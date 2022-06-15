Times Prime Referral Code: A1MU1KO1 (Rs.300 OFF on Membership)

A1MU1KO1 is Times Prime referral code. You will get Rs.300 off on Times Prime membership. You can also earn Rs.300on each successful referral by inviting your friends to sign up with your referral code.

In the past decade, the concept of paid subscriptions for access to the top content in entertainment, news, fitness, lifestyle, learning, food, fashion, and much more has become the new normal. And while you might think that the issue lies in the financial strain that comes with these memberships, that is not entirely true. In fact, many of these subscriptions are quite cheap compared when to how they were charged earlier.

No, the problem lies in the sheer number of memberships a person has to keep track of every month. Maintaining all these subscriptions isn't easy and not that easy on the members' pockets as well.

To help the Indians who are finding themselves in a similar situation like the one described above, Times Prime has come to the rescue. Times Prime is the first of its kind, an all-in-one Indian subscription that provides users with memberships to all the essential lifestyle platforms mentioned above.

It also has numerous coupons, vouchers, offers, discounts, and referral codes which, if we're being honest, really seals the deal, doesn't it? If you sign up using the Times Prime referral code, you will receive Rs.300 off on Times Prime membership. A1MU1KO1 is Times Prime referral code. You will also be eligible for a referral program commission in addition to this discount.

What is Times Prime Referral Code?

Times Prime Referral Code 2022

How To Apply Times Prime Referral Code

• Download and install the Times Prime app on your phone.

• Open the app and tap on the register button.

• Enter the email address in given box and choose a strong password.

• That’s it, you will get Rs.300 off on your membership.

If you're wondering whether or not to subscribe to a platform, referral codes make the decision easier for you by factoring in the opportunity to win a discount, offer, cashback, voucher or some other reward. By using referral code while signing up for a Times Prime membership, you have the chance to avail instant benefits worth up to 10,000 rupees!

Conclusion

This code can be used to get the best welcome bonus on the Times Prime app. The Times Prime discount sign up bonus is extremely easy to get. All users need to do is to enter the referral code A1MU1KO1 when creating their account. The one important thing to remember is that this referral code can only be used when creating an account.

