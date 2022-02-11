Friday, Feb 11, 2022
This Noble Soul Is Using Her Income From Narrating Bhagwat Stories Towards A Cause

Sadhvi Krishnapriya Ji founded 'Chain Bihari Ashraya Foundation' in 2013. This foundation is dedicated to working towards bettering cows (Gau Mata). Sick, helpless, and injured cows are brought here and provided with A-class treatment and care.

Sadhvi Krishnapriya Ji

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 4:19 pm

The world recognizes Sadhvi Krishnapriya Ji for Bhagwat stories. Her style is enchanting and divine, and the hymns she sings are acknowledged by both Indians and people from other sub-continents. Millions of people come from offshore lands to hear her weave magic with her knowledge. As a matter of fact, she also gets good traction on social media platforms. 

Sadhvi Krishnapriya Ji: Get To Know This Divine Soul

Ever since childhood, Krishnapriya Ji's mind, heart, and soul were dedicated to the devotion of Lord Krishna. The prime reason for that is the holy atmosphere of her home. All her family members are disciples of Chain Bihari Ji. 

Sadhvi Krishnapriya Ji was born on 26th January 1997 in Sridham Vrindavan in a virtuous Brahmin family. From a young age, she visited the temple of Banke Bihari Ji every day and used to recite hymns to the Lord in her melodious voice. 

After receiving Guru Diksha from Acharya Param Minishi Sant Shri Roopkishordas Ji and joining the Nimbark Sect at a mere age of 6, Krishnapriya Ji attained heightened knowledge by the grace of holy saints. It is pertinent to note that she aced in both worldly and spiritual wisdom.

At the age of 7, she appeared in Ardh Kumbh and recited the divine Shrimad Bhagwat Katha for the first time. Since then, Krishnapriya Ji has found a permanent place in the hearts of millions of people. And her journey is exemplary. 

Using Money Raised From Storytelling For A Noble Cause

Devi Krishnapriya Ji juggles her time working as a Sanatan Dharam preacher and being a young and dynamic social worker. 

She founded "Chain Bihari Ashraya Foundation" in 2013. This foundation is dedicated to working towards bettering cows (Gau Mata). Sick, helpless, and injured cows are brought here and provided with A-class treatment and care.  

Around 150-200 cows are being raised and taken care of at this foundation. 

At present, about 150 to 200 cows are protected here. Owing to an exponential increase in the number of cows, a huge cowshed (gaushala) is being constructed to aid in the residence of more than a thousand cows. 

Whatever income is generated from storytelling is dedicated towards this foundation by Krishnapriya Ji. 

Along with the betterment of cows, she is also indulged in other social service projects including :

●    Feeding the monkeys daily
●    Feeding children
●    Distributing food to the masses
●    Arranging marriage ceremonies of underprivileged girls
●    10,000 + tree plantation
●    Free eye & medical camps for the poor
●    Betterment of tribes
●    Distribution of free medical supplies

Perfect Role Model For The Youth

Sadhvi Krishnapriya Ji celebrates service as the most prominent religion and engages in service every day. She believes that "whatever wealth is used in the service of others, that wealth opens the way to the attainment of virtues in the form of Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth). By helping someone, you should consider yourself blessed because you have been chosen by the almighty for that service."

Krishnapriya Ji has dedicated her life to spreading Bhagwat stories and serving the community. This noble soul is a role model for the youth of the country.

