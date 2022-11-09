These Coins On Presale Right Now Are The Talk Of The Town Among Experts

In the digital market, the performance of a new cryptocurrency is mainly based on how it performs on its presale before its launch into the digital world. Therefore, an investor planning to invest in a new coin should observe its progress in its presale stage.

How long does it take to complete its sale in each stage? How much does it generate? And What would be the value after it is launched? Are all factors to be considered when observing a coin?

For an investor planning to invest in an up-and-coming coin, this is the article to follow as we will be analyzing some coins, Dash 2 Trade, Impt.io, Calvaria, Estatex and the Hideaways–that are already the talk of the town among experts in the crypto world despite still being in its presale stage.

HOTTEST PRESALE COINS ON THE MARKET

Numerous innovative projects have gotten off the ground because of the incredible rise in the popularity of cryptocurrencies over the past few years. Many of these projects use a presale phase, which is intended to raise money and increase awareness while giving investors a chance to buy tokens at a discount. Below are some coins doing so great in the presale stage that they are already the talk of the town among experts.

DASH 2 TRADE (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a cryptocurrency analytics and trading platform that offers its investors various trading tools and features through D2T, the platform's official cryptocurrency. For example, it offers trading signals and indicators alongside auto-trading robots and a backtesting platform allowing investors to test their future trading strategies.

Dash 2 Trade has a maximum token supply of one billion, which it plans to sell out 700 million of the supply across nine stages of its presale. Given the value of $0.0476 in its first stage of the presale, Dash 2 Trade sold out a whopping 23% of its 35 million easily in the first stage of the presale, generating over $400,000.

In its second stage, with an increase in the price value to $0.05, Dash 2 Trade has successfully raised over $3 million. The price of the cryptocurrency is expected to rise by about 39% of its first-stage value by the final stage, with the value of the coin to be $0.0662 by its launch time.

Impt.io (IMPT)

Another coin presently performing well in its presale stage is IMPT. It is a cryptocurrency that helps improve the earth's climatic change by reducing carbon footprints. Unlike most cryptocurrencies, it is a platform that uses its blockchain technology to help the planet. It rewards its users with IMPT tokens when they shop, which can be converted to carbon credits that are then used to reduce the carbon footprints of individuals and businesses that sign up. These credits can also be bought, sold and held, making them possess a value of their own.

It began the first stage of its presale with 600 million tokens to be sold out at $0.018 each. Generating $11 million in just three weeks, it was able to sell out the first stage token supply four weeks ahead of the planned time. Now in its second stage of presale set to end on the 31st of January, IMPT plans to sell out twice the token sold out in its first stage (1.2 billion tokens) with an increase in its price to $0.023 and also the same size of the token is expected to be sold out in its third stage with an expected value of $0.028.

CALVARIA (RIA)

RIA is another coin to look out for in its presale stage. Calvaria is one of the few play-to-earn games offering a governance token and a reward coin. The two native coins ($eRIA and RIA) were created to ensure the ecosystem has economic stability and reward players for participation and victories.

RIA token is the governance token that can be used for in-game purchases, staking and voting. It allows its holders to vote on important issues regarding the platform's future. Making its investors like shareholders, CALVARIA weighs the voting rights of the investors according to the number of tokens they possess.

After generating almost $1 million from the sale of its tokens in the early stage, the RIA coin is presently in its 3rd stage of ten stages, valued at $0.02. The coin is expected to sell out 300 million RIA of its total supply of 1 billion RIA by the last stage of its presale.

EstateX (ESX)

EstateX is a cryptocurrency initiative created to redefine real estate ownership and investment. The project is heading into the final presale stage of its native token, ESX, which will commence on the 28th of November. But this is not an open sale. Instead, to participate in the token presale, investors must join a whitelist. The primary benefit, in this case, is the presale price reduction of 50% on $ESX tokens. As a result, early investors have the highest opportunity of realizing gains if the price of $ESX rises.

The Hideaways (HDWY)

The Hideaways is a new Web3 initiative that seeks to overcome this problem by leveraging the visible, traceable nature of NFTs. It is the world's first luxury real estate investing platform that enables anyone to invest in a comprehensive international real estate portfolio.

The project has gained much traction thanks to its ground-breaking method of decentralizing luxury property investment, as evidenced by the quick presale of HDWY coins.

CONCLUSION

These coins will surely achieve their presale goals, given the massive turnout in investments in their early stages. Moreover, they show a promising future in the world of crypto, making them advisable investments for investors to purchase in the early stages before it becomes scarce in the digital market, given that their popularity grows faster than most coins.