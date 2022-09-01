Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
The Unmute - A Brand New News Factory With Film Making Art

Mohali based The Unmute aims to change regular news to cinematic approach, by believing and implementing strategies where news is best told in the form of stories and to build credibility on the basis of ethics that are the building blocks of journalism.

The Unmute

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 3:07 pm

Today it is almost expected that a social issue documentary film, no matter of any religion, caste or creed, will be accompanied by an impact campaign to help ensure its story will reach audiences and motivate them towards social change. Now, as impactful story tellers who have worked in this space through most of these shifts, we suspect the field is moving through its next evolution: a consideration of the ways for redefining impact.

With this the team structure and mechanism also changes. Mohali based The Unmute aims to change regular news to cinematic approach, by believing and implementing strategies where news is best told in the form of stories and to build credibility on the basis of ethics that are the building blocks of journalism.

The startup, founded in April 2021 by Tejinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sarabjeet Singh and Jyoti Bhamra. Founders coming from diverse and varied backgrounds, believed to help nano and micro reporters by manifesting cognizance skills for story telling and reporting.

Majority of the news creators in the form of documentaries, who produce quality content, often don’t have access to tools, technologies, and techniques to reach their target market effectively. The company claims to have overcome this issue as well.

With more than half a million followers on facebook, stabilizing one platform and maintaining a average profile on all other platforms,  The Unmute channel team of 30 inhouse reporters, coordinators, and 25 contractual reporters, is now all set to release 1 million stories.

By turning the Chitti Vein river into a dirty drain, the villages on its banks are suffering from cancer, black jaundice and skin diseases. Is Punjab's climate a priority issue for the government in the 2022 assembly elections or not? The report presents a picture of Punjab Report by The Unmute's Harpreet Singh Kahlon

