with leading ios game app development companies India is a wise choice if you want to enter the gaming market as a game provider or a mobile game developer. The future is bright with endless opportunities. All you need to do is find the right partner and explore it!



