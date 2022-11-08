These Are The Best Cryptocurrency To Buy Now With 25x Potential

Plenty of crypto projects say they have the potential for 25x returns, but not many are able to actually deliver on those promises. The ones that are, though, keep their owners very, very happy -- and pad their pockets with cash in the meantime.

Below, we dive into the best cryptocurrency to buy now, all of which have the potential for 25x returns. This list is headlined by Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT , Calvaria (RIA) and Tamadoge (TAMA) .

The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now with 25x Potential - Quick Outline

Before we dive into the full details, he's a quick outline of the best cryptocurrency to buy now with 25x potential:

● Dash 2 Trade -- Boosting crypto traders everywhere

● IMPT -- Making carbon offsets efficient

● Calvaria -- Locking in gamers everywhere

● Tamadoge -- A meme coin above the rest

● Uniglo -- Early holders benefit from this DAO

● BitDAO -- Among the largest DAOs

● Chiliz -- Fan tokens available for purchase

Dash 2 Trade -- Boosting Crypto Traders Everywhere

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is primed for 25x returns based on the fact that it's boosting crypto traders everywhere. In other words, it's empowering crypto traders to become better investors in their own right, which is significantly increasing its own value and potential.

Before D2T, there was no platform dedicated specifically to crypto traders. Now, these crypto traders can get insights and data about every crypto project on the market -- and even those about to hit the market. Being able to identify the best buy and sell opportunities takes a lot of research and hard work, all of which is made easier by Dash 2 Trade.

This new crypto project is seeing a ton of success in its early stages. It's almost through Presale Stage 2, and a price increase is coming once sell-out occurs.

IMPT.io -- Making Carbon Offsets Efficient

Carbon offsets are a vital part of the world achieving its lofty emissions reduction levels. But, the market running and monitoring those carbon offsets is inefficient and ineffective.

IMPT.io (IMPT) is changing that by bringing it all to the blockchain. The decentralized technology makes the entire carbon offset market completely transparent, which prevents against fraud and double counting. It also makes it easy for people to buy, sell and retire carbon credits right from the platform.

In addition, individuals are able to play a significant role in improving climate change just by making everyday purchases. That's because IMPT has partnered with an impressive list of international brands, all of which have committed to dedicating a portion of their revenue to eco-friendly projects around the world that IMPT has vetted.

IMPT is halfway through Presale Stage 2, so act now to get in on the ground level.

Calvaria -- Locking in Gamers Everywhere

Calvaria (RIA) has created a new and unique way to attract non-crypto gamers to its P2E battle card game. By providing a free version of its Calvaria: Duels of Eternity game, the developers at Calvaria give non-crypto gamers a way to experience all the benefits and excitement of crypto gaming.

This helps Calvaria overcome the main challenge that many P2E games face -- not only attracting new users but keeping them around for the long term. But, none of this would make any difference at all if Calvaria: Duels of Eternity wasn't an exciting and addictive game.

Tamadoge -- A Meme Coin Above the Rest

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new mem coin that's already rising above the rest. It's doing so by combining P2E with NFT, and giving users plenty of reasons to continue building the value of their doges.

Tamadoge completed a very successful Beta sale and Presale. It's now available for exchange on the top-tier crypto network OKX, on both its centralized and decentralized platform. In addition, the largest pack of 20,000 Common Tamadoge NFTs are here, available on OpenSea.

Uniglo -- Early Holders Benefit from this DAO

Uniglo (GLO) is a new DAO (or decentralized autonomous organization) that is set to benefit its earliest adopters the most. All users who hold the GLO token will vote on the activity that happens on its ecosystem, just like others in its market.

The main issue at hand for voters will be how the common treasury will be invested. The aim is to build a collection of various digital assets that just continues to expand.

BitDAO -- Among the Largest DAOs

BitDAO is one of the largest DAOs in the world. Its mission is to build a tokenized economy that is completely decentralized and available to anyone who's interested in putting money into startup projects in the Web3 space.

It was founded by a derivatives exchange in China called Bybit, which gives some credence to its potential for big gains in the future. It also has some really big investors, such as Founders Fund, Dragonfly Capital and Pantera Capital.

Chiliz -- Fan Tokens Available for Purchase

Sports fans around the world will love Chiliz (CHZ), which provides them the opportunity to purchase Fan Tokens. This will show how much they support their favorite teams in professional sports. The main focus here is football, which is one of the most popular sports in the entire world.

Through CHZ, holders can vote on activities that their favorite clubs take, and they can earn some special rewards in the process. CHZ is banking on sports-crazed fans taking action, and they're probably right on that regard.

D2T, IMPT, RIA and TAMA are the Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Any of the cryptos listed above would make for great buys now. However, Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria and Tamadoge are head and shoulders above the rest of the pack for various reasons. All are in their infancy stages yet are performing exceptionally well already.

The fact that you can get in on the ground level of these investments is an opportunity that only comes around once. Miss it, and you'll never be able to get it back again. So, act now and invest in these amazing crypto projects looking to return 25x gains.