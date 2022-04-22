Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

There is Always A Light in the Dark: Darren Goodall

Darren Goodall is a prove the there is always a light in the dark. His sports spirit has always been his secret weapon to success, and the word `loss’ is unknown to him

There is Always A Light in the Dark: Darren Goodall
Darren Goodall

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 7:01 pm

Having a strong character is the key to survive in many situations where we have ups and downs. It`s very important to show that we control our destiny and not give up, even if we are knocked down.

Darren Goodall is a prove the there is always a light in the dark. His sports spirit has always been his secret weapon to success, and the word `loss’ is unknown to him. Since a very young age, he opened his gym and became part of the fitness industry. All the effort that Darren Goodall put in was worth, as shortly he became a professional boxer. Also, he started to train many people to help them in their weight loss journey. His training with famous celebrities was even featured on Bravo TV.

As a professional boxer, Darren Goodall had many matches with strong opponents and always had the power to stand up and continue to fight. He had his first three fights in the Prudential Center and Madison Square Garden. Even though he had a lot of pressure during the match he had never given up. Darren Goodall admits that the most important thing is to stay focus until the end. Being physically in a good condition is required but staying mentally strong is also necessary when it comes to winning a match.  

Related stories

Inspiring Journey Of Adi Reddy Boddu: From Youtuber To Musical Artist 

We all have difficult moments in our lives and there is always a chance to be knocked down but we need to keep faith in ourselves as Darren Goodall does. Today, he still believes in his self and thinks that true champions never get knocked out. They always fight and never look back until the end because that is what it takes to be a great winner. 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Darren Goodall Fitness Boxer Boxing
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In IPL

Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In IPL

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat