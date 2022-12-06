This Crypto Is Set For Early CEX Release After ICO Proves A Massive Success

Despite sinking market conditions in the crypto space, Dash 2 Trade has performed excellently in its ongoing presale. With over $7.5 million raised, many crypto investors and users are trooping in to engage in this Dash 2 Trade’s early stages.

Dash 2 Trade is a testament to a statement made by the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, that strong projects excel in the bear market. This guide provides recent details into Dash 2 Trade presale stages and CEX listings. These details could spur you into checking out this crypto project before it is too late. Take a look.

Dash 2 Trade Prospective CEX Listings

There is a buzzing excitement in the Dash 2 trade community as it is entering its final presale stages . The anticipated launching of the D2T dashboard is at hand, and the team are enthusiastic about its beta launch.

Also, to add to the incredible success of this crypto project in its presale, several Centralized Exchanges are lining up to list $D2T. $D2T holders can certainly leap with joy as the platform has secured two top-tier exchanges, Lbank and BitMart. They plan to list $D2T tokens shortly after the D2T presale ends. These exchanges will provide enough liquidity to maintain and increase its price to higher highs.

Other exchanges are in work and will be announced by the D2T team. The eagerness of crypto exchanges to list $D2T token is a testament to the solid foundation of the Dash 2 trade. What makes Dash 2 Trade so unique and exciting?

Overview of Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade aims to become the “Bloomberg of crypto” by providing crypto traders with the best insights and analytics to improve their trading journeys in the market. Dash 2 Trade sees the need to go in this direction as the crypto market is awash with thousands of crypto projects and their tokens or coins serving one use case. It becomes challenging for traders to know which Crypto to invest in and when to take profits.

Interestingly, Dash 2 Trade comes prepared to arm these enthusiastic traders with several trading tools. They can use these tools to create market-beating strategies, invest in prospective coins and earn significant returns.

The Dash 2 Trade Dashboard

Dash 2 Trade features a world-class dashboard where users can access the incredible features they need to become effective traders in the market. Some of its top features are the Presale system and social sentiment analysis.

Scoring System for Crypto Presales and ICOs

Dash 2 Trade employs a scoring system to review potential cryptos in their presale or ICO stages. In Crypto, presales are essential because many crypto users can earn significant investment returns when the Crypto gets to the market.

The D2T dashboard focuses on 12 assessment areas to give users a score for several crypto presales that go live weekly. The higher the score of this prospective Crypto, the more successful the project will be in providing long-term gains.

Social Sentiment Analysis

The crypto market is not only speculated by technical or fundamental analysis. Humans have a crucial role to play in this market, and they do so through FOMO or FUD. Take an instance.

If promising Crypto has its CEO on the run, traders will start to pull out their funds from such a project which causes it to sink.

On the flip side, if such Crypto were listed in a top-tier exchange, many investors would want to increase their ROI by investing more in the project. Dash 2 trade ensures its users are alerted before anyone else to make effective decisions before the market turns in or against their favour.

Other Features on the dashboard include:

Trading signals for long/short opportunities in the market.

Auto trading is where users can place automated trades following their strategy.

Strategy back-testing enables users to simulate their strategy to past market data of their preferred Crypto. This feature allows them to review and refine to make consistent profits.

Technical indicators for intraday traders looking to scalp in the market. They include EMA, SMA, Fibonacci, Bollinger bands, etc.

Indeed, these fascinating features and tools have grown your appetite for this crypto project. However, to fully access the feature-rich D2T dashboard, users must subscribe using the $D2T tokens. Then, let’s delve into the platform’s tokenomics.

Dash 2 Trade Tokenomics

To effectively run its platform, Dash 2 Trade employs its utility token, $D2T. There are three subscriptions that the dashboard provides: Free, Starter, and Premium.

The free tier lets users interact with the D2T dashboard and enjoy limited features for free.

The Starter tier requires a monthly payment of 300 D2T. Starter users can enjoy access to more features, including the presale dashboard and back-testing tools.

The premium tier requires a monthly payment of 1,000 D2T. Premium users have full access to all the bells and whistles of the platform. They enjoy a 20% discount for a yearly subscription (9,600 D2T), quarterly giveaways and trading competition.

The $D2T token’s value does not rely on mere buying and selling on exchanges with the hopes that it will grow in price. Instead, its value comes from the demand for subscription as more users teem in to enjoy this excellent crypto analytics platform.

$D2T has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens allocated in the table below.

Final thoughts

Certainly, after reading this post, you may be nudged to ask: “How can I partake in this fascinating project, or am I late for the investment party? Well, the good news is that Dash 2 Trade is still in its presale stages. It thus provides an incredible opportunity to invest in its tokens at a low price.

There is no reason to become uncertain about this crypto project, as it is poised to become the future of cryptocurrency. You can now participate in this project by investing in its presale before the end of the year. Better gains await you in the coming year, hurry now, and don’t be late!