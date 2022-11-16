Three Of The Most Weird And Wonderful Meme Coins On The Market: Dogeliens, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Dogeliens (DOGET), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are three cryptocurrencies that epitomise the purpose of meme coins in the market.

Once upon a time, meme currencies did not exist. When Bitcoin (BTC) was created in 2009, it was marketed as an alternative to fiat currency and a savvy business investment to reap a healthy return.

And those who were brave enough to invest in Bitcoin when it was worth less than $100 have made life-changing amounts of money.

Even though Bitcoin has plummeted to around $16,000 at the time of writing, this is still way more than what it was originally worth.

However, it is the ever-present volatility of cryptocurrencies that essentially gave birth to the first meme coin, Dogecoin, in 2013.

The prospect of financial gain from crypto will never change but investors need further reasons to stake their hold in digital currencies or they are likely to end up disappointed.

That’s where meme cryptocurrency saves the day.

Dogeliens, Dogecoin, and Shibu Inu all offer a community aspect and fun elements to their investments, so the monetary gain is not the only thing that matters.

Of course, they have the potential to be lucrative, yet crypto geeks can indulge in a virtual world that also brings them a sense of escapism.

The Dog Behind Dogecoin

Dogecoin is renowned for its seamless peer-to-peer transactions that are cheaper and more efficient than the likes of Bitcoin. Besides, being one of the most popular cryptos in the world with a current market cap of more than ten billion dollars.

Deriving from a popular Shiba Inu dog meme, many originally invested in Dogecoin to make fun of the crypto industry.

Nevertheless, the majority of Dogecoin’s success in the crypto market would be non-existent if it wasn’t for Tesla and Twitter's top dog, Elon Musk.

During the first several years of its existence, Dogecoin was a very average coin. But this changed in 2019 when Musk decided to tweet about the meme currency. Dogecoin skyrocketed and the rest is history.

The Staking Rewards That Make Shiba Inu

Unlike the majority of cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu offers staking rewards to all of its investors.

All they have to do is purchase SHIB tokens on the Shiba Swap marketplace and then stake these tokens under the Bury option on the platform.

Thereafter, investors can earn passive income without having to indulge in riskier coins that don’t prove the same level of security.

And the best thing is, investors can follow the same process for Shiba Inu’s secondary tokens like LEASH and BONE.

BONE is especially powerful as investors can use this token to vote on decisions made in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Therefore, they can have a sense of ownership and feel part of the community, instead of solely a crypto nerd looking to make money.

The Game-Changing NFT’s Behind Dogeliens

Dogeliens is set to make a splash in the meme crypto universe by releasing an outstanding collection of NFTs.

With over 10,000 designs, investors can purchase an attractive NFT that appeals to them on an aesthetic level. Alternatively, one they believe has the potential to sell for a huge profit.

Furthermore, when investors buy an NFT, they will gain membership to the spaceship, a virtual place in the metaverse where they can interact with other users.

Plus, Dogeliens token holders will be able to vote on upcoming proposals in the spaceship, so they can help create the parallel universe of their dreams.

Final Thoughts

Meme coins like Dogeliens, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu are keeping the crypto industry together with their unique and beneficial perks.

No one can fully predict the rise or fall of certain cryptocurrencies, yet every investor has the power to stake their hold on a coin that is enjoyable and rewarding from a community standpoint.

