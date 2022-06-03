Three Hottest Cryptocurrencies In The Market Right Now - Bitcoin SV(BSV), Filecoin(FIL) And FIREPIN (FRPN)

There are almost 20,000 cryptocurrencies in the market today. Whether it's a token or a coin, these currencies hold a solid potential to turn around your finances, but only if you take action at the appropriate time. For instance, persons who invested in FIREPIN (FRPN) presale have seen their holdings increase substantially. So if you're a holder seeking the hottest Cryptocurrencies to invest in, you should consider these three.

Bitcoin SV(BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a hard fork of Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin (BTC). Forks happen when there is a controversy on how the project should be executed. Created by Craig Wright, Bitcoin SV works to revive the fundamental objective of Bitcoin, which was to be a peer-to-peer electronic form of cash. The top cryptocurrency platforms that support trading in Bitcoin SV(BSV) include KuCoin, Bybit, BitCoke, OKX, and DigiFinex.

The Bitcoin SV permits more transactions to fit into a block, hence allowing the network to process many transactions within seconds at incredibly low transaction fees for micropayments. In addition, BSV offers other capabilities such as smart contracts, nano transactions, peer to peer payments allowing payment directly without the need for expensive and cumbersome third parties, nextgen NFTs, data integrity, and secure voting. The market cap for Bitcoin SV(BSV) is about $984,160,000, and the trading volume stands at approximately $187,000,000.

Filecoin(FIL)

Filecoin(FIL) is an open-source cryptocurrency that runs on a decentralized peer-to-peer storage network aimed at letting anyone store and retrieve data. The Filecoin (FIL) network was developed by Protocol Labs, an open-source R&D lab on a peer-to-peer storage network called Interplanetary File System(IPFS). Platforms that offer Filecoin purchases include Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto.com, and Binance.

Often tagged "the future of data storage," Filecoin(FIL) provides lower data storage costs and is capable of creating a market that uses up excess storage spaces in data centres. Also, the Filecoin network is all about aligning the incentives for all participants and can recover in response to disruptive circumstances, which keeps data safe and streaming.

FIREPIN (FRPN)

FIREPIN (FRPN) is a decentralized protocol. Due to the success of its presale, investors have seen significant growth in their investments already. Several crypto fans believe that the token has all the features that could transform the crypto world.

Alongside its initiatives to capitalize on the metaverse and play-to-earn (P2E) games, FRPN intends to offer staking and farming options. FIREPIN(FRPN) is designed not only to transform the online gaming experience but also to provide practical and cheap solutions to the problems constantly faced. FIREPIN tokens create community-based protocols for the metaverse-based gaming industry, the improvement of conventional 3D technologies, and NFT marketplaces.

FRPN reserves currency on BNB, and its mission is to use treasury funds from users towards NFT Game development, 3D & metaverse VR Games, along with investing directly into teams and corporations that have a long-term vision of metaverse games.

As FIREPIN is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), Token holders will have a voice on the matters of how the crypto coin will develop and change. FIREPIN offers long-term investors an additional token each week as all deals conducted on the network will be taxed at 2%. The FIREPIN Token (FRPN) team states that the entire supply of tokens across all protocols will reach 100 billion. Through airdrops, FRPN holders will earn tokens weekly, which lets them generate income.



The FIREPIN Token will connect to the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC) networks through the FIREPIN Bridge, which is a platform that enables users to connect with many blockchains that already exist. FIREPIN Token users will decide on the fourth chain later.

With the crypto market being extremely unstable at times, FRPN will use the Algorithmic Reserve Currency mechanism to protect the price volatility of the token. In this regard, the FIREPIN Token (FRPN) makes sense as a potential investment both in the short and long term.

