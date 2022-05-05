Thorchain (Rune), Fantom (Ftm) & Seesaw Protocol (Ssw) Showing Exciting Bullish Signs

Thorchain (RUNE) and Fantom (FTM) have seen a minor recovery and the prices could climb higher soon. Seesaw Protocol (SSW), a new multi-chain, decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol has seen rising volumes and could very well deliver huge gains in the future. An investment into any of these three promising cryptos could provide handsome gains for you. It is an opportunity that should be utilised as the profit potential is greater than many other cryptos.

Thorchain helps mitigate impermanent loss

The Thorchain (RUNE) ecosystem consists of an on-chain liquidity provider that allows users to swap tokens easily and quickly in a permissionless manner. It makes use of a slip-based fee to reduce the risk of impermanent loss. This makes Thorchain and its native token RUNE a promising investment as users move towards a more decentralised financial system.

Incognito launches support for Fantom

Incognito, a privacy provider for cryptocurrency transfers has integrated with Fantom. This will allow FTM holders to transfer tokens with privacy. Most cryptocurrencies are pseudo-private, meaning transactions can be tracked through IP addresses and wallet activity can be monitored. Incognito helps in ensuring full privacy, currently offered by the likes of other tokens such as Monero (MNR).



Fantom is a full-fledged blockchain network and private transactions could enable it to expand use cases in other industries such as health care. Users prefer anonymity while transacting on DEXs and FTM token holders can gain access to such features.

Seesaw Protocol could deliver generous returns as volume rise

Seesaw Protocol is another DeFi project that was launched recently. SSW is the native coin used inside the ecosystem and for financial services offered by the Seesaw universe.

Seesaw Protocol will provide stiff competition to other DeFi cryptos as it is a multi-chain network that will work across Ethereum, Polygon, and the BNB Smart Chain. Users will be able to transfer between the networks and exchange tokens at the click of a button through the Seesaw Swap site. You can also buy the SSW token through the PancakeSwap (CAKE) site.



A reward distribution mechanism means you can earn while you hold SSW Token. 3% of the buy fee from each transaction on Seesaw Swap is given away as a reward to holders of Seesaw Protocol. SSW can also be farmed for earning additional yields. It will enable users to seek cross-chain liquidity pools and take advantage of farming yields across networks.

Liquidity on-chain providers are becoming increasingly popular as users have realized the importance of decentralised and permissionless exchanges. Holding tokens in your own wallet takes away much of the risk and integrating them with DEXs opens the door toward farming and staking. Such features are not available on centralized exchanges and decentralized solutions will continue to become popular as retail investors realize the true potential of such protocols.



Protocols such as Thorchain (RUNE), Fantom (FTM), and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) can leverage the power of DeFi to create new systems that can help in removing the control banks have on money, financial products, and financial services. A well-timed investment in these cryptocurrencies can help you in gaining great yields over the long term. Early holders of these tokens could potentially make huge returns.

