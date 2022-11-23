The Top 8 Cryptocurrencies To EXPLODE In 2022

Cryptocurrencies have proven to be the best alternative investments that one could make, despite the ups and downs in the market. Ever since Bitcoin gained traction, the participant count in the market has grown exponentially. This has also given rise to a multitude of different cryptocurrencies, some of which have increased in value over the years.

However, there have also been countless others that haven't been that successful. This is one of the reasons why cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors need to research carefully before they dive right into a particular project. To make things simple, we've come up with a list of cryptocurrencies to watch out for in 2022.

Top 8 Cryptocurrencies of 2022-Overview

Among the multitude of cryptocurrencies that exist today, the following projects stand out.

1. Dash2Trade

Dash2Trade (D2T) is a lucrative presale that is currently the most sought-after on the market. Dash2Trade is a world-class cryptocurrency analytics and intelligence platform that helps investors make better-informed decisions. The D2T native token is at the heart of the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem.

The Dash2Trade presale, which began on October 19th, 2022, quickly reached specific milestones, outpacing $100,000 in just a few hours. Dash2Trade will enable crypto traders to develop and test a variety of investment strategies. The platform will include an extensive analytics dashboard that will supply users with a variety of crypto analytics tools and services.

It is relatively simple to participate in the D2T token presale, and currently is the perfect opportunity for investors to add D2T to their portfolio.

2. IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is a latest environmentally-friendly crypto that intends to reduce the harmful effects of carbon footprints by relying on carbon credits and NFTs. Whether you are a major company or an investor, you can contribute to the cause by retiring carbon credits on the IMPT platform. It makes use of the most recent blockchain tech to give users the choice of trading in their carbon credits or minting them into distinctive NFTs for even greater long-term benefits. When you retire your carbon credits, the platform will recognize your environmental contribution by adding you to the IMPT scoreboard.

Unlike the large majority of presale cryptocurrency projects, IMPT has already forged a number of spectacular partnerships that have the potential to accelerate its entry into emerging businesses. This green ecosystem uses blockchain technology to create a stable, open, and fraud-free system that addresses environmental concerns effectively.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

The Calvaria platform promises to give two different variants of Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. The initial version is a free app that will be available in mobile apps, enabling users to install it and enjoy their gaming experiences.

The $RIA token is the Calvaria platform's and its flagship card game's main currency. Players can buy cards on this site to assemble a deck and compete in the Calvaria ecosystem. Winners will be given the RIA token, which they can wager to win daily incentives.

Calvaria launched its presale stage in October and has now reached the $1 million mark in its third presale round. Calvaria will integrate additional crypto users in a way that no other game or crypto venture has been capable of doing.

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge has already achieved some amazing goals since its inception. The project has managed to raise $17 million because of the buzz it generated. It sets itself apart from other coins by combining a metaverse with its functions, known as the Tamaverse. It has fast carved out a reputation for itself as an enjoyable play-to-earn platform by presenting an ecosystem where users can breed, train, and care for their digital pets.

Tamadoge presents a lot of competitions that allow opportunities for rewards. Its appeal extends beyond just cryptocurrency users and attracts even those individuals who aren’t really into crypto. Winning the games will allow them to get TAMA, the native token. They can either convert it to fiat money or use it to breed, train, and care for their digital pets. Tamadoge had an incredible presale where it sold its quota of 200 million tokens ahead of schedule. It has recently been listed on OKX, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

5. Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink has been around for quite some time. It is an evergreen project that offers a network of decentralized oracles. By bringing off-chain data on-chain and supporting advanced smart contracts on any blockchain, Chainlink allows users to stream reliable data to blockchain applications.

Chainlink is one of the few projects that has both the infrastructure and real-world utility. The decentralized oracle networks can motivate developers to introduce unique and new use cases for blockchain technology. It allows users to use data pools, application program interfaces, and several other real-world applications.

6. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is one of the fastest growing metaverse/blockchain projects and has MANA as its native currency. It provides a common platform where people, technologies, and businesses can create a thriving metaverse.

Decentraland consists of tokenized virtual land plots, which provide transparency in ownership. With numerous updates and roadmap milestones set, the pioneer of the Web3 Metaverse has huge potential ahead of it.

7. Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon was one of the most successful crypto projects last year. Polygon offers decentralized Ethereum scaling, allowing developers to build user-friendly and scalable dApps. They have one of the lowest transaction fees in this space. This has led to many popular projects in the DeFi space, integrating Polygon to take advantage of the cost-efficiency. Polygon’s ecosystem is fast-growing, with projects involving NFTs, DeFi, and the metaverse.

8. Earthling (ETLG)

Earthling is a relatively new project that focuses on building awareness about climate change and encouraging efforts to reduce it via the blockchain. It hopes to do so by building a Web3-based on-chain carbon offset marketplace. The main mission statement of the project is to assist individuals, families, and businesses to decrease their carbon usage through offset tokens.

The native token of the platform is ETLG, which provides several use cases and governance rights. Users receive voting rights in the Earthling DAO to decide on things such as the distribution of Treasury funds.

Conclusion

There are quite some new projects on this list, while others have been in this space for years. Notable mentions include Tamadoge, Battle Infinity, and Lucky Block, which are all increasing in popularity. The above list contains several projects that will explode in 2022, simply because of the functionalities and real-world implications they have.