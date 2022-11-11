These New Cryptos Will Give 50x More Gains That BTC, ETH & ADA In 2023

The global cryptocurrency market was trading in the green last week, with several gainers including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. This was part of a bigger movement of crypto and equity markets, where many large-cap stocks and tokens led the way. But apart from these aforementioned coins, various other projects have the potential to deliver even more gains in the current market scenario. Examples include projects such as Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT.io, and Tamadoge.

The recent incredible moves in some of the major cryptocurrencies come as a blessing to many investors. Some of the macro factors that drove stocks lower this year also had a similar effect on digital assets. This is also the reason why digital currencies often see larger gains during up days in the global stock market. Instead of running after gains from the likes of ADA, ETH, and BTC, investors can look elsewhere and take advantage of the following projects mentioned below.

Overview – New Cryptos with 50x Gains Compared to ADA, BTC, and ETH

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Calvaria (RIA)

IMPT.io (IMPT)

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Filecoin (FIL)

Zcash (ZEC)

Arweave (AR)

Let’s do a deep dive into each of these projects.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a new blockchain project which aims to assist traders to find out which crypto they could be trading before it becomes too expensive. In other words, it functions as a social media platform for crypto traders. The entire platform revolves around the D2T token, which is an ERC-20 token. Holders of this token get access to crypto analytics and other features.

Dash 2 Trade is a feature-rich platform that provides:

Trading signals that provide crypto buying and selling opportunities.

On-chain analysis and social sentiment to spot trending cryptocurrencies.

Social trading tools and strategy builders that make trading and adopting new strategies easier.

Bespoke scoring system for presales.

Crypto listing alerts.

Trading competitions with exciting prizes.

The on-chain analysis and social insights offered by the Dash 2 Trade dashboard are one of its best features. This allows investors to spot specific cryptocurrencies which can witness significant price movements. For instance, there is a large amount of buzz that signals changes in the Web 3 community. Currently, Dash 2 Trade has raised $5,616,043.82 out of a target of $8,757,000 in its presale.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a relatively new blockchain project that aims to capture the high-potential GameFi sector. The game is designed in such a way that both casual and traditional gamers are enticed and attracted. The basic theme of the game is simple – Calvaria is set in the realm of the afterlife. Players have to select any one of the three warring factions that have particular traits and skills. They must then fight in one-on-one battles, using their decks and applying skill, knowledge, and boosters to win. Calvaria also offers a full single-player campaign mode where players can earn assets and cards to be used in the game.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT.io is a project that aims to take advantage of the present carbon offset market for driving positive climate change. As a blockchain-based platform, IMPT.io helps businesses and individuals to offset their carbon footprint in a reliable and easy way. At IMPT.io, users can acquire carbon credits while shopping, or purchase them directly from the official marketplace. IMPT.io tokenizes carbon credits, allowing users to receive them in the form of NFTs.

IMPT.io connects users with several impactful environmental projects which are focused on reducing carbon emissions. These are stored in the users’ accounts in IMPT tokens. IMPT.io also allows each individual and organization to track their impact on the environment. This will be done through the social platform offered, where everyone has an IMPT.io score.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is the ultimate meme coin Play-to-earn platform that combines the metaverse, and NFT concepts to bring an exciting game to players. The tokens can be easily bought just by linking a wallet and using USDT or ETH. The game involves players minting and taking care of virtual pets known as Tamadoges. The virtual pets have to be used to fight against other pets for a chance to rank on the leader board.

Unlike other meme coins, Tamadoge aims to be the only meme coin with utility. Its native token, TAMA, allows users to mint, breed, care, and battle Tamadoge pets. It is a deflationary currency launched back in July 2022 with impressive tokenomics. Users have to climb up the leader board by gaining Dogepoints which can be won after successfully defeating an opponent. Users with the highest points at the end of each month will be able to claim rewards from the monthly Dogepool.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin is a distributed blockchain network that lets users store digital data on a global P2P chain. It works by allowing storage providers to supply the physical storage space for valuable data.The storage providers receive financial incentives in the form of Filecoin tokens, which ensures that the data will remain safe and available.

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash offers many of the same features as Bitcoin and uses the same fundamental code. However, it comes with some valuable features which make it different than Bitcoin. Zcash supports the three following types of addresses and transactions – So-called transparent transactions, shielded Zcash addresses, and Hybrid-type Zcash transactions.

Arweave (AR)

Arweave is a cryptocurrency project that aims to permanently store an infinite amount of data on the blockchain, such as news articles, pictures, financial reports, and much more.Any payments received are used to purchase gigabytes of data. It is unique as it's just a one-time payment with no recurring charge. Several cryptocurrencies have started integrating Arweave, such as the graph, Near Protocol, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, and Polkadot.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned cryptocurrencies are just some examples of investments that can fetch investors a lot of money over the next few years. While there are some downsides, the upsides balance them out, making each a well-rounded investment.