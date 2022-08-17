These Meme Coins Could Restart the Bull Market: Pugglit Inu, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu

In the cryptocurrency markets, an interest in new projects prevails. It is estimated that a long-term rising wave will occur with the increase in token prices. Many investors aim to get the highest efficiency from this period by including altcoins in their portfolios. Likewise, it is seen that there is a great interest in the projects under development. The Pugglit Inu (PUGT) ecosystem stands out as one of the highly anticipated projects for pre-sale. We’ll also take a look at the well-established meme coin Shiba Inu, as well as Floki Inu.

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) can be a top altcoin

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is designed as a meme coin. The ecosystem, which is expected to reach a large community, aims not only to be a meme coin but also to offer many tools that its community can benefit from.

Developed on the Binance Smart Chain, Pugglit Inu (PUGT) aims to have decentralized management. The project, which states it is a staking program, aims to provide passive income opportunities for buyers. Stakers gain control over the DAO.

It is emphasized that swap transactions will be carried out at advantageous rates in the ecosystem. Pugglit Inu (PUGT), which will use multi-chain and cross-chain technologies together, states that it is a project targeting large audiences.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is bigger than ever

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a parody of Dogecoin. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a few unique features that set it apart from other cryptocurrencies. Firstly, it has an in-built deflationary mechanism whereby 10% of every transaction is destroyed. This should theoretically help to drive up the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) over time. Secondly, the native token of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is not minable, so there is no risk of centralization through mining pools. Finally, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a very active and engaged community that often organizes meetups and social events.

Despite its lack of a real purpose, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been relatively successful since its launch in August 2020. However, like all cryptocurrencies, the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is highly volatile and has suffered during the recent bear market. Nevertheless, the devoted community of Shiba Inu continues to support and use the currency on a daily basis.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) Another Fun Project

The latest crypto news on the Floki Inu (FLOKI) project shows that the project has made deals with sports clubs. The project, which has made agreements with the world's leading sports clubs, increases both its awareness and the number of investors. After the stock market listing, the project, which has a team in terms of the development of the ecosystem, continues to take successful steps. For this purpose, small deductions from transactions made within the ecosystem are set aside as funds for the project’s development.

Floki Inu (FLOKI), which managed to stand out from many cryptocurrencies and make a name for itself, received frequent criticism in its early days. The project team responded to the criticism that the project had a speculative nature, with different agreements and developments. In this context, it has risen frequently and given great profit opportunities to its self-confident investors.

Pugglit Inu may not be the most well-known or popular cryptocurrency on the market, like Shiba Inu, but it is worth taking a closer look at. All three coins have unique features that make them appealing investments for those looking to add diversity to their portfolios. In a bear market, it can be tough to find coins with favorable growth potential, but Pugglit Inu, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu offer great opportunities for investors who are willing to do their research and hold through the ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market. So far this year, all three Pugglit Inu (PUGT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) have shown great potential, so don’t miss your chance to get in on the action!

