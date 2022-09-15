The Whales Might Have Their Eyes Set On Solana And Cardano, But Could Big Eyes Coin Make It To Their Wishlist?

The concept of a "whale" in the cryptocurrency industry may seem foreign to the average user. In the cryptocurrency industry, "crypto whales" refers to huge shareholders, either private individuals or financial institutions; in a nutshell, the big players.

Swim where the whales swim. We'll look at three crypto projects that might catch the attention of big whales. They include Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - New Sensation

With its 2022 debut, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to capitalize on the media's fascination with all things beautiful and adorable while also becoming a major influence in the cryptocurrency space. It does this by being resourceful and learning about new applications of blockchain technology. Unlike other companies, which expand through mergers and acquisitions, this cat will mature into a strong feline by harnessing the strength of its community.

There are many community tokens in the cryptocurrency market, and they all generate a lot of money for communities and good causes. Through the development of a hyper-growth environment, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aspires to become an even greater source of user income. To fuel its rapid expansion, the network will rely on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will provide subscribers access to events.

Like other well-established cryptocurrency ecosystems like Solana and Cardano, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to make its impact in the market. Its ultimate goal is to be as beneficial to society and the cryptocurrency industry.

Solana (SOL) - Excellent utility

Over the past few years, Solana (SOL) has grown to accommodate thousands of decentralized apps, all of which benefit from the network's high throughput, scalability, and cheap fees.

Solana (SOL) also features censorship resistance, ensuring that users can conduct permissionless and irreversible transactions without the involvement of any outside parties. Solana (SOL) holders can transact on the network and make essential purchases from businesses accepting cryptocurrency.

Cardano (ADA) - Great for Low Fees

Cardano (ADA) uses a novel architecture consisting of a dual-layer framework to differentiate itself from other blockchain platforms. The first layer, the settlement layer (CSL), allows users to exchange transactions instantly and at meager costs on the Cardano(ADA) blockchain. In contrast, the second layer, the computational layer (CCL), provides the foundation for Cardano's functionalities. Because it is based on the proof-of-stake (PoS) method, Cardano (ADA) offers enhanced security at a significant reduction of the energy cost of proof-of-work mechanisms, which shows that Cardano's going green.

If you are on the hunt for a great new cryptocurrency with a lot of promise and benefits to the world and its users, look no further than Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The new crypto could be on Whales’ watchlist this year, just like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

Always make sure you also do your research to attest to the credibility of any financial endeavors you might undertake or seek advice from a certified finance personnel.

