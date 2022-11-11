These Are The Best Cryptocurrency To Buy Before The End Of 2022

The cryptocurrency market is growing rapidly and continues to attract the attention of people all over the globe who are aware of its potential. With more and more projects coming out, the opportunity to earn is increasing. We have included in this article the best cryptocurrencies to buy before 2022 ends: D2T, IMPT, $RIA, TAMA, DOT, and LINK since each one of these cryptocurrencies has something interesting that is bound to inspire a price increase in the following period!



Top 6 cryptocurrencies to buy now



It can be difficult to know which projects will succeed and which ones will see a decline in price due to the sheer number of projects currently on the market. However, by looking at the way that the investors accepted these cryptocurrencies, these projects have the potential for explosive growth by the end of this year:



1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. IMPT (IMPT)

3. Calvaria ($RIA)

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

5. Polkadot (DOT)

6. Chainlink (LINK)



Because of their unique features, each one of these cryptocurrencies deserves our attention. We will be including the most important information that every investor needs to know.



1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)



Dash2Trade offers valuable information that will help investors make informed decisions on which cryptocurrencies are worth their time and money. Instant listing alerts and social statistics provide insight that will save you hours, if not days, of research. Investors can spot coins that could explode in price with Dash 2 Trade platform. This project has all the features you could need in a platform such as this. It also offers a backtesting option, so users can see how different strategies perform before actually implementing them.



D2T, the token that powers this platform, is now on presale, and it has progressed to Stage 3. At this stage, the price of 1 D2T is 0.0513 USDT. In the following stage, the price per token will be 0.0533 USDT, which means that investing now could bring you more tokens at an affordable price. With all the amazing features this platform offers, it is easy to see how a price explosion could occur. This is why you should invest now in order to reap benefits later on.



2. IMPT (IMPT)



People started to think about how they could help reduce the carbon footprint and mitigate the effects of pollution a long time ago, but now it seems that there are more concrete steps made in this regard. Since crypto projects come with various goals, we now have one that tackles this issue. IMPT is an innovative platform that connects blockchain with a noble purpose and acts as a mediator between individuals and businesses that share the same view on the matter. Carbon credits can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which can consequently help us preserve our planet.



IMPT platform is built on the blockchain, so investors can rest assured that all transactions are transparent and they will not be victims of fraud. The team has been fully verified by Coinsniper and security audited at Hacken, which can give the investors peace of mind that their investment will be secure. The presale of its native token, IMPT, has already reached stage 2, so if you wish to invest, this is your chance!

3. Calvaria ($RIA)



Calvaria is a unique platform that will please all levels of players since they will get the chance to compete in tournaments by using cards with various characters. To win rewards and upgrades, the player must defeat their opponents by using complex strategies and tactics. Each player has the ability to own in-game resources that can be earned by playing the game. Blockchain technology allows players to have digital ownership, and that certainly adds to its overall appeal.



In order to accommodate different goals and preferences, the creators of this game provided two game modes for the players: single-player mode and player vs. player. The game will allow players to compete against each other and accumulate assets. The presale of its native token has progressed to 78% of stage 4, and investors can get 40.00 $RIA for 1 USDT. In the following stage, the investors will get 33.33 $RIA for the same amount, which is why it is necessary to invest as soon as possible so you can truly make the most out of your investment!

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)



Tamadoge is a highly-attractive ecosystem that keeps attracting investors from all over the world. It is a play-to-earn platform where players can care for their pets, fight with them, and earn Dogepoints as a result that can help each player climb higher on the leaderboard. It's easy to see why this ecosystem has attracted so much attention since its debut on the market since each aspect of the platform enables a better experience for the players.



According to the roadmap of Tamadoge, there are many exciting things to look forward to. One of those things is the Augmented Reality app that we can expect next year. This makes Tamadoge a great candidate for price increases in the following period. Investing in Tamadoge now means participating in an exciting project that will evolve over the years. TAMA tokens are deflationary tokens, so the potential for earning increases as time goes by, which is certainly a huge advantage when it comes to crypto projects.

5. Polkadot (DOT)



Polkadot , an open-source blockchain, enables interoperability between different blockchains. It allows for efficient interaction between exciting projects within the crypto market, which is why it remains popular among crypto investors. Multiple lanes for transactions reduce the risk of network overload. Polkadot also created protocols to allow its network interaction with other blockchains.



Despite the recent price drops, it is showing signs that it is recovering. This is why it is included in our list of the top cryptocurrencies with the potential to explode before the end of 2022. Its useful features are attracting investors' attention constantly, which is why it is a good choice for investing now.



5. Chainlink (LINK)



Chainlink's price of $52 put it in the limelight last May. Its potential is huge because it allows enterprises that are not on the blockchain to connect to the platforms in a secure way. LINK tokens allow you to feed data to smart contracts from sources other than the blockchain. This network features crypto-economic staking as well as privacy features.



Its price movements are different from those of other altcoins. Its price has increased lately, despite it remaining at a low level during the initial couple of years. Despite being affected by the changes in the past year, we now see a slow rise which could lead to price spikes in future periods. Investors should consider investing in it now because of the potential for growth that is showing.

Conclusion

We are witnessing many changes in the crypto market. Despite many price drops on the market, there are still promising projects that could provide huge gains until the end of this year. The cryptos we have listed have an enormous potential to grow in the following period, so investing now can prove to be very wise. You have the opportunity to invest now before the price rises, so make sure you take it!