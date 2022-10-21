These 9 Cryptos Are Looking Bullish - Why You Need To Invest Today!

There is no doubt that there are lots of changes that the crypto market is going through. It can be difficult for investors who are just starting their journey to pick the crypto that will pay off the most in the future. This is why we have chosen nine cryptocurrencies that are worth your attention, so keep reading to find out more!

9 cryptos looking bullish

Even though it is not easy to choose the cryptos among so many of them on the market, we have picked the ones that have the biggest potential for a price rise in the near future and are looking bullish now. This is why we have created a list of these nine cryptos, so here they are:

1. Dash2Trade (D2T)

2. IMPT (IMPT)

3. Tamadoge (TAMA)

4. Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

5. Battle Infinity (IBAT)

6. Solana (SOL)

7. Cardano (ADA)

8. Ripple (XRP)

9. Ethereum (ETH)

We will make sure to include the most important information about each one of these cryptos in order to help you understand better why this can be the perfect moment to invest!



1. Dash2Trade (D2T)



Dash2Trade is a platform that investors can find useful because it offers analytics regarding the crypto market. The features of this platform that the investors can count on are the trading signals that can help them make informed decisions, but there are also social trading tools and strategy builders that can make it a lot easier for beginners, but it can also be quite useful for experienced traders. Its native token is D2T. There is currently an ongoing presale that started off quite successfully because even though it started on October 19th, more than $408k are already raised, which is a cue for all the investors to hurry up and get their portion of D2T tokens, especially because there is a $150k of D2T giveaway!

2. IMPT (IMPT)



The IMPT presale is one of the most important happenings right now, and despite the fact that its start date was October 3rd, it's proceeding quickly - $6,3 million are already raised! This project has a goal behind it to help in reducing carbon emissions by connecting people who want to be part of making an impact. The importance of being socially responsible is now more important than ever, and the crypto market is surely following the trend. By participating in the IMPT presale, investors get a chance to create a better future for the generations to come but also to participate in the crypto market and count on generous gains in the future.

3. Tamadoge (TAMA)



Tamadoge is an ecosystem that is quite interesting to investors because of the complex concept it has. It is an interesting combination of play-to-earn, games, fun, Tamaverse, and NFTs, which is certainly contributing to its enormous popularity it has. With a transparent platform that keeps evolving, it's no wonder that the price of the TAMA token is $0.0282, with a 19.28% price increase in the last 24 hours! This is your chance to invest in a highly interesting project that is attracting investors worldwide.

4. Lucky Block (LBLOCK)



Lucky Block is attracting more attention in the last few months because it is recognized by investors as a cryptocurrency worth their attention. With the Gate.io listing that became live on September 12th, it was a step forward in increased exposure of the LBLOCK token. Lucky Block token has shot up 16% in a few days, and it has been on an impressive rise lately, which is the reason why it got interesting to investors again, and why it must be on our list of the cryptocurrencies that are looking bullish.

5. Battle Infinity (IBAT)



Battle Infinity is the favorite platform of passionate players who love fantasy sports because it offers numerous opportunities for the players to explore. The value of its native token, IBAT, has gone from $0.0021 to $0.00389, which is an 80% spike in a relatively short time. Today's price of $0.003084, and there is an 8.6% price drop in the last 24 hours, but considering the evident potential that it has and the price increase that we could see recently, this could be a good moment to invest while the price is lower than usual.

6. Solana (SOL)



Solana is known as a potential "Ethereum killer," which is why it is often compared to it by investors who would like to invest in a crypto that is more affordable than Ethereum. With a market capitalization smaller than that of Ethereum, Solana's blockchain could have an easier path to explosive growth. Improvements on its network will likely move the valuation needle in much bigger ways compared with what they would do on leading networks such as Ethereum, which currently dominates the crypto market.

7. Cardano (ADA)



Cardano (ADA) is another cryptocurrency looking bullish. It is a platform that attracts people who want to make some changes and utilize technology and tools to take advantage of all the opportunities presented to them. The goal behind the Cardano project is to ensure that the blockchain technology used will be stable and durable. With the peer review search, it is easier to predict the pitfalls that can potentially happen before they do and fix the issues quickly and efficiently. The price of ADA today is $0.353905 end, and there has been a slight 1.39% price drop in the last 24 hours, which is a signal for many investors to jump in and invest.

8. Ripple (XRP)



XRP is the native token of Ripple, and it is always on the minds of investors who simply believe that its value will rise in the near future. One major thing standing in its way is the lawsuit against Ripple that prevents the investors from taking a leap of faith before they can see the verdict. The price of XRP today is $0.462158, and there has been a 0.61% price increase in the last 24 hours. Investors hope that things are going to go in a positive direction.

9. Ethereum (ETH)



Ethereum is a cryptocurrency loved by crypto enthusiasts all over the world, and it's somehow always among the top cryptos to invest in despite its occasional price drops that are making investors nervous. The reason why it is so appreciated by investors is that Ethereum is a powerful, secure, and independently operating platform for creating decentralized applications. These programs cannot be shut down like those on centralized networks because they use blockchain technology which makes them difficult to extinguish in any way.

Conclusion

With so many new cryptocurrencies appearing on the market, it seems that with the right guidance, it can be easier than ever to choose the cryptocurrency to invest in despite the difficulties and volatility that the market faces. Hopefully, our guide will help you choose your way easier so you will be able to pull the plunge and be completely satisfied with your decision!



