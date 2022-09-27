TN Tourism Minister Unveiled First-Ever Underwater Navarathri Bommai Golu Display At VGP Marine Kingdom

Most of us have at some point hosted or visited a home with a navarathri bommai (dolls) golu display. These dolls come as couples dressed in their wedding attire, depicting husband and wife symbolising prosperity and fertility and the start of the bride's Golu collection. Display figurines are passed on from one generation to another as heirlooms, and are often several generations old.



To celebrate the beginning of Navratri, VGP Marine Kingdom created India’s first underwater bommai golu display which was specially crafted to prevent dissolving underwater. Normally these dolls are made of clay or other soluble materials. The artisans at VGP took on the challenge to ensure the same will withstand the salt water, while staying environmentally safe for thousands of it’s visitors to come and see



The unveiling was graced by Honouble Minister of Tamil Nadu Tourism, Dr. M Mathiventan after taking a tour of the 70,000 sq.ft walkthrough aquarium on 24th September, 2022.

Visit VGP Marine Kingdom between the 24th September till October 5th, 2022 to see this one of a kind display.

Venue: VGP Marine Kingdom, Sh49, Injambakkam, East Coast Road, Chennai 600115

View on Map: https://g.page/vgp-marine-kingdom?share



About VGP MARINE KINGDOM:



With the mission to educate, entertain and raise awareness about aquatic life, VGP Marine Kingdom is the latest addition to the VGP Group's enterprises that launched on April 21st 2019. This is India's first and largest walk-through aquarium with an underwater tunnel that is compared by many to the one in Sentosa, Singapore, and other world class aquariums in the world. Spread across 70,000 sq.ft, there are a total of 35 exhibits and counting with big and small tanks containing over 250 species of marine creatures including sharks and rays from across 5 habitats. Namely Rainforest, Gorge, Mangrove, Coastal and Deep Ocean.It also extends into a multi-level banquet facility consisting of an underwater view of our deep ocean tank.

To watch their latest video, visit the youtube link given below: https://youtube.com/shorts/EqA7ju0b36I?feature=share

Book tickets at www.vgpmarinekingdom.in/tickets

Follow them on www.instagram.com/vgpmarinekingdom to see the latest updates.