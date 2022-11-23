These Cryptos Are Poised For 100% Growth In 2023 - Buy Now Before The Price Explodes

Many people are still feeling down and disheartened after the recent crypto and FTX crash that took place. The coins’ prices went extremely down and it resulted in plenty of investors losing a crazy amount of money. Stay tuned until the end of this article to find out how to overcome this turbulent period with Dash 2 Trade , Robotera , IMPT and Calvaria .

As the famous quote goes “After the storm, the sun shines again”, we predict that the prices will go up again. However, you need to explore the market and figure out which crypto will explode in price before the 2022 wrap-up.

Having said that, here is a list of our go-to cryptocurrency to keep your eye on before their prices explore in 2023.

Top 6 cryptocurrency to keep your eye on in 2023

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Robotera (TARO)

IMPT.io (IMPT)

Calvaria (RIA)

Polygon (MATIC)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is an excellent trading tool that helps traders make informed decisions.

Dash 2 Trade is powered by its taxless D2T token that supports an informed trading analytics platform and provides traders with in-depth market insights in order to create market-beating strategies.

One of the core features of the Dash 2 Trade dashboard is the social and on-chain analysis insights. This enables dashboard users to spot specific coins that could witness significant movements in price. In addition, users will be able to directly test whether their thinking and strategy will perform in the market and it will also come with a metric to assess the risk of a given strategy.

The D2T crypto project is still in the presale stage and it has surprisingly fast managed to raise a lot of money, so far.

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra will provide an immersive gaming experience for all players, and everyone regardless of their age, gender, occupation, and social class can partake, build their own world, and create and manage their own assets.

On Taro, you can do anything on your own continent, including mining, construction, energy, production, collection, playing, etc. Consequently, this is a world that belongs to you completely.

There is no centralized official system and leadership, but only a community organization together established by all users. As a result, all players holding RobotEra assets can contribute and rebuild the Taro planet together.

In short, players can freely enjoy the fun of the game, they can also contribute to the reconstruction of Taro, but also bring tangible benefits to themselves. As a result, all players will be able to play happily and earn money, as well.

RobotEra is a crypto project that is still in the early presale.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

With this crypto project, users can acquire carbon credits while doing their regular shopping. Alternatively, they can simply purchase them on the platform.

IMPT.io ties users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world with the same purpose to reduce carbon emissions and help the planet. Additionally, it engages thousands of the largest retail brands that allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects.

The platform will leverage impact points that are awarded to both companies and consumers for their positive contribution to climate change.

Presale access is available and its token IMPT has already raised more than $13 million. In addition, it has over 25,000 affiliate partners who joined the platform's network and service.

Calvaria (RIA)

The core of a card-based game Calvaria’s entire technology paradigm is decentralization and the blockchain.

$RIA and $eRIA tokens are the main currencies of Calvaria.

The $RIA token is the project's ecosystem token which maintains the economic stability of the system. On the other hand, $eRIA, in-game currency, will be credited to players during the game. However, both tokens are suitable for trading on exchanges and will be owned by the users of this project.

The main feature of the game is that players completely own their game resources which means that each player can collect a set of resources to pursue their own strategy of their. Interestingly, you can buy these resources both from the in-game store, and also on the free market outside the game.

If you are more of a trader person, that’s not a problem since this game allows any player to sell their resources and assets to other players, as well.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is a cryptocurrency, marked as MATIC, and also a technology platform that helps blockchain networks to connect and scale.

Using the Polygon, you can increase the flexibility, scalability, and authority of a blockchain project while still ensuring the security, interoperability, and structural benefits of the Ethereum blockchain.

Polygon uses a modified POS consensus mechanism for efficiently operating the platform. It can maintain fast transaction processing speeds, and its average block processing time is 2.1 seconds along with consistently low transaction fees.

Polygon is an L2 solution that works on top of the Ethereum platform. Therefore, if Ethereum experiences serious disruptions or halts, then Polygon would presumably lose its value.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin is a cryptocurrency that was issued by the Binance exchange with the BNB symbol.

Primarily, Binance was created as a utility token in 2017, but its uses have expanded to numerous applications, such as payments for transaction fees, travel bookings, entertainment, online and financial services.

The BNB token has garnered support from many partnerships which has helped its usage spread. For example, a partnership with Asia's high-end live video streaming platform, Uplive, sold virtual gifts for BNB tokens to Uplive’s 20 million users.

BNB is currently trading at $270 and technical analysis reveals that it may soon skyrocket to new highs after a short-term bearish trend.

BNB is an overall good investment as it maintains a stable price in the market.

Conclusion

In crypto investments, it’s always important to quickly react and never be late.

In addition, based on the recent price drops in the market, now it’s definitely the perfect time to get your money and give it to the most promising and profitable projects out there.

When we say “promising”, we think of the cryptos that had engaged thousands of the investors and founded a huge fanbase.

What if I tell you that you can get a crypto with incredible potential cheaply? Well, it’s not a theory, because if you invest in either Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT or Calvaria, your investment cost will be crazily low. In addition, you will also get a big chance of reaching high ROI, especially in 2023 when analysts forecasted those coins to massively explode in price.