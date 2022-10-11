The Top Trending Green Crypto In 2022 - IMPT Hits $150,000 Pre-Sale In Just 24 Hours

In 2022, the cryptocurrency sector will still experience significant growth and will be worth over $1.3 trillion. More trending projects can be launched as the market grows and booms green, attracting investors' attention and resulting in remarkable price increases throughout the short and long term.

For instance, the IMPT pre-sale raised more than $150,000 in just 24 hours and has since racked up investments totaling more than $250,000. The pre-sale is divided into three different parts, as stated in the IMPT whitepaper.

In the first part, 600 million tokens will be sold for $0.018. In the second phase, 660 million tokens will be sold for $0.023; in the last IMPT pre-sales, 540 million tokens will be sold for $0.028 each. This indicates that 1.8 billion of the 3 billion IMPT tokens in circulation will be issued to pre-sale investors.

In light of this, this article covers the top-trending green cryptocurrency for 2022, focusing on the ventures with the best price prospects.

What are the top trending green cryptocurrencies in 2022?

The list isn't exhaustive. However, we will list the tokens with potential price increments.

1. IMPT

One of the top trending green crypto in 2022, is off to a hot start! IMPT is a blockchain-based system that enables people and companies to quickly and safely negate their carbon footprint. Customers can receive carbon credits while doing online shopping. They could even purchase them outright from the platform.

Additionally, IMPT should tokenize carbon credits so customers can buy them as NFTs. Then, to provide traceability and transparency, the NFTs are entered into a decentralized ledger that users can access.

IMPT tokens, now regarded as the most reliable cryptocurrency, are one of the top trending green cryptocurrencies to buy right now and can be acquired by registering for the IMPT platform in only a few minutes.

2. Tamadoge (TAMA)

According to Forbes, TAMA will be one of the top-trending green cryptos in 2022. We admire this coin because it has long-term development goals. The coin also possesses a play-to-earn (P2E) cryptocurrency game as its main focus.

The main idea is that users will create a digital pet using the Ethereum blockchain. Our top pick for the finest ICO of the year, Tamadoge, achieved a special presale, amassing $19 million with less than 8 weeks to burn out its pre sale allocation earlier than expected.

At the end of September, TAMA had its initial exchange offering (IEO) on OKX to a burst of involvement and profits. As a result, the stock attained an all-time high of $0.089, almost 900% above its initial presale price of $0.01 and a mere 300% above its appraised value.

Since its debut, TAMA's trading volume in the category of meme coins has lagged only behind Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, trading at $0.074 right now, more than 200% over the list price. Eventually, TAMA owners will have the option to mint virtual NFT pets, each of which will have a unique set of attributes. The NFT will have greater value to other game participants if each character is unique.

3. Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC is a digital currency that was developed in 2009 underthe pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. It operates on a blockchain, a distributed ledger that records transactions across a network of many computers.

Bitcoin is maintained, secured, and protected from scammers because updates to the distributed ledgers must be validated by cracking a cryptographic equation, a procedure known as proof of work.

Bitcoin's price has soared as it has become a household name, making it one of the top trending green cryptocurrencies in 2022. More so, Bitcoin was available for roughly £370 in May 2016. But as of October 3, 2022, the cost of one Bitcoin was around £17,100.

4. Binance Coin (BNB)

One of the top-trending green cryptocurrencies in 2022, Binance offers a cryptocurrency called the Binance Coin that you may use for trading and paying fees.

Binance Coin has grown since it was introduced in 2017, and it now does more than just enable transactions on Binance's exchange platform. The coin is now usable for trade, processing payments, and even making travel reservations.

Binance coins can be bought, sold, or traded for other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum or Bitcoin with a price of less than 10p in 2017, but by October 3, 2022, it had increased to almost £254.

5. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano entered the crypto world a little later than most cryptocurrencies, but it stands out by using proof-of-stake validation early on. By eliminating the competitive, problem-solving part of transaction verification found in systems like Bitcoin, this approach reduces energy consumption, increases transaction speed, and has a smaller negative impact on the Crypto market.

The native token of the network, ADA, hasn't exactly had the greatest of moments recently, but it still has great promise in the months to come. According to statistics, Cardano has recently been one of the top trending green Cryptos in 2022.

Cardano might surpass other cryptocurrencies in energy efficiency as the transition to net-zero emissions picks up speed. With ADA, its native coin, Cardano, one of the popular green cryptocurrencies in 2022, also functions like Ethereum to facilitate smart contracts and decentralized apps.

Compared to other significant crypto coins, the growth of the Cardano ADA token has been somewhat subdued. The cost of ADA was roughly 1.5p in 2017. On October 3, 2022, it cost roughly 37p.

Conclusion

This article thoroughly analyzes the top-trending green cryptocurrencies for 2022, including IMPT and TAMA. The project IMPT, a new cryptocurrency that has recently begun its presale and promises a practical way to help relieve the climate problem, is taking the lead in this area.

Another high pick, Tamadoge, a brand-new metaverse project with P2E capabilities, has been buzzing since it debuted on OKX and will soon have additional listings.

