The World Cup Inu Is A Fad. These Four Cryptos Have Long-term Potential

The cryptocurrency market provides crypto coins with impressive real-world utilities and use cases. However, many cryptos exist based on hype and short-lived use cases while employing grandiose names to lure unsuspecting or newbie crypto traders into investing.

The world cup Inu follows the hype train due to the ongoing world cup in Qatar. This unusual hype resulted in many users "eagerly" investing with a promise of securing huge gains before the world cup ends. However, the reality is that this project is nothing but a passing fad!

This article examines the present situation of World Cup Inu. It also presents four top-notch cryptos, IMPT, Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, and Calvaria, which have impressive features and can offer long-term gains.

World Cup Inu: Sense or Nonsense?

As sporting events came around the corner, World Cup Inu (WCI) became a delightful crypto to invest in with its increasing hype on social media. Built on the Ethereum platform, the World Cup Inu enabled users to place bets on their winning team using Ethereum from their crypto wallets.

World Cup Inu’s token, $WCI, is the first ETH-based token to support the FIFA world cup. Also, the platform is set to release its NFT collection named the SHIBS of football which has a supply of 10,000 NFTs.

$WCI tokens were listed in the market on September 27, 2022, reaching their highest price of $0.03 a month later, and many were eager to enjoy more gains. However, the biggest shock came as $WCI dipped by almost 90% in price. $WCI tokens now come with a warning label, and crypto investors should steer clear of World Cup Inu.

Four Excellent Non-fad Cryptos That Will Provide Long-Term Impressive Pumps

Investors can consider these crypto coins not based on hype and fantasies. Instead, their excellent use cases position them to cause a long-term positive stir in the crypto market. Let's take a look at these crypto projects.

IMPT.io ($IMPT)

IMPT.io is a green platform that recognizes the need to significantly reduce global carbon footprints and provide a sustainable solution to offset them. IMPT.io aims to reduce greenhouse emissions through the carbon offset program by encouraging eco-friendly shopping and environmental projects. Individuals and businesses connect with socially responsible brands on the IMPT.io platform to exchange products and services.

Also, IMPT.io invites users to participate in impactful environmental projects that will sustain the environment and reduce carbon credits. Whichever users engage on the platform, IMPT.io rewards them with carbon credits. These carbon credits are tokenized as NFTs, which users can either hold, trade, or retire.

The IMPT.io platform is powered by its utility tokens, $IMPT, which processes NFT transactions in the marketplace. Also, users can purchase environmental projects using $IMPT and participate in the decision-making process in the IMPT ecosystem.

IMPT.io has gained media attention and is set to become a successful project as it has raised over $13 million in its presale events. The presale is ongoing, and crypto enthusiasts and investors can still have a share in this event before $IMPT gets sold out.

Dash 2 Trade ($D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is an incredible crypto analysis platform that enables users to make the best trading decisions in the market. This crypto platform features a dashboard with several trading tools to equip users to edge the crypto market.

With so many potential cryptos in the market, this D2T dashboard ensures that users do not miss out on valuable projects. It also provides trading signals, social analysis, listing alerts, and bespoke scoring systems for crypto ICOs.

Crypto traders can freely access this unique dashboard if they subscribe via Dash 2 Trade's utility tokens, $D2T. $D2T is a tax-less ERC-20-based token that powers the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem, including its dashboard.

Dash 2 Trade is running its presale event and has raised over $7 million, indicating positive reception in the crypto community. Now is the chance to get some $D2T tokens and enjoy future gains when the dashboard goes live.

RobotEra ($TARO)

RobotEra is a new platform that will excel on a grander scale than others in the metaverse space. It features a sandbox-like metaverse where users take up the form of robots and participate in the rebuilding process of a planet called Taro.

RobotEra aims to provide an immersive, entertaining, and frictionless ecosystem inbuilt with play-to-earn structures. So, players can earn considerable income as they participate in rebuilding the world of Taro.

Users can engage in activities like owning and developing land, mining and acquiring resources, creating robot companions, and earning impressive rewards.

This metaverse crypto is powered by $TARO, an ERC-20-based utility token that users can utilize in market transactions, staking protocols, and DAO Governance. $TARO tokens are available on presale for a chance to get them at low prices before they list in the crypto market and provide exceptional use cases.

Calvaria ($RIA)

Calvaria is a play-to-earn ecosystem targeted at mobile gamers. Intending to increase crypto adoption among mobile users, Calvaria is releasing its top-notch mobile game called Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. This game features powerful characters owned by players in the form of battle cards.

This flagship battle game will be in two versions; a free version where users can understand its gameplay and rules. The other version will implement play-to-earn functions, so users earn rewards while they engage in gameplay.

Calvaria rewards users with $RIA tokens. This ERC-20-based utility token powers the Calvaria ecosystem and distributes rewards to users in different blockchain networks. Also, its holders benefit from staking pools and enjoy the ecosystem's DAO structure.

Users can maximize their earnings by scooping up $RIA tokens during its ongoing presale before the Calvaria platform commences its operations in the crypto market.

Final Thoughts

The World Cup Inu has failed to deliver substantial gains to crypto users. However, the four cryptos highlighted in this article have gone further in their use cases to ensure longevity and provide incredible gains to their enthusiastic community of investors.

Before they complete their respective presale stages, it is imperative to consider investing in $D2T, $TARO, $IMPT, and $RIA. They can soar to the moon when they list into the market and provide long-term future gains.