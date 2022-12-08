These Green Energy Stocks are Set to Explode By 30x – Here’s Why

The effects of climate change are seen today, and everyone has a responsibility to keep the planet safe. One such way is to invest in clean energy through stocks and other forms of digital investment.

As awareness for green and clean energy grows, companies are making it a point of call to be actively involved in this mission. Industries are actively working to reduce their carbon footprint and raise funds to keep the environment safe. The good news is that investing in and using renewable energy sources saves costs and is more economical than non-renewable energy.

If you’re also thinking about investing in green energy to save the planet while making a profit, there are a few assets you could consider. As the world shifts its attention to these green energy assets, experts predict a huge surge in their value. Some of them include IMPT, Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, and Tamadoge. Without further ado, let’s see more details about them.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is one of the world’s leading green energy cryptocurrencies. The good news is that IMPT is relatively new and available on pre-sale. It was created on the Polygon blockchain, which means it is quite sustainable and built on a firm footing.

This crypto token is structured such that owners gain carbon credits when they shop using IMPT. The creators of this token have created a sustainable relationship with multinational tech companies like Tom Ford and Microsoft.

Interestingly, it also has the support of the companies people use in everyday life. These companies are conscious of their impact on climate change. As such, they have pledged to commit a part of their business to projects that will ensure a cleaner and safer planet.

Therefore, when users engage in business transactions with such companies, they are rewarded with IMPT tokens, which are ultimately converted to carbon credits. According to experts, carbon credits will have several applications in the future as the whole world looks to make the planet more sustainable.

Thus, it is safe to say that the IMPT token is a social token since it was created for the public good. The token is set to have both social and financial benefits to its owners, and its roadmap promises a fruitful path for the asset.

IMPT’s IEO on Uniswap Set For December 14th

Due to the huge success of the IMPT token presale, the platform will make its initial exchange offering on Uniswap on December 14th. After the first DEX listing on Uniswap, the token will also appear on LBank and Changelly Pro before the year’s end.

Remember, IMPT’s official token presale is still open, so it’s not too late to secure your spot among the earliest investors. Head to the official IMPT website and buy IMPT tokens before the DEX listing on Uniswap, and you’ll get 30x returns in the near future.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a revolutionary social trading platform that seeks to give traders all the required tools that they need to make informed market decisions. Too often, investors lose funds because of ill-informed data and poor strategies. Dash2Trade introduces several features to tackle this challenge and make traders earn more than they lose.

The platform's native token is the D2T cryptocurrency, which is used to access its features. There are three main subscription tiers, the first being free of charge.

Dash 2 Trade is a taxless blockchain, and transactions are carried out with added, incurred costs of any sort. Its primary features include a metrics signal, analytics dashboard, backtester, and strategy builder. These tools empower traders and help them develop effective trading strategies.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria: Duels Of Eternity is a P2E game based on Mexican mythology. The core of the game's ecosystem is blockchain technology and decentralization. However, some of the game's features aren't altogether decentralized, as the developers have made it possible for gamers to enjoy Calvaria with Web 2.0 technologies.

However, Web 3.0 features and decentralization enable gamers gain ownership of the in-game assets and resources. In addition, they'll be able to sell them on secondary marketplaces.

The platform leverages the Polygon blockchain and has two native tokens: RIA and eRIA. However, Calvaria partially utilizes the Ethereum Mainnet to facilitate asset sales on platforms like OpenSea and Rarible.

At the time of writing this article, Calvaria is in its third presale stage, with savvy investors keen to get on the bandwagon and invest in one of the most promising tokens in 2022.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

If you follow crypto updates and are conversant with the latest happenings in crypto, you must have heard of TAMA – the new asset on the block taking the whole crypto ecosystem by storm. It is another viable investment for anyone looking to keep the planet safe and make a healthy monetary investment.

Although it was officially released as a cryptocurrency in July 2022, it has gained much fame since its listing on the OKX centralized crypto exchange. Upon this development, the asset had close to a 300% gain on its first day, making millions for its early investors. This newfound fame is not surprising, as experts have predicted such massive gain. As a matter of fact, TAMA is billed to continue its growth in the coming months and years.

Tamadoge was also created to instill the need to keep the planet sustainable and preserve biodiversity. The token (TAMA) is a doorway to the Tamaverse, a virtual reality where users raise pets and are rewarded with Dogepoints upon successfully raising them and making them compete with other users. Tamadoge creators hope to raise the culture of raising pets and taking care of animals among crypto enthusiasts.

The inevitability of the Web 3.0 ecosystem whereby virtual realities are a vital component is quite evident and soon to come. Therefore, more inventors are finding a way to invest in such a future, and Tamadoge affords users that chance.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

The NextEra Energy company stock is another excellent investment for people who want to invest in green energy stocks. NextEra actively produces and supplies renewable energy sources to some of the largest cities in the world. Some of these energy sources include wind and solar energy. They do this through the production, distribution, and installation of wind turbines and solar panels.

With close to 40 years in the energy business, NextEra is the kind of investment you need if you’re looking for a clean energy stock. The company has shown itself committed to a cleaner planet through plans to achieve zero-carbon emissions by 2045. The company’s public policies also reflect plans to convert all energy sources to renewable.

When it comes to the business, NextEra stocks are one of the best in the market in terms of sustainability and profit. In the past decade, there has been a steady increase in the general return (dividends) on the NextEra stocks. As there is increased attention towards making the planet cleaner, the stocks are sure to have continuous positive growth.

SolarEdge (SEDG)

As the name indicates, this company deals in clean energy sources. Inverter batteries and solar panels, among others, are some renewable energy sources that this company produces and sells. SolarEdge has been in the energy business since 2006. They don’t just produce and sell clean and renewable energy sources; they also help companies switch to a cleaner way of operating their businesses.

SolarEdge offers consultations and training to individuals and companies looking to operate using cleaner energy sources and drastically reduce carbon emissions. This facet of their business helps to broaden their product base, which positively influences the company’s image. Apparently, a better company image will endear a better stock value.

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

Another reputable company that has invested in clean energy is Brookfield Renewable. With over a decade’s presence in the energy business, Brookfield had grown into a viable and sustainable business with top-notch and profitable stocks. The company has a market capitalization of over $20 billion.

Brookfield Renewable’s main business is in the hydroelectric power generation niche of clean energy. This makes them attractive to cities and countries with large natural water sources but inadequate energy supply. However, Brookfield uses the PPA (power purchase agreement) mode of business to transact with its customers. Therefore, they can sell at a high value and rake in enormous profits, which is attractive to investors.

The company also continues to make progress in generating energy using wind, solar, and inverter systems. However, these other energy sources are utility-based and unavailable for industrial applications. In the years to come, the other sources will be available on the PPA mode and will help maintain its positive growth.

Brookfield Renewable stocks have experienced massive growth in terms of return on investment and dividends. The company believes that with more avenues to increase its product and service base, the future looks bright for its stocks.

Conclusion

In the past century, countries have dedicated time and other resources to finding minerals like coal and crude oil. Some did, some couldn’t. However, the 21st century came with technological innovations that changed the game. Now, individual companies can capitalize on clean energy. Also, with the effects and reality of climate change dawning on all, investing in clean energy seems to be the future.

The above green energy cryptos and stocks are set to bring in massive gains in the coming years for investors. Some have already done so, and all indications show that they will continue in this regard.

IMPT is a week away from its IEO, so it’s the best investment option at the moment. However, all of these green energy stocks have the potential to lead to some super-high gains in the future.