Three Crypto Projects To Add To Your Watchlist: Ethereum, My Neighbour Alice, and Big Eyes

Blockchain products were previously seen as investment assets. However, they have grown far beyond that. Users can now interact with the blockchain ecosystem through various applications. This does not, however, strip them off as a worthy investment asset.

Let's look at some exciting Blockchain projects!

Ethereum (ETH) The Second Largest Crypto

Ethereum is an open-source software enabling developers to create smart contracts and launch decentralized applications. Ethereum is also a blockchain protocol supporting the second largest cryptocurrency, Ether. It is also helping developers build secure, decentralized, and scalable applications.

On the one hand, Ethereum is an open-source network. On the other hand, Ethereum is a programming language. Ethereum's programming language enables developers to run distributed apps. With this, Ethereum runs what we call Blockchain as a service.

Currently, there are over 2900 products built on Ethereum, over 71 million accounts, and 50 million smart contracts. A whole lot of people are using Ethereum. It is not just for investors, and neither is it for companies alone. Writers, gamers, musicians, and even refugees are using the Ethereum network.

My Neighbour Alice (ALICE)

My Neighbour Alice is a virtual community where people can build digital experiences. They get to decorate their spaces, interact, and make new friends. This unique product combines gaming, social, and finance in a decentralized environment. It gets interesting as this game is easy to use for non-crypto experts.

It won't be wrong to call My Neighbour Alice a metaverse protocol. The game combines virtual reality, augmented reality, and NFTs. Because this game is focused on onboarding crypto novices, it uses pleasant stories to teach people about blockchain technology.

Users can start enjoying the game by purchasing virtual lands and engaging in varying activities in this space. They can engage in activities like farming, beekeeping, fishing, and many others. These activities can also be conducted in groups.

Like Sandbox, there is also the Game builder and NFT maker in this game. Creators can utilize these tools to create intriguing NFTs and fascinating games in the ecosystem. However, this game stays unique from other Metaverse games with its DeFi features. Players can stake and loan their NFTs for passive returns. They can also trade their NFTs in the integrated marketplace or other external marketplaces.

Big Eyes (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes is a cat memecoin. It is graphically represented with the image of a beautiful cat. This cat has big eyes filled with sparkles. We can not help but love the cat. But why the cat? Cats and Dogs are common pets around the globe. These animals are always cherished by their owners. It will only be fair if this love is brought to the crypto community.

Regardless, we have seen a lot of dog-themed cryptos. These crypto exchanges include Shiba Inu, DogeCoin, Akita Inu, etc. However, there has been no cat-themed crypto. The team at Big Eyes took it upon themselves to create a long-expected cat crypto community. The community would unite cat lovers through events, contests, and merch.

As a memecoin, Big Eyes will be utilizing a lot of approaches to spread hype about the community. It will be contributing to charity, hosting contests, and creating memes. The team will dedicate 5% of its total supply to charity and another 5% to marketing activities. Recently, they donated $1000 to Luna Children. They are also different contests with mouth-watering prices for their community.

There is a lot on the project's roadmap. The team plans to create a swap to facilitate DeFi. They also intend to create educational materials to help onboard people to the DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, a merch shop and an NFT collection should be expected soon.

To seal it up, Big Eyes is facilitating a no-tax policy. Every transaction conducted on the Big Eyes ecosystem will not be charged fees. There is so much to come for Big Eyes. The second stage of its presales is ongoing; a $250K contest is ongoing. So, check out their social links to stay updated.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

