Things to know about home insurance in Switzerland

For many individuals, owning a home in one of Europe's most beautiful countries is a dream. And whenever that desire comes true, one wants to be certain that the result of their labor is not jeopardized. As a result, many people in Switzerland consider obtaining home insurance essential. Home insurance is a fantastic service that helps you to rest easier at night knowing that your investment is protected.

Switzerland Home Insurance

The Swiss are generally well-insured, and most homeowners have home insurance. Fire, flood, theft, and glass breakage are all covered under home insurance. Remember that damages not covered by the insurance policy will not be reimbursed.

Types of home insurance in Switzerland

Other types of property insurance are offered in Switzerland and standard home insurance. The legal status of several types of insurance, the sorts of damage they cover, and the costs of their services vary.

Insurance for buildings

In contrast to home insurance, which is usually a combination of building and content insurance, this type of insurance covers damages to your property's structure. Except in four cantons (Geneva, Ticino, Appenzell Innerrhoden, and Valais), building insurance is required in Switzerland. Most cantons have a minimum value of the property that must be insured; any property below that value is not required to be covered. Building insurance covers the same types of risks as ordinary home insurance. Water, storm, and fire damage are normally covered for walls, floors, ceilings, and internal fittings, including kitchen and bathroom units.

Building insurance costs in Switzerland

The cost of building insurance varies substantially depending on numerous aspects such as the size, value, and location of the property. Building insurance costs typically begin at 200 Swiss francs, but you may estimate your exact cost by using online calculators provided by several Swiss insurance firms.

Contents coverage

Although home contents insurance is not required in Switzerland, it is recommended. Even if you are renting, you are qualified for this form of insurance. Contents insurance protects your home or property's movable items from damage. Covering the damaged objects is done at a new-for-old rate. This means that the cover price is determined by the amount of money required to replace the damaged item with a new one, regardless of how old it is.

Insurance against Liability

Liability insurance is a sort of insurance that protects you from third-party claims. This sort of insurance is commonly used in traffic accidents and contractual jobs, including third-party property. Although liability insurance is not required in Switzerland, it can be helpful since it protects you and your family from simple acts of negligence that can result in substantial financial consequences.

Liability Insurance Costs

The cost of liability insurance is determined by the amount covered and the risk profile of the insurance firm. Switzerland's insurance companies typically cover amounts ranging from 5 to 20 million Swiss francs. You should use online insurance comparison tools to find the finest attainable liability insurance. For instance, PrimApp allows customers to compare health insurance quotations online when it comes to health insurance. The software supports four languages: German, Italian, French, and English. This may appear to be rather costly, but it is quite affordable in comparison to the United States. Everyone is covered, regardless of their occupation, and many organizations (particularly in the big pharmaceuticals industry) offer private health insurance to their employees.