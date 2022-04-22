There is Always A Light in the Dark: Darren Goodall

Having a strong character is the key to survive in many situations where we have ups and downs. It`s very important to show that we control our destiny and not give up, even if we are knocked down.

Darren Goodall is a prove the there is always a light in the dark. His sports spirit has always been his secret weapon to success, and the word `loss’ is unknown to him. Since a very young age, he opened his gym and became part of the fitness industry. All the effort that Darren Goodall put in was worth, as shortly he became a professional boxer. Also, he started to train many people to help them in their weight loss journey. His training with famous celebrities was even featured on Bravo TV.

As a professional boxer, Darren Goodall had many matches with strong opponents and always had the power to stand up and continue to fight. He had his first three fights in the Prudential Center and Madison Square Garden. Even though he had a lot of pressure during the match he had never given up. Darren Goodall admits that the most important thing is to stay focus until the end. Being physically in a good condition is required but staying mentally strong is also necessary when it comes to winning a match.

We all have difficult moments in our lives and there is always a chance to be knocked down but we need to keep faith in ourselves as Darren Goodall does. Today, he still believes in his self and thinks that true champions never get knocked out. They always fight and never look back until the end because that is what it takes to be a great winner.