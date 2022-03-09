The Story Of North East Motors, One Of India's Largest Distribution Houses Of Automobiles Spares

Every brand has a story to tell, and ours go back to the 60's, when our brand North East Motors Pvt Ltd and GD Motors were incepted. In the last five decades, we have become one of the largest distribution houses of automobiles spares.

Our heart lies in northeast India. We are the authorized distributor of Mahindra & Mahindra, SML ISUZU, Mahindra Truck & Bus, Bosch & many more for the Northeast region states – Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. We deal in the genuine spares of leading automobile brands – serving since 1960.

The company was founded by Late Sardar Ujagar Singh Sethi, who came from Pakistan to India after partition in 1947 and started his business journey from Dimapur, Nagaland. Late Sardar Ujagar Singh Sethi and his family were amongst the first settlers of the Sikh community in Nagaland.

He began selling army vehicles and their disposable spares during World War II. Soon after, his elder son Late Sardar Jasbir Singh Sethi joined the company and helped build a long-term growth vision. He got the opportunity to sell Mahindra vehicles and Kinetic Scooters under the name of Ujagar singh sethi & co. which was the turning point for North East Motors and GD Motors. Since then, we haven’t looked back.

With the support of his younger brothers, Jasbir Singh Sethi expanded the business from Nagaland to all the seven states of the North East. Besides, he was a prominent and active member of the Chamber of Commerce in Nagaland. He believed in a better future and helped society along the way. He became a member of various social work organizations to contribute to the welfare of society.

Today, the company is run by his son Mr Varsimran Singh Sethi, Director of North East Motors Pvt Ltd and his brother, Mr Savinder Singh Sethi, Proprietor of GD Motors . They follow the same long-term vision while continuing to contribute to the society and Sikh community in Guwahati. Brands trust our business goals and how we constantly strive to achieve them.

In the words of Varsimran Singh Sethi, Director of North East Motors Pvt Ltd, “What sets us apart is that we take ownership and deliver expected business performance. We have been the authorized dealer/distributor for renowned brands like Mahindra & Mahindra for four decades. One of our main objectives is to treat our customers with respect and constantly work to delight them. We take pride in building a community of loyal customers who have been with us for the last 30-35 years.”

We aim to stay committed to our customers and provide the best-in-class service to them.





