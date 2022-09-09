This Crypto Raised $10 Million In Presale In 4 Weeks And Experts Say Will Explode 50x By 2023

The crypto markets are recovering after the 2022 crash earlier this year. However, the rules of the game have changed, and the many issues worldwide have slowed down growth in the crypto ecosystem significantly. Moreover, countless cryptos are struggling to stay afloat, pushing investors to other markets.

That said, one new crypto project seems to be unaffected by the current situation. Tamadoge is the latest meme coin that's about to go live in a few months, and it has already raised over $10 million in less than a month! It's a rare crypto that could explode and result in 50x gains within a year.

What is Tamadoge?

Tamadoge is the newest meme coin and the first such token with actual utilization. The platform is built around fun play-to-earn games, set in a vibrant metaverse where players can meet, hang out, and compete in various challenges. The goal of the game is to take care of your digital pets that also double as NFTs.

The game is loosely based on a popular hand-held game from the 90s called Tamagotchi. Like in the original title, you must feed your pets and make sure they are happy. If you forget to feed your pets, they could die and become Tamaghosts, and you'll lose all of your progress.

Unlike meme coins so far, Tamadoge has real token utilization. The platform's native token, TAMA, is used for all in-game transactions, and it's also given out to players through a reward system. As players complete challenges and develop their pets, they win Dogepoints, and the players with the most points at the end of the month get free TAMA tokens. In addition, the platform plans on introducing full augmented reality support in early 2023, allowing players to almost touch their pets in real life. Every pet has unique characteristics and character, so they really feel like real animals.

Made According to the Best Industry Practices

Everything about Tamadoge is designed according to the best industry practices. The platform is already fully KYC'd on CoinSniper, and it passed a Solid Proof audit with flying colors. Furthermore, the platform aims to prepare itself for the future, which is why it's set in a metaverse.

Token utilization is no longer an issue for meme coins, as TAMA tokens have plenty of use cases that will keep expanding as time goes by. In addition, the tokens have a zero transaction fee protocol, which is always a nice feature, especially for trading in large quantities.

Because all pets work as NFTs, players can buy, sell, and trade them at will. TAMA tokens are used for all transfers within the metaverse, and the most successful players can even win them for free.

Tamadoge Already Raised $10 Million in Four Weeks

The original Tamadoge presale was divided into two events. First, the beta presale opened in late July and was supposed to close in mid-October. That was supposed to be followed by a general presale until all tokens are sold out. However, the massive interest in the project and the huge number of new investors surprised even the people behind the project, so the beta presale ended mid-August.

The official token presale is still active, but it's likely to close in the next week as most of the 1 billion tokens have already been sold. That means you have a small window to get your TAMA tokens at a discount. Tamadoge raised over $10 million during the presale phase, and once it goes live, token holders will likely get huge returns.

Massive Growth Potential

Tamadoge is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and anticipated new cryptos of 2022. It belongs to the same ecosystem as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and it used its fame as leverage to attract investors. The plan worked, and new investors kept flocking in every day.

Experts agree that Tamadoge is one of the rare cryptos with massive growth potential in 2022. They say it's likely to grow by at least fifty times in 2023, while some say it will grow by twice as much. You can now get 44.44 TAMA tokens for $1, but the price will increase to 40 tokens per dollar in a few days.

The original price was $0.01, so those who bought their tokens during the beta presale have already gained over 400%. It's still not too late to become a part of the fastest-growing meme coin in history, so head to the official Tamadoge site and become one of the earliest investors in the most promising blockchain project of 2022.

How to Buy TAMA?

Although the Tamadoge presale started only recently, investors worldwide have already done their part to capitalize on this incredible investment opportunity.

Check out this guide if you want to become a Tamadoge community member and potentially get rich by investing in Tamadoge. The step-by-step guide will explain each process in great detail, so make sure to read it carefully.

Once you complete all the steps, you’ll be a proud owner of your first Tamadoge token.

Step 1 – Create a Crypto Wallet

If you don’t already have one, you first need to create a crypto wallet to buy Tamadoge.

Most wallets are simple to create and are completely free. With that said, we recommend that you go with MetaMask since it includes multi-chain support.

Go to MetaMask’s official website, press “Download,” and follow the instructions to set it up.

Step 2 – Buy ETH/USDT

You can buy TAMA coins only through Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT). Both of these cryptos can be acquired through the major crypto exchange platform.

However, you also have the option to purchase ETH directly via credit/debit card on Tamadoge’s official presale platform.

After you buy ETH/USDT, transfer the tokens into your crypto wallet.

Step 3 – Connect the Crypto Wallet with Tamadoge’s Presale Platform

Go to the official Tamadoge website and press ‘Buy.’

Next, click on ‘Connect Wallet’ and pick your wallet provider. You’ll see a bunch of instructions pop up; follow them to finish the connection process.

Step 4 – Purchase Tamadoge

Type in the exact amount of TAMA coins that you want to buy (the minimum is 10,000) and press ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT.’

Double-check the information you entered and confirm the transaction if everything is correct.

Step 5 – Claim the Tokens

Lastly, all that’s left for you to do is claim the Tamadoge tokens.

But, you should know that the ‘Claim’ option will be available only once the presale ends.

